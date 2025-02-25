What Should Be on the Global Financial Agenda?

In the face of high public-sector indebtedness, environmental and geopolitical breakdown, and other mounting problems, global consensus-building to support development institutions and developing countries’ growth strategies is more important than ever. The international community must set its priorities accordingly.
BOGOTÁ – The United Nations Conferences on Financing for Development have been great occasions for building consensus on global financing issues. The next meeting, set for mid-2025 in Spain, will continue the progress made previously in Monterrey (2002), Doha (2008), and Addis Ababa (2015), and preparations are already underway with the launch of two major background documents. While a “Zero Draft” will serve as the basis for the negotiations, delegates also will consider a set of proposals from an international commission of experts that I had the honor of coordinating. Both reflect the ambition to build on the Addis Ababa Action Agenda.
