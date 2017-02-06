6

A resiliência surpreendente da economia global

LONDRES – Os desconcertantes desenvolvimentos políticos nos Estados Unidos e no Reino Unido podem levar à conclusão de que uma economia mundial já contestada irá debater-se ainda mais a curto prazo. Mas à medida que avançamos em 2017, a evidência cíclica realmente sugere o contrário.

Desde os meus dias como economista-chefe da Goldman Sachs, que tenho estado atento a seis indicadores mundiais que, em conjunto, fornecem uma visão confiável de como a economia global será nos próximos seis meses. Neste momento, todos os seis indicadores revelam ser mais promissores, o que não acontecia há algum tempo, e apenas um deles caiu ligeiramente de uma recente subida.

O primeiro indicador refere-se aos pedidos de subsídio de desemprego semanais nos EUA, a partir do qual se pode medir a força global da economia dos EUA. Os economistas estão devidamente preparados para tratarem o desemprego como sendo um indicador de atraso, mas estes dados também podem ser úteis na previsão de um futuro próximo. Os pedidos de subsídios de desemprego nos EUA estão sempre atualizados, uma vez que são produzidos semanalmente, e os dados estatísticos sugerem que são um indicador importante para os preços das ações dos EUA. Na semana passada, os pedidos de subsídio de desemprego mantiveram-se baixos, à semelhança do que tem acontecido há algum tempo, o que representa um bom augúrio para os mercados de ações dos EUA.

De modo semelhante, o Índice Industrial do Institute for Supply Management fornece uma boa visualização da economia americana para os próximos três a seis meses, embora a indústria represente uma parcela relativamente pequena do PIB. À semelhança dos últimos pedidos de subsídio de desemprego, os números do ISM estão a dar motivos para otimismos.

Um terceiro indicador é um subcomponente da mesma pesquisa do ISM: novas encomendas e stocks dos fabricantes. Atualmente, as novas encomendas estão a aumentar e os stocks estão baixos, o que sugere que as empresas terão de produzir mais nos próximos meses para satisfazerem esses pedidos.

Olhando além dos EUA, um quarto indicador é a proporção de gastos no setor retalhista chinês em relação à produção industrial (ajustados pela inflação). Estes números dão-nos uma amostra das tendências cíclicas e do reequilíbrio estrutural da China de se afastarem das exportações e de se direcionarem para o consumo interno. Isto será, provavelmente, um dos indicadores mais importantes para a China e para o resto da economia mundial, nos próximos anos.

A relação entre as vendas a retalho mensais chinesas e a produção industrial, embora irregular, tem registado uma tendência de crescimento lento desde 2008, e parece não ter havido um outro aumento no consumo, recentemente. É por isso que estou menos preocupado do que outros com os riscos citados que a economia chinesa enfrenta. Os gastos dos consumidores chineses têm permanecido sólidos, apesar da desaceleração da produção industrial e do investimento, e dos esforços do governo para restringir os gastos com bens de luxo.

Alguns poderão refutar que os dados chineses não são fiáveis. Mas eu não vejo por que razão os dados de um dos lados seriam mais ou menos fiáveis do que os dados do outro lado. Porque é que as autoridades chinesas iriam manipular os dados de consumo, permitindo que os números da produção industrial registassem uma descida? Em qualquer caso, temos de trabalhar com o que temos.

Um quinto indicador são os dados do comércio da Coreia do Sul, que são consistentemente relatados no primeiro dia de cada mês, após a ocorrência de negociações - mais rapidamente do que qualquer outro país. A Coreia do Sul tem uma economia aberta e parceiros comerciais em todo o mundo, incluindo os EUA, a China, o Japão e a União Europeia, para que se possa extrapolar a partir dos seus dados de comércio a fim de se tirar conclusões sobre o estado do comércio global.

Após uma tendência de queda nos últimos anos, o comércio sul-coreano tem mostrado, desde novembro, sinais de recuperação, nomeadamente em termos de crescimento das exportações; e em janeiro, recuperou de forma significativa. Certamente, esta constatação está em desacordo com todos os elogios à globalização que se ouvem hoje em dia, e a administração decididamente protecionista de Donald Trump nos EUA poderia provocar agora um longo retrocesso no comércio mundial. Mas dados recentes da Coreia do Sul sugerem que a globalização ainda respira e que 2017 começa bem.

Na verdade, salvo o pior cenário sob a liderança de Trump, é possível que o abrandamento do comércio mundial nos últimos anos se torne num fenómeno temporário. Pode ter sido uma ocorrência singular que refletiu uma variedade de fatores, incluindo a crise do euro; a contínua fraqueza económica em muitos países europeus; o declínio acentuado nos preços das mercadorias; abrandamentos dramáticos no Brasil, na Rússia e noutras economias emergentes; e regulamentações mais rígidas para os bancos internacionais, o que pode ter dificultado o financiamento do comércio.

O último indicador chave é o Índice Mensal sobre o Clima de Negócios, do Instituto Ifo, na Alemanha, que contém dados cíclicos úteis para a Europa em geral, devido à centralidade da Alemanha na economia do continente. A pesquisa do Ifo revelou resultados positivos nos últimos meses, apesar de os dados terem sido mais promissores em dezembro do que em janeiro.

Os seis indicadores juntos sugerem-me que a economia global pode agora estar a crescer a uma taxa de mais de 4%. Este é o mais rápido crescimento em alguns anos - embora a taxa de crescimento média da última década de 3,3% tenha sido um pouco inferior à taxa da década anterior - e perto do ritmo das duas décadas anteriores a isso. Ao mesmo tempo, os seis indicadores não nos podem dizer nada sobre o que vai acontecer depois dos próximos meses. É uma questão aberta se o crescimento económico global continuará forte, fortalecerá ainda mais ou se começará a enfraquecer.

Tem sido interessante observar o crescimento a acelerar perante eventos impactantes, como o referendo Brexit, no Reino Unido, e a eleição de Trump. E, no entanto, não é claro o porquê de isso estar a acontecer.  Alguns podem dizer que a tendência é o resultado de decisões políticas nos EUA e no Reino Unido, mas muitos mais irão provavelmente dizer que isso está a acontecer apesar dessas decisões.  Infelizmente, não há indicadores que forneçam uma resposta a esta questão - só o tempo dirá.