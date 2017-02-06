A resiliência surpreendente da economia global

LONDRES – Os desconcertantes desenvolvimentos políticos nos Estados Unidos e no Reino Unido podem levar à conclusão de que uma economia mundial já contestada irá debater-se ainda mais a curto prazo. Mas à medida que avançamos em 2017, a evidência cíclica realmente sugere o contrário.
Desde os meus dias como economista-chefe da Goldman Sachs, que tenho estado atento a seis indicadores mundiais que, em conjunto, fornecem uma visão confiável de como a economia global será nos próximos seis meses. Neste momento, todos os seis indicadores revelam ser mais promissores, o que não acontecia há algum tempo, e apenas um deles caiu ligeiramente de uma recente subida.
O primeiro indicador refere-se aos pedidos de subsídio de desemprego semanais nos EUA, a partir do qual se pode medir a força global da economia dos EUA. Os economistas estão devidamente preparados para tratarem o desemprego como sendo um indicador de atraso, mas estes dados também podem ser úteis na previsão de um futuro próximo. Os pedidos de subsídios de desemprego nos EUA estão sempre atualizados, uma vez que são produzidos semanalmente, e os dados estatísticos sugerem que são um indicador importante para os preços das ações dos EUA. Na semana passada, os pedidos de subsídio de desemprego mantiveram-se baixos, à semelhança do que tem acontecido há algum tempo, o que representa um bom augúrio para os mercados de ações dos EUA.
De modo semelhante, o Índice Industrial do Institute for Supply Management fornece uma boa visualização da economia americana para os próximos três a seis meses, embora a indústria represente uma parcela relativamente pequena do PIB. À semelhança dos últimos pedidos de subsídio de desemprego, os números do ISM estão a dar motivos para otimismos.
Um terceiro indicador é um subcomponente da mesma pesquisa do ISM: novas encomendas e stocks dos fabricantes. Atualmente, as novas encomendas estão a aumentar e os stocks estão baixos, o que sugere que as empresas terão de produzir mais nos próximos meses para satisfazerem esses pedidos.
Olhando além dos EUA, um quarto indicador é a proporção de gastos no setor retalhista chinês em relação à produção industrial (ajustados pela inflação). Estes números dão-nos uma amostra das tendências cíclicas e do reequilíbrio estrutural da China de se afastarem das exportações e de se direcionarem para o consumo interno. Isto será, provavelmente, um dos indicadores mais importantes para a China e para o resto da economia mundial, nos próximos anos.
A relação entre as vendas a retalho mensais chinesas e a produção industrial, embora irregular, tem registado uma tendência de crescimento lento desde 2008, e parece não ter havido um outro aumento no consumo, recentemente. É por isso que estou menos preocupado do que outros com os riscos citados que a economia chinesa enfrenta. Os gastos dos consumidores chineses têm permanecido sólidos, apesar da desaceleração da produção industrial e do investimento, e dos esforços do governo para restringir os gastos com bens de luxo.
Alguns poderão refutar que os dados chineses não são fiáveis. Mas eu não vejo por que razão os dados de um dos lados seriam mais ou menos fiáveis do que os dados do outro lado. Porque é que as autoridades chinesas iriam manipular os dados de consumo, permitindo que os números da produção industrial registassem uma descida? Em qualquer caso, temos de trabalhar com o que temos.
Um quinto indicador são os dados do comércio da Coreia do Sul, que são consistentemente relatados no primeiro dia de cada mês, após a ocorrência de negociações - mais rapidamente do que qualquer outro país. A Coreia do Sul tem uma economia aberta e parceiros comerciais em todo o mundo, incluindo os EUA, a China, o Japão e a União Europeia, para que se possa extrapolar a partir dos seus dados de comércio a fim de se tirar conclusões sobre o estado do comércio global.
Após uma tendência de queda nos últimos anos, o comércio sul-coreano tem mostrado, desde novembro, sinais de recuperação, nomeadamente em termos de crescimento das exportações; e em janeiro, recuperou de forma significativa. Certamente, esta constatação está em desacordo com todos os elogios à globalização que se ouvem hoje em dia, e a administração decididamente protecionista de Donald Trump nos EUA poderia provocar agora um longo retrocesso no comércio mundial. Mas dados recentes da Coreia do Sul sugerem que a globalização ainda respira e que 2017 começa bem.
