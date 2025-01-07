Global Cooperation in the Age of Trump

The United States may be abandoning its longstanding international role, but, fortunately, not all global problems require leadership from a single dominant country. In the third decade of the twenty-first century, the world must move to a new arrangement whereby global responsibilities are more widely distributed.
PARIS – With Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration approaching, the mood in Brussels and across European capitals ranges from panic to resignation, with many hoping that a transactional modus vivendi might be found. But ad hoc dealmaking will not answer the big question hanging in the air: What will another Trump presidency mean for global cooperation? What hope is there for collective efforts to safeguard global public goods such as the climate and public health, and to preserve prosperity by upholding economic interdependence?
PARIS – With Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration approaching, the mood in Brussels and across European capitals ranges from panic to resignation, with many hoping that a transactional modus vivendi might be found. But ad hoc dealmaking will not answer the big question hanging in the air: What will another Trump presidency mean for global cooperation? What hope is there for collective efforts to safeguard global public goods such as the climate and public health, and to preserve prosperity by upholding economic interdependence?