8

Әлемдік экономиканың таңғаларлық тұрақтылығы

ЛОНДОН – Америка Құрама Штаттары мен Ұлыбританиядағы үрейлі саяси оқиғалар қазірдің өзінде жағдайы қиын әлемдік экономиканы жақын болашақта одан да қиналта түсетін болады деп пайымдауымыз мүмкін. Бірақ, біз 2017 жылға аяқ басқанда, циклдік дәлелдемелер іс жүзінде керісінше жағдайды көрсетуде.

Goldman Sachs-те бас экономист ретінде жұмыс жасаған күндерімнен бастап, мен жаһандық экономика алдағы алты ай бойы қандай болатынын сенімді көрсететін, бүкіл әлем бойынша алты көрсеткіштерге назар аударып жүрдім.  Дәл қазір, барлық алты көрсеткіштер біраз уақыт бұрынғыға қарағанда үміт берерліктей, олардың біреуі ғана жақында аздап төмендеді.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Бірінші көрсеткіш, АҚШ экономикасының жалпы беріктігін бағалауға болатын АҚШ-тағы апталық жұмыссыздық талаптары болып табылады. Экономистер жұмыссыздықты жеткіліксіз индикатор ретінде әділ қарастырады, бірақ бұл деректер, сондай-ақ, жақын болашақты болжау үшін пайдалы болуы мүмкін. АҚШ жұмыссыздық талаптары апта сайын шығарылады және статистикалық дәлелдер бойынша, олар АҚШ акция бағаларының жетекші индикаторы болып табылады. Өткен аптада жұмыссыздық талаптары өте төмен болды және олар біраз уақыт бойы сондай деңгейде тұр, бұл АҚШ қор нарығы үшін жақсы белгі.

Сол сияқты, Жабдықтауды басқару институтының өндіріс индексі (ISM), өндіріс ЖІӨ-нің салыстырмалы түрде шағын үлесін ғана құрса да, келесі 3-6 айда орын алатын АҚШ экономикасының өте жақсы көрінісін қамтамасыз етеді. Соңғы жұмы��сыздық талаптары сияқты, ISM нәтижесі де оптимизмге үміт берді.

Үшінші көрсеткіш сол ISM сауалнамасының бір субкомпоненті болып табылады: өндірушілердің жаңа тапсырыстары мен қорлары. Қазіргі уақытта, жаңа тапсырыстар саны арттып, жинақтар қоры төмен болуда, сондықтан бизнес сол тапсырыстарды қанағаттандыру үшін таяу айларда көп өндіруі керек.

АҚШ -тан тыс қарасақ, төртінші көрсеткіш өнеркәсіптік өндіріс пен Қытай бөлшек шығыстарының (инфляциямен түзетілген) қатынасы болып табылады. Бұл сандар циклдік үрдістер мен Қытайдың экспорттан ішкі тұтыну жағына  қарай құрылымдық теңгеріміндегі өзгерістері туралы информация береді. Бұл, бәлкім, алдағы жылдары Қытай және жаһандық экономика үшін де ең маңызды көрсеткіштердің бірі болады.

Өнеркәсіптік өндірістің Қытай айлық бөлшек саудасына қатынасы тұрақсыз, ол 2008 жылдан бастап баяу жоғары өсті, және жақында тұтынуда тағы бір өрлеу байқалды. Сондықтан мен Қытай экономикасына қатысты жиі аталатын тәуекелдер туралы басқаларға қарағанда аз уайымдаймын. Қытай тұтыну шығыстары өнеркәсіп өнім шығару мен инвестициялардың төмендеуіне және үкіметтің элиталық тауарлар бойынша шығыстарды шектеуіне қарамастан мықты қалпында қалды.

Кейбір адамдар қытай деректеріне сенуге болмайды деп қарсы шығуы мүмкін. Бірақ мен неге қатынастың бір жағындағы деректерге сеніп, басқа жағындағыларға сенбеуді түсінбеймін. Неліктен қытай шенеуніктері индустриялық өнеркәсіп шығыс сандарында төмендеуді тіркеуге мүмкіндік бере отырып, тұтыну деректерімен құлық жасауы мүмкін? Кез келген жағдайда, біз бар жағдаймен жұмыс істеуімізге тура келеді.

