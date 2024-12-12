Investing in Global Health Enhances US National Security
US President-elect Donald Trump has signaled his intention to withdraw from multilateral public-health initiatives, putting global stability and America’s own security interests at risk. A true “America First” strategy would focus on leveraging health diplomacy to secure the country's industrial future.
NAIROBI – US President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House signals a potential break from decades of American leadership in global health. While Trump’s isolationist “America First” agenda may resonate with voters eager to see their tax dollars redirected toward domestic priorities, a US withdrawal from multilateral public-health initiatives would carry serious risks.