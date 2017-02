Překvapivá odolnost globální ekonomiky

John Brian Shannon FEB 7, 2017

Hi Jim,



I suspect that you are right on all points. However, I would add this as a cautionary note, that your six indicators probably registered similar findings just prior to the subprime mortgage crash 2007/o8 and subsequent short recession.



If China's real estate bubble bursts (which I've been warning about since 2012) and it will, it's only a matter of time, it won't result in a value loss of $4.5 trillion as in the U.S. real estate market correction, it is likely to be 5 times that number. Resulting in significant changes to China's market numbers and a huge response by China's government.



I fully expect such a development in 2017. In fact, if it doesn't begin to show cracks by July 2017 I'd be very surprised.



All other narratives will, at that point, become orders of magnitude less important.



Western governments should now be getting ready, shoring-up their financial health, and preparing for the unthinkable -- a real estate market correction in China (and soon enough, extending throughout Asia) of historic and mind-blowing proportions.



The Chinese government response to the crisis will be everything and I wish them well, as should we all. The Chinese economy is so huge that when China succeeds we all succeed, if China goes down, we all go down.



Always great to read your fine essays at ProSyn.



As always, very best regards, JBS