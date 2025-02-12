The Global South Needs to Own Its AI Revolution
On the current trajectory, the Global North will continue to dominate AI and develop new forms of economic and cultural dependency. But with investment in distributed computing and grassroots innovation, low- and middle-income countries can establish a fairer technological order that creates value for their communities.
NAIROBI – Artificial intelligence is reshaping global power dynamics, and those of us in the Global South – from Africa and the Caribbean to Southeast Asia and South America – must seize this moment to advance a community-driven approach to the ascending technology.