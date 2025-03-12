Why Global Governance Is Failing
Eight decades after the United Nations was established to prevent another world war and manage conflicts through diplomacy rather than violence, humanity finds itself paralyzed in the face of new planetary-scale disasters. Rising to the moment will require a fundamentally new kind of thinking.
CAMBRIDGE – The United Nations was established in 1945, succeeding the failed League of Nations, to pull humanity back from the brink of self-destruction. It was a bold experiment in collective security, designed to prevent another world war and manage conflicts through diplomacy rather than violence.