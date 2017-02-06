8

全球经济恢复力令人惊喜

伦敦—美国和英国的令人不安的政治发展动向可能让我们觉得已经面临重重挑战的世界经济在短期内将特别艰难。但随着2017年的深入，周期性证据表明正好相反。

自我担任高盛公司首席经济学家以来，我一直关注全世界的六个指标，它们一起构成未来六个月全球经济动向的可靠指南。目前，所有者六个指标都要比一段时间以来更加令人振奋，并且只有一个从近期高点略有下跌。

第一个指标是美国周失业数字，它表明美国经济的整体强度。经济学家受到正确的训练，将失业看作滞后指标，但这些数据对于预测近期未来也很有用。美国失业报告总是最新值，因为它们每周都要更新，统计证据表明，它们是美国股价的领先指标。上周，失业数字仍然非常低，这一状态已经保持了一段时间，对美国股市是利好。

类似地，供给管理研究所（ISM）制造业指数是非常好的美国经济未来3—6个月的前瞻指标，尽管制造业只占其GDP的相对较小比重。和最新失业数字一样，ISM数字也让人们感到乐观。

第三个指标是ISM调查的一个组成部分：制造商新订单和库存。目前，新订单正在增加，而库存较低，这表明企业需要在未来几个月中增加产量消化这些订单。

将目光投向美国之外。第四个指标是中国零售支出与工业产出（经通胀调整）之比。这些数字能让我们了解周期性趋势和中国从出口转向国内消费的结构再平衡情况。这也许是中国和全球经济未来几年情况的最重要的指标之一。

中国月度零售业销售与工业产出之比虽然存在起伏，但自2008年以来总体缓慢上升，而最近的消费又出现一个小高峰。因此，我不像其他人那样担心那些老生常谈的中国经济风险。尽管工业产出和投资放缓，政府也采取措施遏制奢侈品支出，但中国消费支出仍然保持强势。

有人或许会反对，认为中国的数据不可信。但我看不出为何这一比值的其中一项比另一项更不可靠。中国官员为何要粉饰消费数据而放任工业产出数字下降？无论如何，我们得从我们得到的数据出发。

第五个指标是韩国贸易数据，通常在每个月贸易发生后的第一天记录——比其他国家都要早。韩国是开放经济，贸易伙伴遍布全球，包括美国、中国、日本和欧盟等，因此我们可以从韩国贸易数据中窥探全球贸易状态。

在经历了近几年的下跌后，11月以来韩国贸易出现复苏信号，主要表现在出口增长上；1月份，韩国贸易数字强劲反弹。诚然，这一情况与最近全球化哀声一片形成了鲜明反差，而铁了心要采取贸易保护主义的美国特朗普政府可能让全球贸易陷入长期衰退。但韩国的最新数据表明全球化仍有生命力，2017年有一个良好的开端。

事实上，剔除特朗普执政的最糟糕的前景，有可能近几年来的全球贸易下降趋势只是一个暂时性现象。它可能是一个例外，反映了各种因素，包括欧元危机、欧洲国家经济持续萎靡、大宗商品价格暴跌、巴西、俄罗斯和其他新兴经济体大幅放缓、国际银行监管收紧（可能拖累贸易融资）等。

最后一个关键指标是每月公布的德国Ifo商业气候指数，它是体现欧洲整体情况的有用的周期性数据，因为德国欧洲经济当之无愧的核心。Ifo调查结果在最近几个月来都录得正值，尽管1月的数据不如12月亮眼。

综合来看，这六个指标让我相信，全球经济的当前增长率可能超过了4%。这是多年来最快的增长数字——尽管过去十年的平均增长率3.3%略低于前一个十年——也接近于二十年前的速度。与此同时，这六个指标无法告诉我们未来几个月会发生什么。全球经济是保持强势、进一步走强还是开始疲软仍有待观察。

在英国退欧公投特朗普当选的背景下，还能看到增长加速，这着实有趣。但为何会如此尚不清楚。一些人也许认为这一趋势是美国和英国政策决定的结果，但更多的人会认为在这样的决定的情况下增长仍然出现了加速。不幸的是，对于这一问题没有指标可以提供答案——只有时间可以。