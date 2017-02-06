La sorprendente resiliencia de la economía global

LONDRES – Los desconcertantes hechos políticos en Estados Unidos y el Reino Unido podrían llevarnos a pensar que una economía mundial ya en problemas atravesará por más dificultades en el futuro cercano. Pero, a medida que avanzamos en el 2017, la evidencia cíclica en verdad sugiere lo contrario.
Desde mis días como economista jefe en Goldman Sachs, seguí de cerca seis indicadores de todo el mundo que, en conjunto, ofrecen un pantallazo confiable de cómo se verá la economía global en los próximos seis meses. En este momento, los seis indicadores muestran más promesas de las que vienen mostrando desde hace un tiempo, y sólo uno de ellos ha caído ligeramente con respecto a un alza reciente.
El primer indicador son las peticiones semanales de seguro de desempleo en Estados Unidos, en base a las cuales se puede medir la fortaleza general de la economía estadounidense. Los economistas están bien entrenados para tratar el desempleo como un indicador rezagado, pero estos datos también pueden servir para pronosticar el futuro cercano. Las peticiones de seguro de desempleo de Estados Unidos siempre están actualizadas, porque se generan semanalmente, y la evidencia estadística sugiere que son un indicador importante para los precios de las acciones norteamericanas. La semana pasada, las peticiones de seguro de desempleo se mantuvieron bastante bajas, como vienen estando desde hace un tiempo, lo que resulta un buen augurio para los mercados bursátiles de Estados Unidos.
De la misma manera, el Índice Industrial del Instituto de Gestión de Suministros (ISM por su sigla en inglés) ofrece una visión bastante buena de la economía estadounidense para los próximos 3-6 meses, aunque la actividad industrial comprende un porcentaje relativamente pequeño del PIB. Al igual que las peticiones de seguro de desempleo más recientes, las cifras del ISM actualmente están dando motivos de optimismo.
Un tercer indicador es un subcomponente de la misma encuesta del ISM: los nuevos pedidos y los inventarios de las industrias. Actualmente, los nuevos pedidos están aumentando y los inventarios están bajos, lo que sugiere que las empresas tendrán que producir más en los próximos meses para cumplir con esos pedidos.
Fuera de Estados Unidos, un cuarto indicador es el ratio del gasto minorista chino en relación con la producción industrial (ajustada por inflación). Esas cifras nos ofrecen un pantallazo tanto de las tendencias cíclicas como del reequilibrio estructural de China, que se aleja de las exportaciones y avanza hacia el consumo doméstico. Este probablemente sea uno de los indicadores más importantes tanto para China como para el resto de la economía global en los próximos años.
El ratio entre ventas minoristas mensuales y producción industrial en China, si bien es errático, ha venido subiendo lentamente desde 2008, y parece haberse registrado otro aumento en el consumo recientemente. Es por esto que me preocupan menos que a otros los riesgos que enfrenta la economía china, de los que se habla con tanta frecuencia. El gasto de los consumidores chinos se ha mantenido fuerte a pesar de la desaceleración en la producción y la inversión industrial y los esfuerzos del gobierno por frenar el gasto en bienes de lujo.
Algunos podrían objetar que los datos chinos no son confiables. Pero no veo por qué los datos en uno de los lados del ratio serían más o menos confiables que los datos en el otro lado. ¿Por qué las autoridades chinas manipulan los datos de consumo y dejan que las cifras de producción industrial registren una caída? En cualquier caso, tenemos que trabajar con lo que tenemos.
Un quinto indicador son los datos comerciales de Corea del Sur, que consistentemente se difunden el primer día de cada mes después de que se realizan las operaciones comerciales -antes que en cualquier otro país-. Corea del Sur tiene una economía abierta y socios comerciales en todo el mundo, incluidos Estados Unidos, China, Japón y la Unión Europea, de manera que se pueden extrapolar sus datos comerciales para sacar conclusiones sobre el estado del comercio global.
Después de una tendencia bajista en los últimos años, el comercio surcoreano desde noviembre ha dado señales de recuperación, particularmente en términos de crecimiento de las exportaciones; y en enero, rebotó significativamente. Sin duda, este resultado contradice todas las elegías para la globalización que se escuchan en estos días, y la administración decididamente proteccionista de Donald Trump en Estados Unidos ahora podría hacer que el comercio global entrara en una retirada prolongada. Pero los datos recientes de Corea del Sur sugieren que a la globalización todavía le queda vida, y que el 2017 ha tenido un comienzo decente.
