全球经济恢复力令人惊喜

伦敦—美国和英国的令人不安的政治发展动向可能让我们觉得已经面临重重挑战的世界经济在短期内将特别艰难。但随着2017年的深入，周期性证据表明正好相反。
自我担任高盛公司首席经济学家以来，我一直关注全世界的六个指标，它们一起构成未来六个月全球经济动向的可靠指南。目前，所有者六个指标都要比一段时间以来更加令人振奋，并且只有一个从近期高点略有下跌。
第一个指标是美国周失业数字，它表明美国经济的整体强度。经济学家受到正确的训练，将失业看作滞后指标，但这些数据对于预测近期未来也很有用。美国失业报告总是最新值，因为它们每周都要更新，统计证据表明，它们是美国股价的领先指标。上周，失业数字仍然非常低，这一状态已经保持了一段时间，对美国股市是利好。
类似地，供给管理研究所（ISM）制造业指数是非常好的美国经济未来3—6个月的前瞻指标，尽管制造业只占其GDP的相对较小比重。和最新失业数字一样，ISM数字也让人们感到乐观。
第三个指标是ISM调查的一个组成部分：制造商新订单和库存。目前，新订单正在增加，而库存较低，这表明企业需要在未来几个月中增加产量消化这些订单。
将目光投向美国之外。第四个指标是中国零售支出与工业产出（经通胀调整）之比。这些数字能让我们了解周期性趋势和中国从出口转向国内消费的结构再平衡情况。这也许是中国和全球经济未来几年情况的最重要的指标之一。
中国月度零售业销售与工业产出之比虽然存在起伏，但自2008年以来总体缓慢上升，而最近的消费又出现一个小高峰。因此，我不像其他人那样担心那些老生常谈的中国经济风险。尽管工业产出和投资放缓，政府也采取措施遏制奢侈品支出，但中国消费支出仍然保持强势。
有人或许会反对，认为中国的数据不可信。但我看不出为何这一比值的其中一项比另一项更不可靠。中国官员为何要粉饰消费数据而放任工业产出数字下降？无论如何，我们得从我们得到的数据出发。
第五个指标是韩国贸易数据，通常在每个月贸易发生后的第一天记录——比其他国家都要早。韩国是开放经济，贸易伙伴遍布全球，包括美国、中国、日本和欧盟等，因此我们可以从韩国贸易数据中窥探全球贸易状态。
在经历了近几年的下跌后，11月以来韩国贸易出现复苏信号，主要表现在出口增长上；1月份，韩国贸易数字强劲反弹。诚然，这一情况与最近全球化哀声一片形成了鲜明反差，而铁了心要采取贸易保护主义的美国特朗普政府可能让全球贸易陷入长期衰退。但韩国的最新数据表明全球化仍有生命力，2017年有一个良好的开端。
事实上，剔除特朗普执政的最糟糕的前景，有可能近几年来的全球贸易下降趋势只是一个暂时性现象。它可能是一个例外，反映了各种因素，包括欧元危机、欧洲国家经济持续萎靡、大宗商品价格暴跌、巴西、俄罗斯和其他新兴经济体大幅放缓、国际银行监管收紧（可能拖累贸易融资）等。
最后一个关键指标是每月公布的德国Ifo商业气候指数，它是体现欧洲整体情况的有用的周期性数据，因为德国欧洲经济当之无愧的核心。Ifo调查结果在最近几个月来都录得正值，尽管1月的数据不如12月亮眼。
综合来看，这六个指标让我相信，全球经济的当前增长率可能超过了4%。这是多年来最快的增长数字——尽管过去十年的平均增长率3.3%略低于前一个十年——也接近于二十年前的速度。与此同时，这六个指标无法告诉我们未来几个月会发生什么。全球经济是保持强势、进一步走强还是开始疲软仍有待观察。
在英国退欧公投和特朗普当选的背景下，还能看到增长加速，这着实有趣。但为何会如此尚不清楚。一些人也许认为这一趋势是美国和英国政策决定的结果，但更多的人会认为在这样的决定的情况下增长仍然出现了加速。不幸的是，对于这一问题没有指标可以提供答案——只有时间可以。
Comment Commented M M
Jim, Brexit has not happened yet and Trump policies, putting aside for a minute the chaos regarding the travel ban, did not happen yet either. Your six indicators may be useful during times of stability. Any real head winds will not blow before 2018, in 2017, we may see and feel some up and downs in certain markets but the real effect of any Brexit, Trump policies and other geopolitical and economical matters will not hit until 2019. It is important to mention that it is probably the first time in history that the world is witnessing such a political upheaval in the UNP5 Countries, simultaneously. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Cheers, JBS. All the best. MM Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi M M,
+1
Best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Jim,
I suspect that you are right on all points. However, I would add this as a cautionary note, that your six indicators probably registered similar findings just prior to the subprime mortgage crash 2007/o8 and subsequent short recession.
If China's real estate bubble bursts (which I've been warning about since 2012) and it will, it's only a matter of time, it won't result in a value loss of $4.5 trillion as in the U.S. real estate market correction, it is likely to be 5 times that number. Resulting in significant changes to China's market numbers and a huge response by China's government.
I fully expect such a development in 2017. In fact, if it doesn't begin to show cracks by July 2017 I'd be very surprised.
All other narratives will, at that point, become orders of magnitude less important.
