How to Create More Good Jobs
At least since the 2008 global financial crisis, widespread frustration with stagnant economic prospects and deep regional disparities in developed countries has fueled increasingly dangerous forms of anger. But there are constructive ways forward, as the example of the 2022 US CHIPS and Science Act shows.
WASHINGTON, DC – In many countries, innovation and good jobs have become increasingly concentrated in a few places. Some big cities have done well, but many regions feel left behind. In the United States, the United Kingdom, many countries in Europe, and increasingly in other parts of the world, how to address these disparities has become a crucial question.