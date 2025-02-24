The Global Economy Without America
If Donald Trump’s aggressive trade policies convince other countries to break their dependency on the US consumer, the rest of the world will have much to thank him for. The only losers will be ordinary Americans.
LONDON – It is still early days in the second Trump administration, but one must already ask what it means to “Make America Great Again.”