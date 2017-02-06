التعافي المفاجئ للاقتصاد العالمي

لندن - قد تؤدي التطورات السياسية المُقلقة في الولايات المتحدة والمملكة المتحدة إلى الاستنتاج بأن الاقتصاد العالمي الذي لا يزال يواجه تحديات سيقاوم أكثر في المدى القريب. لكن ونحن في بداية عام 2017، تشير الأدلة الدورية إلى عكس ذلك في الواقع.
خلال الفترة التي قضيتها بصفتي كبير الاقتصاديين في بنك جولدمان ساكس، ظللت أراقب ستة مؤشرات من جميع أنحاء العالم، والتي تقدم لمحة موثوقة لما سيبدو عليه الاقتصاد العالمي في الأشهر الستة المقبلة. الآن، تُظهر جميع المؤشرات الستة آمالا أكبر مما كانت عليه لفترة من الوقت، فقط واحدة منها تعرف هبوطا جزئيا بعد ارتفاع شهدته في الآونة الأخيرة.
يكمن المؤشر الأول في الدلائل الأسبوعية حول البطالة في الولايات المتحدة، والتي يمكن للمرء أن يقيس من خلالها القوة الشاملة للاقتصاد الأمريكي. يتم تدريب الاقتصاديين بشكل صحيح لعلاج البطالة كمؤشر متعثر، لكن يمكن لهذه البيانات أيضا أن تكون مفيدة في التنبؤ للمستقبل القريب. وتكون الدلائل حول البطالة الأمريكية دائما حديثة، لأنها تُعطى أسبوعيا، وتشير الإحصائيات بأنها مؤشر رئيسي لأسعار الأسهم في الولايات المتحدة. اعتبارا من الأسبوع الماضي، ظلت دلائل البطالة منخفضة نوعا ما، كما كانت لبعض الوقت، الشيء الذي يبشر بالخير بالنسبة لأسواق الأسهم في الولايات المتحدة.
وبالمثل، يوفر مؤشر التصنيع لمعهد إدارة التزويد معاينة جيدة للاقتصاد الأمريكي خلال الأشهر 3 إلى 6 المقبلة، على الرغم من أن التصنيع يضم حصة صغيرة نسبيا من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي. مثل آخر الدلائل حول البطالة عن العمل، فإن أرقام معهد إدارة التزويد (ISM) تبعث على التفاؤل في الوقت الراهن.
المؤشر الثالث جزء من مكونات نفس دراسة معهد إدارة التزويد: طلبات ومخزونات المصنعين الجديدة. حاليا، تتزايد الطلبات الجديدة وتشهد المخزونات انخفاضا، مما يشير إلى أن الشركات سوف تضطر إلى مضاعفة الإنتاج في الأشهر القادمة لتلبية تلك الطلبات.
وإذا بحثنا خارج الولايات المتحدة، فالمؤشر الرابع هو نسبة الإنفاق بالتجزئة الصينية بالنسبة للإنتاج الصناعي (بحساب التضخم). وتعطينا هذه الأرقام لمحة عن كل من التوجهات الدورية وإعادة التوازن الهيكلي للصين بعيدا عن الصادرات وتشجيعا للاستهلاك المحلي. وستكون هذه واحدة من أهم المؤشرات لكل من الصين وبقية الاقتصاد العالمي لسنوات قادمة.
ورغم عدم انتظامها، بدأت نسبة المبيعات بالتجزئة الشهرية الصينية بالمقارنة مع الإنتاج الصناعي في الارتفاع تدريجيا منذ عام 2008، وظهر ارتفاع آخر للأسعار في الاستهلاك. ولهذا أنا أقل قلقا من الآخرين بشأن المخاطر المشار إليها التي تواجه الاقتصاد الصيني. وظل الإنفاق الاستهلاكي الصيني قويا على الرغم من التباطؤ في الناتج الصناعي والاستثمار وجهود الحكومة لتقييد الإنفاق على السلع الفاخرة.
قد يُعارض البعض البيانات الصينية بدعوى أنه لا يمكن الوثوق بها. لكنني لا أرى لماذا ستكون البيانات الموجودة في احد جانبي النسبة أكثر أو أقل موثوقية من البيانات التي في الجانب الآخر. لماذا سيتلاعب المسؤولون الصينيون ببيانات الاستهلاك بينما يسمحون للأرقام الصناعية بتسجيل انخفاض. في أي حال، علينا أن نعمل بما لدينا من بيانات.
ويتمثل المؤشر الخامس في بيانات التجارة الكورية الجنوبية، التي يتم نشرها باستمرار في اليوم الأول من كل شهر بعد إجراء الصفقات - أسرع من أي دولة أخرى. لدى كوريا الجنوبية شركاء اقتصاديون وتجاريون في جميع أنحاء العالم، بما فيهم الولايات المتحدة والصين واليابان، والاتحاد الأوروبي، لذلك يمكن للمرء أن يعتمد على بياناتها التجارية لاستخلاص استنتاجات حول حالة التجارة العالمية.