En efecto, salvo que se produzca el peor escenario en la administración Trump, es posible que la desaceleración en el comercio global en los últimos años resulte un fenómeno temporario. Puede haber sido un incidente singular que reflejó una variedad de factores, entre ellos la crisis del euro, una debilidad económica continua en muchos países europeos, la marcada caída de los precios de las materias primas, las desaceleraciones espectaculares en Brasil, Rusia y otras economías emergentes, y las regulaciones más ajustadas para los bancos internacionales, que podrían haber entorpecido las finanzas comerciales.
El último indicador clave es el Índice de Clima Empresarial Ifo en Alemania, que contiene datos cíclicos útiles para Europa en general, debido a la centralidad de Alemania en la economía del continente. La encuesta de Ifo ha arrojado resultados positivos en los últimos meses, aunque los datos eran más alentadores en diciembre que en enero.
En conjunto, estos seis indicadores me sugieren que la economía global ahora podría estar creciendo a una tasa superior al 4%. Es el crecimiento más rápido en varios años -aunque la tasa de crecimiento promedio de los últimos diez años (3,3%) fue apenas inferior a la tasa de la década anterior- y cercano al ritmo de las dos décadas anteriores. Al mismo tiempo, los seis indicadores no pueden decirnos nada sobre qué sucederá después de los próximos meses. Es un interrogante abierto si el crecimiento económico global se mantendrá fuerte, se fortalecerá aún más o empezará a debilitarse.
Ha sido interesante observar cómo se aceleró el crecimiento frente a sacudidas como el referendo por el Brexit del Reino Unido y la elección de Trump. Y, sin embargo, no resulta claro por qué esto sucede. Algunos podrían decir que la tendencia es el resultado de decisiones políticas en Estados Unidos y el Reino unido, pero muchos más probablemente dirían que sucede a pesar de esas decisiones. Desafortunadamente, no hay ningún indicio que ofrezca una respuesta a ese interrogante -sólo el tiempo dirá.
M M
Jim, Brexit has not happened yet and Trump policies, putting aside for a minute the chaos regarding the travel ban, did not happen yet either. Your six indicators may be useful during times of stability. Any real head winds will not blow before 2018, in 2017, we may see and feel some up and downs in certain markets but the real effect of any Brexit, Trump policies and other geopolitical and economical matters will not hit until 2019. It is important to mention that it is probably the first time in history that the world is witnessing such a political upheaval in the UNP5 Countries, simultaneously. Read more
John Brian Shannon
Hi M M,
+1
Best regards, JBS
John Brian Shannon
Hi Jim,
I suspect that you are right on all points. However, I would add this as a cautionary note, that your six indicators probably registered similar findings just prior to the subprime mortgage crash 2007/o8 and subsequent short recession.
If China's real estate bubble bursts (which I've been warning about since 2012) and it will, it's only a matter of time, it won't result in a value loss of $4.5 trillion as in the U.S. real estate market correction, it is likely to be 5 times that number. Resulting in significant changes to China's market numbers and a huge response by China's government.
I fully expect such a development in 2017. In fact, if it doesn't begin to show cracks by July 2017 I'd be very surprised.
All other narratives will, at that point, become orders of magnitude less important.
Western governments should now be getting ready, shoring-up their financial health, and preparing for the unthinkable -- a real estate market correction in China (and soon enough, extending throughout Asia) of historic and mind-blowing proportions.
The Chinese government response to the crisis will be everything and I wish them well, as should we all. The Chinese economy is so huge that when China succeeds we all succeed, if China goes down, we all go down.
Always great to read your fine essays at ProSyn.
As always, very best regards, JBS Read more
John Brian Shannon
Hi Trenton,
You probably remember your five steps to a real estate asset crash (and subsequent stock market correction if the crash is significant) from your economics studies: Displacement, Boom, Euphoria, Profit Taking and Panic.
I've reprinted these in more detail below as a refresher:
From Investopedia:
Five Steps of a Bubble
Minsky identified five stages in a typical credit cycle – displacement, boom, euphoria, profit taking and panic. Although there are various interpretations of the cycle, the general pattern of bubble activity remains fairly consistent.
