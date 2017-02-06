Әлемдік экономиканың таңғаларлық тұрақтылығы

ЛОНДОН – Америка Құрама Штаттары мен Ұлыбританиядағы үрейлі саяси оқиғалар қазірдің өзінде жағдайы қиын әлемдік экономиканы жақын болашақта одан да қиналта түсетін болады деп пайымдауымыз мүмкін. Бірақ, біз 2017 жылға аяқ басқанда, циклдік дәлелдемелер іс жүзінде керісінше жағдайды көрсетуде.
Goldman Sachs-те бас экономист ретінде жұмыс жасаған күндерімнен бастап, мен жаһандық экономика алдағы алты ай бойы қандай болатынын сенімді көрсететін, бүкіл әлем бойынша алты көрсеткіштерге назар аударып жүрдім. Дәл қазір, барлық алты көрсеткіштер біраз уақыт бұрынғыға қарағанда үміт берерліктей, олардың біреуі ғана жақында аздап төмендеді.
Бірінші көрсеткіш, АҚШ экономикасының жалпы беріктігін бағалауға болатын АҚШ-тағы апталық жұмыссыздық талаптары болып табылады. Экономистер жұмыссыздықты жеткіліксіз индикатор ретінде әділ қарастырады, бірақ бұл деректер, сондай-ақ, жақын болашақты болжау үшін пайдалы болуы мүмкін. АҚШ жұмыссыздық талаптары апта сайын шығарылады және статистикалық дәлелдер бойынша, олар АҚШ акция бағаларының жетекші индикаторы болып табылады. Өткен аптада жұмыссыздық талаптары өте төмен болды және олар біраз уақыт бойы сондай деңгейде тұр, бұл АҚШ қор нарығы үшін жақсы белгі.
Сол сияқты, Жабдықтауды басқару институтының өндіріс индексі (ISM), өндіріс ЖІӨ-нің салыстырмалы түрде шағын үлесін ғана құрса да, келесі 3-6 айда орын алатын АҚШ экономикасының өте жақсы көрінісін қамтамасыз етеді. Соңғы жұмы��сыздық талаптары сияқты, ISM нәтижесі де оптимизмге үміт берді.
Үшінші көрсеткіш сол ISM сауалнамасының бір субкомпоненті болып табылады: өндірушілердің жаңа тапсырыстары мен қорлары. Қазіргі уақытта, жаңа тапсырыстар саны арттып, жинақтар қоры төмен болуда, сондықтан бизнес сол тапсырыстарды қанағаттандыру үшін таяу айларда көп өндіруі керек.
АҚШ -тан тыс қарасақ, төртінші көрсеткіш өнеркәсіптік өндіріс пен Қытай бөлшек шығыстарының (инфляциямен түзетілген) қатынасы болып табылады. Бұл сандар циклдік үрдістер мен Қытайдың экспорттан ішкі тұтыну жағына қарай құрылымдық теңгеріміндегі өзгерістері туралы информация береді. Бұл, бәлкім, алдағы жылдары Қытай және жаһандық экономика үшін де ең маңызды көрсеткіштердің бірі болады.
Өнеркәсіптік өндірістің Қытай айлық бөлшек саудасына қатынасы тұрақсыз, ол 2008 жылдан бастап баяу жоғары өсті, және жақында тұтынуда тағы бір өрлеу байқалды. Сондықтан мен Қытай экономикасына қатысты жиі аталатын тәуекелдер туралы басқаларға қарағанда аз уайымдаймын. Қытай тұтыну шығыстары өнеркәсіп өнім шығару мен инвестициялардың төмендеуіне және үкіметтің элиталық тауарлар бойынша шығыстарды шектеуіне қарамастан мықты қалпында қалды.
Кейбір адамдар қытай деректеріне сенуге болмайды деп қарсы шығуы мүмкін. Бірақ мен неге қатынастың бір жағындағы деректерге сеніп, басқа жағындағыларға сенбеуді түсінбеймін. Неліктен қытай шенеуніктері индустриялық өнеркәсіп шығыс сандарында төмендеуді тіркеуге мүмкіндік бере отырып, тұтыну деректерімен құлық жасауы мүмкін? Кез келген жағдайда, біз бар жағдаймен жұмыс істеуімізге тура келеді.
Бесінші көрсеткіш Оңтүстік Корея сауда деректері болып табылады, олар кез келген басқа елде қарағанда жылдам, сауда-саттық орын алғаннан кейін әр айдың бірінші күні жарияланып тұрады. Оңтүстік Кореяның ашық экономикасы бар және АҚШ, Қытай, Жапония, және Еуропалық одақ тәрізді бүкіл әлем бойынша сауда серіктестері бар, сондықтан жаһандық сауда жағдайы туралы оның сауда деректері бойынша қорытынды жасауға болады.