بعد تراجعها في السنوات الأخيرة، أظهرت التجارة الكورية الجنوبية علامات تعافي منذ شهر نوفمبر/ تشرين الثّاني، ولاسيما نمو الصادرات. وفي يناير/ كانون الثاني، ارتدت إلى حد كبير. ومن المؤكد أن هذه النتيجة هي على خلاف الإشادة بالعولمة التي يسمعها المرء هذه الأيام، كما يمكن لحكومة دونالد ترامب الحمائية في الولايات المتحدة الآن أن تخلق تراجعا كبيرا في التجارة العالمية. لكن تشير البيانات الأخيرة في كوريا الجنوبية إلى أن العولمة لا تزال لديها فرصة أخرى للبقاء، وأن عام 2017 يوجد على الطريق الصحيح.
في الواقع، باستثناء أسوأ السيناريوهات حول إدارة ترامب، فمن الممكن أن يتحول التباطؤ في التجارة العالمية في السنوات الأخيرة إلى ظاهرة مؤقتة. وربما كان ذلك حدثا فريدا يعكس مجموعة متنوعة من العوامل، بما في ذلك أزمة اليورو، استمرار الضعف الاقتصادي في العديد من الدول الأوروبية، الانخفاض الحاد في أسعار السلع الأساسية، التباطؤ الكبير في البرازيل وروسيا وغيرها من الاقتصادات الناشئة، وتشديد القوانين بالنسبة للبنوك الدولية، والتي ربما ستعيق تمويل التجارة.
المؤشر الرئيسي الأخير هو مؤشر ايفو الشهري لمناخ الأعمال في ألمانيا، والذي يحتوي على بيانات دورية مفيدة حول أوروبا عموما، بسبب مركزية ألمانيا في الاقتصاد الأوروبي. وقد أعلن فحص ايفو عن نتائج إيجابية في الأشهر الأخيرة، على الرغم من أن البيانات كانت إيجابية في ديسمبر/ كانون الأول أكثر مما كانت عليه في يناير/ كانون الثاني.
وإذا أخذنا بالاعتبار كل هذه المؤشرات الستة، سيتبين أن الاقتصاد العالمي ينمو الآن بمعدل أكثر من 4٪. وهذا أسرع معدل نمو منذ سنوات - على الرغم من أن متوسط معدل النمو خلال العقد الماضي بلغ 3.3٪ والذي كان بالكاد أقل من معدل العقد السابق - وقريبا من وتيرة العقدين الماضيين قبل ذلك. وفي الوقت نفسه،لا يمكن للمؤشرات الستة أن تتنبأ بما سيحدث بعد الأشهر القليلة المقبلة. وسيبقى السؤال مطروحا حول ما إذا كان النمو الاقتصادي العالمي سيظل قويا، وسيواصل، أو يبدأ في التراجع.
والجدير بالذكر أن النمو يتسارع في وجه بعض الصدمات مثل استفتاء بريكست في المملكة المتحدة وانتخاب الرئيس ترامب. ومن غير الواضح سبب حدوث هذا النمو. قد يقول البعض إنه نتيجة لقرارات سياسة اتخذتها الولايات المتحدة والمملكة المتحدة، لكن الغالبية تقول إن ذلك يحدث على الرغم من تلك القرارات. للأسف، لا توجد مؤشرات تقدم إجابة على هذا السؤال - الوقت فقط سيحدد الإجابة الصحيحة.
Comment Commented M M
Jim, Brexit has not happened yet and Trump policies, putting aside for a minute the chaos regarding the travel ban, did not happen yet either. Your six indicators may be useful during times of stability. Any real head winds will not blow before 2018, in 2017, we may see and feel some up and downs in certain markets but the real effect of any Brexit, Trump policies and other geopolitical and economical matters will not hit until 2019. It is important to mention that it is probably the first time in history that the world is witnessing such a political upheaval in the UNP5 Countries, simultaneously. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi M M,
+1
Best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Jim,
I suspect that you are right on all points. However, I would add this as a cautionary note, that your six indicators probably registered similar findings just prior to the subprime mortgage crash 2007/o8 and subsequent short recession.
If China's real estate bubble bursts (which I've been warning about since 2012) and it will, it's only a matter of time, it won't result in a value loss of $4.5 trillion as in the U.S. real estate market correction, it is likely to be 5 times that number. Resulting in significant changes to China's market numbers and a huge response by China's government.
I fully expect such a development in 2017. In fact, if it doesn't begin to show cracks by July 2017 I'd be very surprised.
All other narratives will, at that point, become orders of magnitude less important.
Western governments should now be getting ready, shoring-up their financial health, and preparing for the unthinkable -- a real estate market correction in China (and soon enough, extending throughout Asia) of historic and mind-blowing proportions.
