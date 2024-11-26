How to End the Scourge of Maternal Mortality

Maternal mortality is a surprisingly difficult problem to solve. But an “impact hub” approach could foster a genuine global partnership, stretching from local providers to national health systems to international organizations, all unified in their commitment to achieving zero maternal deaths by 2030.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, DC – No mother should give her own life to give life to another. Unfortunately, preventing maternal mortality remains a persistent global challenge. The third United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) commits countries to reduce their maternal mortality rate to less than 70 per 100,000 live births by 2030. At the current pace, the world is projected to fall far short of this target, resulting in more than one million additional, overwhelmingly preventable deaths.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, DC – No mother should give her own life to give life to another. Unfortunately, preventing maternal mortality remains a persistent global challenge. The third United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) commits countries to reduce their maternal mortality rate to less than 70 per 100,000 live births by 2030. At the current pace, the world is projected to fall far short of this target, resulting in more than one million additional, overwhelmingly preventable deaths.