Бесінші көрсеткіш Оңтүстік Корея сауда деректері болып табылады,  олар кез келген басқа елде қарағанда жылдам, сауда-саттық орын алғаннан кейін әр айдың бірінші күні жарияланып тұрады. Оңтүстік Кореяның ашық экономикасы бар және АҚШ, Қытай, Жапония, және Еуропалық одақ тәрізді бүкіл әлем бойынша сауда серіктестері бар, сондықтан жаһандық сауда жағдайы туралы оның сауда деректері бойынша қорытынды жасауға болады.

Соңғы жылдары төмендеу үрдісінен кейін, қараша айынан бастап Оңтүстік Корея саудасы, әсіресе экспорттық өсу тұрғысынан қарағанда қалпына келу белгілерін көрсетті; және қаңтар айында айтарлықтай тұрақтанды. Бұл қорытындылар  бұл күндері көп айтылып жатқан жаһандануды мадақтауға қарама-қарсы келеді, және АҚШ-тағы Дональд Трамптың протекционистік әкімшілігі енді жаһандық сауданы ұзақ шегінуге жібере алатын еді.  Бірақ Оңтүстік Кореядағы соңғы деректер жаһандану әлі тірі екенін, сондай-ақ 2017 жыл жақсы басталғанын көрсетеді.

Шын мәнінде, Трамп уақытындағы ең нашар сценарийді ескермесек, соңғы жылдардағы әлемдік саудадағы баяулау уақытша құбылыс болуы мүмкін. Ол әр түрлі факторлар әсерінен болған дара құбылыс болуы мүмкін, мысалы еуро дағдарысы, Еуропаның көптеген елдерінде жалғасқан экономикалық әлсіздік; шикізат бағасының күрт төмендеуі; Бразилия, Ресей және басқа да дамушы экономикалардың күрт баяулауы; сауда қаржыландыруына кедергі болуы мүмкін  болған халықаралық банктер үшін қабылданған қатаң ережелер.

Соңғы негізгі көрсеткіш ол Германиядағы бизнес климатының Ifo индексі, Германияның континенттің экономикасының орталығы болуының арқасында, ол жалпы Еуропа бойынша пайдалы циклдік деректерді қамтиды. Ifo сауалнамасына жүгінсек, деректер қаңтар айында қарағанда желтоқсан айында көп перспективалық болды, және соңғы айларда оң қорытындылар хабарланды.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Бірге қарастырғанда, осы алты көрсеткіштер жаһандық экономиканың 4%-дан астам жылдамдықпен өсуін білдіреді. Бұл бірнеше жылдан бері ең жылдам өсу, соңғы он жылдағы 3,3% орташа өсу қарқыны алдыңғы онжылдықтағы көрсеткіштен төмен болғанымен, бұл өткен екі онжылдықтағы қарқынға жақын. Сонымен қатар, алты көрсеткіштер бізге алдағы бірнеше айдан кейін не болатынын туралы ештеңе айта алмайды. Жаһандық экономика өсіп,  әрі қарай нығая ма немесе әлсірей бастайды ма - бұл ашық сұрақ.

Ұлыбританияның Brexit референдумы және Трамптың сайлануы тәрізді күйзелістер кезінде жедел өсуді бақылау қызықты болды. Неге осылай болып жатқаны әлі де түсініксіз болып тұр. Кейбіреулер АҚШ пен Ұлыбританияда саяси шешімдер нәтижесінде осындай үрдіс болып жатыр деп айтар, бірақ, бәлкім, бұл жағдай сол шешімдерге қарамастан орын алып жатыр деп айту әлдеқайда дұрыс болар еді. Өкінішке орай, бұл сұраққа жауап бере алатын ешқандай көрсеткіштер жоқ - тек уақыт ғана барлығын көрсетеді.