The Chinese government response to the crisis will be everything and I wish them well, as should we all. The Chinese economy is so huge that when China succeeds we all succeed, if China goes down, we all go down.
Always great to read your fine essays at ProSyn.
As always, very best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Trenton,
You probably remember your five steps to a real estate asset crash (and subsequent stock market correction if the crash is significant) from your economics studies: Displacement, Boom, Euphoria, Profit Taking and Panic.
I've reprinted these in more detail below as a refresher:
From Investopedia:
Five Steps of a Bubble
Minsky identified five stages in a typical credit cycle – displacement, boom, euphoria, profit taking and panic. Although there are various interpretations of the cycle, the general pattern of bubble activity remains fairly consistent.
Displacement: A displacement occurs when investors get enamored by a new paradigm, such as an innovative new technology or interest rates that are historically low. A classic example of displacement is the decline in the federal funds rate from 6.5% in May, 2000, to 1% in June, 2003. Over this three-year period, the interest rate on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages fell by 2.5 percentage points to a historic lows of 5.21%, sowing the seeds for the housing bubble.
Boom: Prices rise slowly at first, following a displacement, but then gain momentum as more and more participants enter the market, setting the stage for the boom phase. During this phase, the asset in question attracts widespread media coverage. Fear of missing out on what could be an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity spurs more speculation, drawing an increasing number of participants into the fold.
Euphoria: During this phase,caution is thrown to the wind, as asset prices skyrocket. The "greater fool" theory plays out everywhere.
Valuations reach extreme levels during this phase. For example, at the peak of the Japanese real estate bubble in 1989, land in Tokyo sold for as much as $139,000 per square foot, or more than 350-times the value of Manhattan property. After the bubble burst, real estate lost approximately 80% of its inflated value, while stock prices declined by 70%. Similarly, at the height of the internet bubble in March, 2000, the combined value of all technology stocks on the Nasdaq was higher than the GDP of most nations.
During the euphoric phase, new valuation measures and metrics are touted to justify the relentless rise in asset prices.
Profit Taking: By this time, the smart money – heeding the warning signs – is generally selling out positions and taking profits. But estimating the exact time when a bubble is due to collapse can be a difficult exercise and extremely hazardous to one's financial health, because, as John Maynard Keynes put it, "the markets can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent."
>>Note that it only takes a relatively minor event to prick a bubble, but once it is pricked, the bubble cannot "inflate" again.<< [Special emphasis, mine]
In August, 2007, for example, French bank BNP Paribas halted withdrawals from three investment funds with substantial exposure to U.S. subprime mortgages because it could not value their holdings. While this development initially rattled financial markets, it was brushed aside over the next couple months, as global equity markets reached new highs. In retrospect, this relatively minor event was indeed a warning sign of the turbulent times to come.
Panic: In the panic stage, asset prices reverse course and descend as rapidly as they had ascended. Investors and speculators, faced with margin calls and plunging values of their holdings, now want to liquidate them at any price. As supply overwhelms demand, asset prices slide sharply.
One of the most vivid examples of global panic in financial markets occurred in October 2008, weeks after Lehman Brothers declared bankruptcy and Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and AIG almost collapsed. The S&P 500 plunged almost 17% that month, its ninth-worst monthly performance. In that single month, global equity markets lost a staggering $9.3 trillion of 22% of their combined market capitalization."
Read more: 5 Steps Of A Bubble | Investopedia http://www.investopedia.com/articles/stocks/10/5-steps-of-a-bubble.asp#ixzz4Y4Fsze3W
Follow us: Investopedia on Facebook
Back to China, first we'll see high-end properties on the market and *not* selling for relatively long timeframes, which signals the beginning of the bubble burst, then we'll see investors pulling back from high-end real estate and/or large scale, but low and medium real estate (new) projects, then it will shift to a massive selling-out before the market implodes, and somewhere in that timeline credit will tighten and finance regulations may be strengthened.
At the end of it, the formerly overly-valued properties will return to a a reasonable valuation, and only the profit-takers (the 1%) will have *won* -- while everyone else had their lunch stolen everyday for the next five years. (Because that's about how long it takes to recover from a real estate market correction of any significance)
Sorry for the long reply!
Cheers, JBS Read more
Comment Commented Trenton Barnes
Hey John,
Ive been worried about the Chinese real estate bubble for some time as well. How many cities need to sit uninhabited before eye brows are raised? I was just curious as to what indicators you would expect to see these cracks in?
Thanks,
-TB
Read more
Comment Commented Aale Hanse
Historical trends have their place but they never tell us the danger that lurks around the corner until they become history.
Now that brexit and trump have exhausted the pessimism stage we are starting to see a little optimism appear but with a lot of drama still playing out around the world I have to worry a little at what is going on or going to happen.
After ten years you would expect a few good years to roll by but as mentioned things are not so rosy and we still have a few pain points that can derail the expectations expressed here. If we could just filter out the noise and get to the truth.
Read more