Displacement: A displacement occurs when investors get enamored by a new paradigm, such as an innovative new technology or interest rates that are historically low. A classic example of displacement is the decline in the federal funds rate from 6.5% in May, 2000, to 1% in June, 2003. Over this three-year period, the interest rate on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages fell by 2.5 percentage points to a historic lows of 5.21%, sowing the seeds for the housing bubble.
Boom: Prices rise slowly at first, following a displacement, but then gain momentum as more and more participants enter the market, setting the stage for the boom phase. During this phase, the asset in question attracts widespread media coverage. Fear of missing out on what could be an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity spurs more speculation, drawing an increasing number of participants into the fold.
Euphoria: During this phase,caution is thrown to the wind, as asset prices skyrocket. The "greater fool" theory plays out everywhere.
Valuations reach extreme levels during this phase. For example, at the peak of the Japanese real estate bubble in 1989, land in Tokyo sold for as much as $139,000 per square foot, or more than 350-times the value of Manhattan property. After the bubble burst, real estate lost approximately 80% of its inflated value, while stock prices declined by 70%. Similarly, at the height of the internet bubble in March, 2000, the combined value of all technology stocks on the Nasdaq was higher than the GDP of most nations.
During the euphoric phase, new valuation measures and metrics are touted to justify the relentless rise in asset prices.
Profit Taking: By this time, the smart money – heeding the warning signs – is generally selling out positions and taking profits. But estimating the exact time when a bubble is due to collapse can be a difficult exercise and extremely hazardous to one's financial health, because, as John Maynard Keynes put it, "the markets can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent."
>>Note that it only takes a relatively minor event to prick a bubble, but once it is pricked, the bubble cannot "inflate" again.<< [Special emphasis, mine]
In August, 2007, for example, French bank BNP Paribas halted withdrawals from three investment funds with substantial exposure to U.S. subprime mortgages because it could not value their holdings. While this development initially rattled financial markets, it was brushed aside over the next couple months, as global equity markets reached new highs. In retrospect, this relatively minor event was indeed a warning sign of the turbulent times to come.
Panic: In the panic stage, asset prices reverse course and descend as rapidly as they had ascended. Investors and speculators, faced with margin calls and plunging values of their holdings, now want to liquidate them at any price. As supply overwhelms demand, asset prices slide sharply.
One of the most vivid examples of global panic in financial markets occurred in October 2008, weeks after Lehman Brothers declared bankruptcy and Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and AIG almost collapsed. The S&P 500 plunged almost 17% that month, its ninth-worst monthly performance. In that single month, global equity markets lost a staggering $9.3 trillion of 22% of their combined market capitalization."
Read more: 5 Steps Of A Bubble | Investopedia http://www.investopedia.com/articles/stocks/10/5-steps-of-a-bubble.asp#ixzz4Y4Fsze3W
Follow us: Investopedia on Facebook
Back to China, first we'll see high-end properties on the market and *not* selling for relatively long timeframes, which signals the beginning of the bubble burst, then we'll see investors pulling back from high-end real estate and/or large scale, but low and medium real estate (new) projects, then it will shift to a massive selling-out before the market implodes, and somewhere in that timeline credit will tighten and finance regulations may be strengthened.
At the end of it, the formerly overly-valued properties will return to a a reasonable valuation, and only the profit-takers (the 1%) will have *won* -- while everyone else had their lunch stolen everyday for the next five years. (Because that's about how long it takes to recover from a real estate market correction of any significance)
Sorry for the long reply!
Cheers, JBS Read more
Trenton Barnes
Hey John,
Ive been worried about the Chinese real estate bubble for some time as well. How many cities need to sit uninhabited before eye brows are raised? I was just curious as to what indicators you would expect to see these cracks in?
Thanks,
-TB
Read more
Aale Hanse
Historical trends have their place but they never tell us the danger that lurks around the corner until they become history.
Now that brexit and trump have exhausted the pessimism stage we are starting to see a little optimism appear but with a lot of drama still playing out around the world I have to worry a little at what is going on or going to happen.
After ten years you would expect a few good years to roll by but as mentioned things are not so rosy and we still have a few pain points that can derail the expectations expressed here. If we could just filter out the noise and get to the truth.
Read more