Na verdade, salvo o pior cenário sob a liderança de Trump, é possível que o abrandamento do comércio mundial nos últimos anos se torne num fenómeno temporário. Pode ter sido uma ocorrência singular que refletiu uma variedade de fatores, incluindo a crise do euro; a contínua fraqueza económica em muitos países europeus; o declínio acentuado nos preços das mercadorias; abrandamentos dramáticos no Brasil, na Rússia e noutras economias emergentes; e regulamentações mais rígidas para os bancos internacionais, o que pode ter dificultado o financiamento do comércio.
O último indicador chave é o Índice Mensal sobre o Clima de Negócios, do Instituto Ifo, na Alemanha, que contém dados cíclicos úteis para a Europa em geral, devido à centralidade da Alemanha na economia do continente. A pesquisa do Ifo revelou resultados positivos nos últimos meses, apesar de os dados terem sido mais promissores em dezembro do que em janeiro.
Os seis indicadores juntos sugerem-me que a economia global pode agora estar a crescer a uma taxa de mais de 4%. Este é o mais rápido crescimento em alguns anos - embora a taxa de crescimento média da última década de 3,3% tenha sido um pouco inferior à taxa da década anterior - e perto do ritmo das duas décadas anteriores a isso. Ao mesmo tempo, os seis indicadores não nos podem dizer nada sobre o que vai acontecer depois dos próximos meses. É uma questão aberta se o crescimento económico global continuará forte, fortalecerá ainda mais ou se começará a enfraquecer.
Tem sido interessante observar o crescimento a acelerar perante eventos impactantes, como o referendo Brexit, no Reino Unido, e a eleição de Trump. E, no entanto, não é claro o porquê de isso estar a acontecer. Alguns podem dizer que a tendência é o resultado de decisões políticas nos EUA e no Reino Unido, mas muitos mais irão provavelmente dizer que isso está a acontecer apesar dessas decisões. Infelizmente, não há indicadores que forneçam uma resposta a esta questão - só o tempo dirá.
Comment Commented M M
Jim, Brexit has not happened yet and Trump policies, putting aside for a minute the chaos regarding the travel ban, did not happen yet either. Your six indicators may be useful during times of stability. Any real head winds will not blow before 2018, in 2017, we may see and feel some up and downs in certain markets but the real effect of any Brexit, Trump policies and other geopolitical and economical matters will not hit until 2019. It is important to mention that it is probably the first time in history that the world is witnessing such a political upheaval in the UNP5 Countries, simultaneously. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi M M,
+1
Best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Jim,
I suspect that you are right on all points. However, I would add this as a cautionary note, that your six indicators probably registered similar findings just prior to the subprime mortgage crash 2007/o8 and subsequent short recession.
If China's real estate bubble bursts (which I've been warning about since 2012) and it will, it's only a matter of time, it won't result in a value loss of $4.5 trillion as in the U.S. real estate market correction, it is likely to be 5 times that number. Resulting in significant changes to China's market numbers and a huge response by China's government.
I fully expect such a development in 2017. In fact, if it doesn't begin to show cracks by July 2017 I'd be very surprised.
All other narratives will, at that point, become orders of magnitude less important.
Western governments should now be getting ready, shoring-up their financial health, and preparing for the unthinkable -- a real estate market correction in China (and soon enough, extending throughout Asia) of historic and mind-blowing proportions.
The Chinese government response to the crisis will be everything and I wish them well, as should we all. The Chinese economy is so huge that when China succeeds we all succeed, if China goes down, we all go down.
Always great to read your fine essays at ProSyn.
As always, very best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Trenton,
You probably remember your five steps to a real estate asset crash (and subsequent stock market correction if the crash is significant) from your economics studies: Displacement, Boom, Euphoria, Profit Taking and Panic.
I've reprinted these in more detail below as a refresher:
From Investopedia:
Five Steps of a Bubble
Minsky identified five stages in a typical credit cycle – displacement, boom, euphoria, profit taking and panic. Although there are various interpretations of the cycle, the general pattern of bubble activity remains fairly consistent.