Соңғы жылдары төмендеу үрдісінен кейін, қараша айынан бастап Оңтүстік Корея саудасы, әсіресе экспорттық өсу тұрғысынан қарағанда қалпына келу белгілерін көрсетті; және қаңтар айында айтарлықтай тұрақтанды. Бұл қорытындылар бұл күндері көп айтылып жатқан жаһандануды мадақтауға қарама-қарсы келеді, және АҚШ-тағы Дональд Трамптың протекционистік әкімшілігі енді жаһандық сауданы ұзақ шегінуге жібере алатын еді. Бірақ Оңтүстік Кореядағы соңғы деректер жаһандану әлі тірі екенін, сондай-ақ 2017 жыл жақсы басталғанын көрсетеді.
Шын мәнінде, Трамп уақытындағы ең нашар сценарийді ескермесек, соңғы жылдардағы әлемдік саудадағы баяулау уақытша құбылыс болуы мүмкін. Ол әр түрлі факторлар әсерінен болған дара құбылыс болуы мүмкін, мысалы еуро дағдарысы, Еуропаның көптеген елдерінде жалғасқан экономикалық әлсіздік; шикізат бағасының күрт төмендеуі; Бразилия, Ресей және басқа да дамушы экономикалардың күрт баяулауы; сауда қаржыландыруына кедергі болуы мүмкін болған халықаралық банктер үшін қабылданған қатаң ережелер.
Соңғы негізгі көрсеткіш ол Германиядағы бизнес климатының Ifo индексі, Германияның континенттің экономикасының орталығы болуының арқасында, ол жалпы Еуропа бойынша пайдалы циклдік деректерді қамтиды. Ifo сауалнамасына жүгінсек, деректер қаңтар айында қарағанда желтоқсан айында көп перспективалық болды, және соңғы айларда оң қорытындылар хабарланды.
Бірге қарастырғанда, осы алты көрсеткіштер жаһандық экономиканың 4%-дан астам жылдамдықпен өсуін білдіреді. Бұл бірнеше жылдан бері ең жылдам өсу, соңғы он жылдағы 3,3% орташа өсу қарқыны алдыңғы онжылдықтағы көрсеткіштен төмен болғанымен, бұл өткен екі онжылдықтағы қарқынға жақын. Сонымен қатар, алты көрсеткіштер бізге алдағы бірнеше айдан кейін не болатынын туралы ештеңе айта алмайды. Жаһандық экономика өсіп, әрі қарай нығая ма немесе әлсірей бастайды ма - бұл ашық сұрақ.
Ұлыбританияның Brexit референдумы және Трамптың сайлануы тәрізді күйзелістер кезінде жедел өсуді бақылау қызықты болды. Неге осылай болып жатқаны әлі де түсініксіз болып тұр. Кейбіреулер АҚШ пен Ұлыбританияда саяси шешімдер нәтижесінде осындай үрдіс болып жатыр деп айтар, бірақ, бәлкім, бұл жағдай сол шешімдерге қарамастан орын алып жатыр деп айту әлдеқайда дұрыс болар еді. Өкінішке орай, бұл сұраққа жауап бере алатын ешқандай көрсеткіштер жоқ - тек уақыт ғана барлығын көрсетеді.
M M
Jim, Brexit has not happened yet and Trump policies, putting aside for a minute the chaos regarding the travel ban, did not happen yet either. Your six indicators may be useful during times of stability. Any real head winds will not blow before 2018, in 2017, we may see and feel some up and downs in certain markets but the real effect of any Brexit, Trump policies and other geopolitical and economical matters will not hit until 2019. It is important to mention that it is probably the first time in history that the world is witnessing such a political upheaval in the UNP5 Countries, simultaneously.
M M
Cheers, JBS. All the best. MM
John Brian Shannon
Hi M M,
+1
Best regards, JBS
John Brian Shannon
Hi Jim,
I suspect that you are right on all points. However, I would add this as a cautionary note, that your six indicators probably registered similar findings just prior to the subprime mortgage crash 2007/o8 and subsequent short recession.
If China's real estate bubble bursts (which I've been warning about since 2012) and it will, it's only a matter of time, it won't result in a value loss of $4.5 trillion as in the U.S. real estate market correction, it is likely to be 5 times that number. Resulting in significant changes to China's market numbers and a huge response by China's government.
I fully expect such a development in 2017. In fact, if it doesn't begin to show cracks by July 2017 I'd be very surprised.
All other narratives will, at that point, become orders of magnitude less important.
Western governments should now be getting ready, shoring-up their financial health, and preparing for the unthinkable -- a real estate market correction in China (and soon enough, extending throughout Asia) of historic and mind-blowing proportions.
The Chinese government response to the crisis will be everything and I wish them well, as should we all. The Chinese economy is so huge that when China succeeds we all succeed, if China goes down, we all go down.
Always great to read your fine essays at ProSyn.
As always, very best regards, JBS Read more
Trenton Barnes
Thanks for that reply, I enjoyed reading it! I actually just began to read stabilizing an unstable economy, but unfortunately CPA studying has really cut into my personal reading time. Any suggestions for websites that follow the Chinese real estate market?

