6

La sorprendente resiliencia de la economía global

LONDRES – Los desconcertantes hechos políticos en Estados Unidos y el Reino Unido podrían llevarnos a pensar que una economía mundial ya en problemas atravesará por más dificultades en el futuro cercano. Pero, a medida que avanzamos en el 2017, la evidencia cíclica en verdad sugiere lo contrario.

Desde mis días como economista jefe en Goldman Sachs, seguí de cerca seis indicadores de todo el mundo que, en conjunto, ofrecen un pantallazo confiable de cómo se verá la economía global en los próximos seis meses. En este momento, los seis indicadores muestran más promesas de las que vienen mostrando desde hace un tiempo, y sólo uno de ellos ha caído ligeramente con respecto a un alza reciente.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

El primer indicador son las peticiones semanales de seguro de desempleo en Estados Unidos, en base a las cuales se puede medir la fortaleza general de la economía estadounidense. Los economistas están bien entrenados para tratar el desempleo como un indicador rezagado, pero estos datos también pueden servir para pronosticar el futuro cercano. Las peticiones de seguro de desempleo de Estados Unidos siempre están actualizadas, porque se generan semanalmente, y la evidencia estadística sugiere que son un indicador importante para los precios de las acciones norteamericanas. La semana pasada, las peticiones de seguro de desempleo se mantuvieron bastante bajas, como vienen estando desde hace un tiempo, lo que resulta un buen augurio para los mercados bursátiles de Estados Unidos.

De la misma manera, el Índice Industrial del Instituto de Gestión de Suministros (ISM por su sigla en inglés) ofrece una visión bastante buena de la economía estadounidense para los próximos 3-6 meses, aunque la actividad industrial comprende un porcentaje relativamente pequeño del PIB. Al igual que las peticiones de seguro de desempleo más recientes, las cifras del ISM actualmente están dando motivos de optimismo.

Un tercer indicador es un subcomponente de la misma encuesta del ISM: los nuevos pedidos y los inventarios de las industrias. Actualmente, los nuevos pedidos están aumentando y los inventarios están bajos, lo que sugiere que las empresas tendrán que producir más en los próximos meses para cumplir con esos pedidos.

Fuera de Estados Unidos, un cuarto indicador es el ratio del gasto minorista chino en relación con la producción industrial (ajustada por inflación). Esas cifras nos ofrecen un pantallazo tanto de las tendencias cíclicas como del reequilibrio estructural de China, que se aleja de las exportaciones y avanza hacia el consumo doméstico. Este probablemente sea uno de los indicadores más importantes tanto para China como para el resto de la economía global en los próximos años.

El ratio entre ventas minoristas mensuales y producción industrial en China, si bien es errático, ha venido subiendo lentamente desde 2008, y parece haberse registrado otro aumento en el consumo recientemente. Es por esto que me preocupan menos que a otros los riesgos que enfrenta la economía china, de los que se habla con tanta frecuencia. El gasto de los consumidores chinos se ha mantenido fuerte a pesar de la desaceleración en la producción y la inversión industrial y los esfuerzos del gobierno por frenar el gasto en bienes de lujo.

Algunos podrían objetar que los datos chinos no son confiables. Pero no veo por qué los datos en uno de los lados del ratio serían más o menos confiables que los datos en el otro lado. ¿Por qué las autoridades chinas manipulan los datos de consumo y dejan que las cifras de producción industrial registren una caída? En cualquier caso, tenemos que trabajar con lo que tenemos.

Un quinto indicador son los datos comerciales de Corea del Sur, que consistentemente se difunden el primer día de cada mes después de que se realizan las operaciones comerciales -antes que en cualquier otro país-. Corea del Sur tiene una economía abierta y socios comerciales en todo el mundo, incluidos Estados Unidos, China, Japón y la Unión Europea, de manera que se pueden extrapolar sus datos comerciales para sacar conclusiones sobre el estado del comercio global.

Después de una tendencia bajista en los últimos años, el comercio surcoreano desde noviembre ha dado señales de recuperación, particularmente en términos de crecimiento de las exportaciones; y en enero, rebotó significativamente. Sin duda, este resultado contradice todas las elegías para la globalización que se escuchan en estos días, y la administración decididamente proteccionista de Donald Trump en Estados Unidos ahora podría hacer que el comercio global entrara en una retirada prolongada. Pero los datos recientes de Corea del Sur sugieren que a la globalización todavía le queda vida, y que el 2017 ha tenido un comienzo decente.

En efecto, salvo que se produzca el peor escenario en la administración Trump, es posible que la desaceleración en el comercio global en los últimos años resulte un fenómeno temporario. Puede haber sido un incidente singular que reflejó una variedad de factores, entre ellos la crisis del euro, una debilidad económica continua en muchos países europeos, la marcada caída de los precios de las materias primas, las desaceleraciones espectaculares en Brasil, Rusia y otras economías emergentes, y las regulaciones más ajustadas para los bancos internacionales, que podrían haber entorpecido las finanzas comerciales.

El último indicador clave es el Índice de Clima Empresarial Ifo en Alemania, que contiene datos cíclicos útiles para Europa en general, debido a la centralidad de Alemania en la economía del continente. La encuesta de Ifo ha arrojado resultados positivos en los últimos meses, aunque los datos eran más alentadores en diciembre que en enero.

Fake news or real views Learn More

En conjunto, estos seis indicadores me sugieren que la economía global ahora podría estar creciendo a una tasa superior al 4%. Es el crecimiento más rápido en varios años -aunque la tasa de crecimiento promedio de los últimos diez años (3,3%) fue apenas inferior a la tasa de la década anterior- y cercano al ritmo de las dos décadas anteriores. Al mismo tiempo, los seis indicadores no pueden decirnos nada sobre qué sucederá después de los próximos meses. Es un interrogante abierto si el crecimiento económico global se mantendrá fuerte, se fortalecerá aún más o empezará a debilitarse.

Ha sido interesante observar cómo se aceleró el crecimiento frente a sacudidas como el referendo por el Brexit del Reino Unido y la elección de Trump. Y, sin embargo, no resulta claro por qué esto sucede. Algunos podrían decir que la tendencia es el resultado de decisiones políticas en Estados Unidos y el Reino unido, pero muchos más probablemente dirían que sucede a pesar de esas decisiones. Desafortunadamente, no hay ningún indicio que ofrezca una respuesta a ese interrogante -sólo el tiempo dirá.