Displacement: A displacement occurs when investors get enamored by a new paradigm, such as an innovative new technology or interest rates that are historically low. A classic example of displacement is the decline in the federal funds rate from 6.5% in May, 2000, to 1% in June, 2003. Over this three-year period, the interest rate on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages fell by 2.5 percentage points to a historic lows of 5.21%, sowing the seeds for the housing bubble.
Boom: Prices rise slowly at first, following a displacement, but then gain momentum as more and more participants enter the market, setting the stage for the boom phase. During this phase, the asset in question attracts widespread media coverage. Fear of missing out on what could be an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity spurs more speculation, drawing an increasing number of participants into the fold.
Euphoria: During this phase,caution is thrown to the wind, as asset prices skyrocket. The "greater fool" theory plays out everywhere.
Valuations reach extreme levels during this phase. For example, at the peak of the Japanese real estate bubble in 1989, land in Tokyo sold for as much as $139,000 per square foot, or more than 350-times the value of Manhattan property. After the bubble burst, real estate lost approximately 80% of its inflated value, while stock prices declined by 70%. Similarly, at the height of the internet bubble in March, 2000, the combined value of all technology stocks on the Nasdaq was higher than the GDP of most nations.
During the euphoric phase, new valuation measures and metrics are touted to justify the relentless rise in asset prices.
Profit Taking: By this time, the smart money – heeding the warning signs – is generally selling out positions and taking profits. But estimating the exact time when a bubble is due to collapse can be a difficult exercise and extremely hazardous to one's financial health, because, as John Maynard Keynes put it, "the markets can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent."
>>Note that it only takes a relatively minor event to prick a bubble, but once it is pricked, the bubble cannot "inflate" again.<< [Special emphasis, mine]
In August, 2007, for example, French bank BNP Paribas halted withdrawals from three investment funds with substantial exposure to U.S. subprime mortgages because it could not value their holdings. While this development initially rattled financial markets, it was brushed aside over the next couple months, as global equity markets reached new highs. In retrospect, this relatively minor event was indeed a warning sign of the turbulent times to come.
Panic: In the panic stage, asset prices reverse course and descend as rapidly as they had ascended. Investors and speculators, faced with margin calls and plunging values of their holdings, now want to liquidate them at any price. As supply overwhelms demand, asset prices slide sharply.
One of the most vivid examples of global panic in financial markets occurred in October 2008, weeks after Lehman Brothers declared bankruptcy and Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and AIG almost collapsed. The S&P 500 plunged almost 17% that month, its ninth-worst monthly performance. In that single month, global equity markets lost a staggering $9.3 trillion of 22% of their combined market capitalization."
Read more: 5 Steps Of A Bubble | Investopedia http://www.investopedia.com/articles/stocks/10/5-steps-of-a-bubble.asp#ixzz4Y4Fsze3W
Follow us: Investopedia on Facebook
Back to China, first we'll see high-end properties on the market and *not* selling for relatively long timeframes, which signals the beginning of the bubble burst, then we'll see investors pulling back from high-end real estate and/or large scale, but low and medium real estate (new) projects, then it will shift to a massive selling-out before the market implodes, and somewhere in that timeline credit will tighten and finance regulations may be strengthened.
At the end of it, the formerly overly-valued properties will return to a a reasonable valuation, and only the profit-takers (the 1%) will have *won* -- while everyone else had their lunch stolen everyday for the next five years. (Because that's about how long it takes to recover from a real estate market correction of any significance)
Sorry for the long reply!
Cheers, JBS Read more
Comment Commented Trenton Barnes
Hey John,
Ive been worried about the Chinese real estate bubble for some time as well. How many cities need to sit uninhabited before eye brows are raised? I was just curious as to what indicators you would expect to see these cracks in?
Thanks,
-TB
Read more
Comment Commented Aale Hanse
Historical trends have their place but they never tell us the danger that lurks around the corner until they become history.
Now that brexit and trump have exhausted the pessimism stage we are starting to see a little optimism appear but with a lot of drama still playing out around the world I have to worry a little at what is going on or going to happen.
After ten years you would expect a few good years to roll by but as mentioned things are not so rosy and we still have a few pain points that can derail the expectations expressed here. If we could just filter out the noise and get to the truth.
Read more