Thanks again,

TB
Thanks again,
TB Read more
John Brian Shannon
Hi Trenton,
You probably remember your five steps to a real estate asset crash (and subsequent stock market correction if the crash is significant) from your economics studies: Displacement, Boom, Euphoria, Profit Taking and Panic.
I've reprinted these in more detail below as a refresher:
From Investopedia:
Five Steps of a Bubble
Minsky identified five stages in a typical credit cycle – displacement, boom, euphoria, profit taking and panic. Although there are various interpretations of the cycle, the general pattern of bubble activity remains fairly consistent.
Displacement: A displacement occurs when investors get enamored by a new paradigm, such as an innovative new technology or interest rates that are historically low. A classic example of displacement is the decline in the federal funds rate from 6.5% in May, 2000, to 1% in June, 2003. Over this three-year period, the interest rate on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages fell by 2.5 percentage points to a historic lows of 5.21%, sowing the seeds for the housing bubble.
Boom: Prices rise slowly at first, following a displacement, but then gain momentum as more and more participants enter the market, setting the stage for the boom phase. During this phase, the asset in question attracts widespread media coverage. Fear of missing out on what could be an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity spurs more speculation, drawing an increasing number of participants into the fold.
Euphoria: During this phase,caution is thrown to the wind, as asset prices skyrocket. The "greater fool" theory plays out everywhere.
Valuations reach extreme levels during this phase. For example, at the peak of the Japanese real estate bubble in 1989, land in Tokyo sold for as much as $139,000 per square foot, or more than 350-times the value of Manhattan property. After the bubble burst, real estate lost approximately 80% of its inflated value, while stock prices declined by 70%. Similarly, at the height of the internet bubble in March, 2000, the combined value of all technology stocks on the Nasdaq was higher than the GDP of most nations.
During the euphoric phase, new valuation measures and metrics are touted to justify the relentless rise in asset prices.
Profit Taking: By this time, the smart money – heeding the warning signs – is generally selling out positions and taking profits. But estimating the exact time when a bubble is due to collapse can be a difficult exercise and extremely hazardous to one's financial health, because, as John Maynard Keynes put it, "the markets can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent."
>>Note that it only takes a relatively minor event to prick a bubble, but once it is pricked, the bubble cannot "inflate" again.<< [Special emphasis, mine]
In August, 2007, for example, French bank BNP Paribas halted withdrawals from three investment funds with substantial exposure to U.S. subprime mortgages because it could not value their holdings. While this development initially rattled financial markets, it was brushed aside over the next couple months, as global equity markets reached new highs. In retrospect, this relatively minor event was indeed a warning sign of the turbulent times to come.
Panic: In the panic stage, asset prices reverse course and descend as rapidly as they had ascended. Investors and speculators, faced with margin calls and plunging values of their holdings, now want to liquidate them at any price. As supply overwhelms demand, asset prices slide sharply.
One of the most vivid examples of global panic in financial markets occurred in October 2008, weeks after Lehman Brothers declared bankruptcy and Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and AIG almost collapsed. The S&P 500 plunged almost 17% that month, its ninth-worst monthly performance. In that single month, global equity markets lost a staggering $9.3 trillion of 22% of their combined market capitalization."
Read more: 5 Steps Of A Bubble | Investopedia http://www.investopedia.com/articles/stocks/10/5-steps-of-a-bubble.asp#ixzz4Y4Fsze3W
Follow us: Investopedia on Facebook
Back to China, first we'll see high-end properties on the market and *not* selling for relatively long timeframes, which signals the beginning of the bubble burst, then we'll see investors pulling back from high-end real estate and/or large scale, but low and medium real estate (new) projects, then it will shift to a massive selling-out before the market implodes, and somewhere in that timeline credit will tighten and finance regulations may be strengthened.
At the end of it, the formerly overly-valued properties will return to a a reasonable valuation, and only the profit-takers (the 1%) will have *won* -- while everyone else had their lunch stolen everyday for the next five years. (Because that's about how long it takes to recover from a real estate market correction of any significance)
Sorry for the long reply!
Cheers, JBS Read more
Trenton Barnes
Hey John,
Ive been worried about the Chinese real estate bubble for some time as well. How many cities need to sit uninhabited before eye brows are raised? I was just curious as to what indicators you would expect to see these cracks in?
Thanks,
-TB
Read more
Aale Hanse
Historical trends have their place but they never tell us the danger that lurks around the corner until they become history.
Now that brexit and trump have exhausted the pessimism stage we are starting to see a little optimism appear but with a lot of drama still playing out around the world I have to worry a little at what is going on or going to happen.
After ten years you would expect a few good years to roll by but as mentioned things are not so rosy and we still have a few pain points that can derail the expectations expressed here. If we could just filter out the noise and get to the truth.
Read more
