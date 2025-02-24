oneill130_David Dee DelgadoGettyImages_american_consumer David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
en English

The Global Economy Without America

If Donald Trump’s aggressive trade policies convince other countries to break their dependency on the US consumer, the rest of the world will have much to thank him for. The only losers will be ordinary Americans.

LONDON – It is still early days in the second Trump administration, but one must already ask what it means to “Make America Great Again.”

https://prosyn.org/XTNtTvI