Western governments should now be getting ready, shoring-up their financial health, and preparing for the unthinkable -- a real estate market correction in China (and soon enough, extending throughout Asia) of historic and mind-blowing proportions.
The Chinese government response to the crisis will be everything and I wish them well, as should we all. The Chinese economy is so huge that when China succeeds we all succeed, if China goes down, we all go down.
Always great to read your fine essays at ProSyn.
As always, very best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented Trenton Barnes
Thanks for that reply, I enjoyed reading it! I actually just began to read stabilizing an unstable economy, but unfortunately CPA studying has really cut into my personal reading time. Any suggestions for websites that follow the Chinese real estate market?
Thanks again,
TB Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Trenton,
You probably remember your five steps to a real estate asset crash (and subsequent stock market correction if the crash is significant) from your economics studies: Displacement, Boom, Euphoria, Profit Taking and Panic.
I've reprinted these in more detail below as a refresher:
From Investopedia:
Five Steps of a Bubble
Minsky identified five stages in a typical credit cycle – displacement, boom, euphoria, profit taking and panic. Although there are various interpretations of the cycle, the general pattern of bubble activity remains fairly consistent.
Displacement: A displacement occurs when investors get enamored by a new paradigm, such as an innovative new technology or interest rates that are historically low. A classic example of displacement is the decline in the federal funds rate from 6.5% in May, 2000, to 1% in June, 2003. Over this three-year period, the interest rate on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages fell by 2.5 percentage points to a historic lows of 5.21%, sowing the seeds for the housing bubble.
Boom: Prices rise slowly at first, following a displacement, but then gain momentum as more and more participants enter the market, setting the stage for the boom phase. During this phase, the asset in question attracts widespread media coverage. Fear of missing out on what could be an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity spurs more speculation, drawing an increasing number of participants into the fold.
Euphoria: During this phase,caution is thrown to the wind, as asset prices skyrocket. The "greater fool" theory plays out everywhere.
Valuations reach extreme levels during this phase. For example, at the peak of the Japanese real estate bubble in 1989, land in Tokyo sold for as much as $139,000 per square foot, or more than 350-times the value of Manhattan property. After the bubble burst, real estate lost approximately 80% of its inflated value, while stock prices declined by 70%. Similarly, at the height of the internet bubble in March, 2000, the combined value of all technology stocks on the Nasdaq was higher than the GDP of most nations.
During the euphoric phase, new valuation measures and metrics are touted to justify the relentless rise in asset prices.
Profit Taking: By this time, the smart money – heeding the warning signs – is generally selling out positions and taking profits. But estimating the exact time when a bubble is due to collapse can be a difficult exercise and extremely hazardous to one's financial health, because, as John Maynard Keynes put it, "the markets can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent."
>>Note that it only takes a relatively minor event to prick a bubble, but once it is pricked, the bubble cannot "inflate" again.<< [Special emphasis, mine]
In August, 2007, for example, French bank BNP Paribas halted withdrawals from three investment funds with substantial exposure to U.S. subprime mortgages because it could not value their holdings. While this development initially rattled financial markets, it was brushed aside over the next couple months, as global equity markets reached new highs. In retrospect, this relatively minor event was indeed a warning sign of the turbulent times to come.
Panic: In the panic stage, asset prices reverse course and descend as rapidly as they had ascended. Investors and speculators, faced with margin calls and plunging values of their holdings, now want to liquidate them at any price. As supply overwhelms demand, asset prices slide sharply.
One of the most vivid examples of global panic in financial markets occurred in October 2008, weeks after Lehman Brothers declared bankruptcy and Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and AIG almost collapsed. The S&P 500 plunged almost 17% that month, its ninth-worst monthly performance. In that single month, global equity markets lost a staggering $9.3 trillion of 22% of their combined market capitalization."
Read more: 5 Steps Of A Bubble | Investopedia http://www.investopedia.com/articles/stocks/10/5-steps-of-a-bubble.asp#ixzz4Y4Fsze3W
Follow us: Investopedia on Facebook
Back to China, first we'll see high-end properties on the market and *not* selling for relatively long timeframes, which signals the beginning of the bubble burst, then we'll see investors pulling back from high-end real estate and/or large scale, but low and medium real estate (new) projects, then it will shift to a massive selling-out before the market implodes, and somewhere in that timeline credit will tighten and finance regulations may be strengthened.
At the end of it, the formerly overly-valued properties will return to a a reasonable valuation, and only the profit-takers (the 1%) will have *won* -- while everyone else had their lunch stolen everyday for the next five years. (Because that's about how long it takes to recover from a real estate market correction of any significance)
Sorry for the long reply!
Cheers, JBS Read more
Comment Commented Trenton Barnes
Hey John,
Ive been worried about the Chinese real estate bubble for some time as well. How many cities need to sit uninhabited before eye brows are raised? I was just curious as to what indicators you would expect to see these cracks in?
Thanks,
-TB
Read more
Comment Commented Aale Hanse
Historical trends have their place but they never tell us the danger that lurks around the corner until they become history.
Now that brexit and trump have exhausted the pessimism stage we are starting to see a little optimism appear but with a lot of drama still playing out around the world I have to worry a little at what is going on or going to happen.
After ten years you would expect a few good years to roll by but as mentioned things are not so rosy and we still have a few pain points that can derail the expectations expressed here. If we could just filter out the noise and get to the truth.
Read more
