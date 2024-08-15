Recommitting to Pandemic Preparedness
In June, the 77th World Health Assembly failed to finalize a new pandemic accord, reflecting the growing trust deficit between advanced and emerging economies. Bringing about meaningful change requires more visible advocacy of global health security in international fora and a broader revival of multilateralism.
OSLO – Four years ago, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, governments were scrambling to protect their populations and prevent an economic meltdown. No one would dispute that addressing this existential threat was the top political priority back then.