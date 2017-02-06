A resiliência surpreendente da economia global

John Brian Shannon FEB 8, 2017

You probably remember your five steps to a real estate asset crash (and subsequent stock market correction if the crash is significant) from your economics studies: Displacement, Boom, Euphoria, Profit Taking and Panic.



From Investopedia:



Five Steps of a Bubble



Minsky identified five stages in a typical credit cycle – displacement, boom, euphoria, profit taking and panic. Although there are various interpretations of the cycle, the general pattern of bubble activity remains fairly consistent.



Displacement: A displacement occurs when investors get enamored by a new paradigm, such as an innovative new technology or interest rates that are historically low. A classic example of displacement is the decline in the federal funds rate from 6.5% in May, 2000, to 1% in June, 2003. Over this three-year period, the interest rate on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages fell by 2.5 percentage points to a historic lows of 5.21%, sowing the seeds for the housing bubble.



Boom: Prices rise slowly at first, following a displacement, but then gain momentum as more and more participants enter the market, setting the stage for the boom phase. During this phase, the asset in question attracts widespread media coverage. Fear of missing out on what could be an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity spurs more speculation, drawing an increasing number of participants into the fold.



Euphoria: During this phase,caution is thrown to the wind, as asset prices skyrocket. The "greater fool" theory plays out everywhere.



Valuations reach extreme levels during this phase. For example, at the peak of the Japanese real estate bubble in 1989, land in Tokyo sold for as much as $139,000 per square foot, or more than 350-times the value of Manhattan property. After the bubble burst, real estate lost approximately 80% of its inflated value, while stock prices declined by 70%. Similarly, at the height of the internet bubble in March, 2000, the combined value of all technology stocks on the Nasdaq was higher than the GDP of most nations.



During the euphoric phase, new valuation measures and metrics are touted to justify the relentless rise in asset prices.



Profit Taking: By this time, the smart money – heeding the warning signs – is generally selling out positions and taking profits. But estimating the exact time when a bubble is due to collapse can be a difficult exercise and extremely hazardous to one's financial health, because, as John Maynard Keynes put it, "the markets can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent."



>>Note that it only takes a relatively minor event to prick a bubble, but once it is pricked, the bubble cannot "inflate" again.<< [Special emphasis, mine]



In August, 2007, for example, French bank BNP Paribas halted withdrawals from three investment funds with substantial exposure to U.S. subprime mortgages because it could not value their holdings. While this development initially rattled financial markets, it was brushed aside over the next couple months, as global equity markets reached new highs. In retrospect, this relatively minor event was indeed a warning sign of the turbulent times to come.



Panic: In the panic stage, asset prices reverse course and descend as rapidly as they had ascended. Investors and speculators, faced with margin calls and plunging values of their holdings, now want to liquidate them at any price. As supply overwhelms demand, asset prices slide sharply.



One of the most vivid examples of global panic in financial markets occurred in October 2008, weeks after Lehman Brothers declared bankruptcy and Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and AIG almost collapsed. The S&P 500 plunged almost 17% that month, its ninth-worst monthly performance. In that single month, global equity markets lost a staggering $9.3 trillion of 22% of their combined market capitalization."



Back to China, first we'll see high-end properties on the market and *not* selling for relatively long timeframes, which signals the beginning of the bubble burst, then we'll see investors pulling back from high-end real estate and/or large scale, but low and medium real estate (new) projects, then it will shift to a massive selling-out before the market implodes, and somewhere in that timeline credit will tighten and finance regulations may be strengthened.



At the end of it, the formerly overly-valued properties will return to a a reasonable valuation, and only the profit-takers (the 1%) will have *won* -- while everyone else had their lunch stolen everyday for the next five years. (Because that's about how long it takes to recover from a real estate market correction of any significance)



Cheers, JBS Read more