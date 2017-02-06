6

التعافي المفاجئ للاقتصاد العالمي

لندن - قد تؤدي التطورات السياسية المُقلقة في الولايات المتحدة والمملكة المتحدة إلى الاستنتاج بأن الاقتصاد العالمي الذي لا يزال يواجه تحديات سيقاوم أكثر في المدى القريب. لكن ونحن في بداية عام 2017، تشير الأدلة الدورية إلى عكس ذلك في الواقع.

خلال الفترة التي قضيتها بصفتي كبير الاقتصاديين في بنك جولدمان ساكس، ظللت أراقب ستة مؤشرات من جميع أنحاء العالم، والتي تقدم لمحة موثوقة لما سيبدو عليه الاقتصاد العالمي في الأشهر الستة المقبلة. الآن، تُظهر جميع المؤشرات الستة آمالا أكبر مما كانت عليه لفترة من الوقت، فقط واحدة منها تعرف هبوطا جزئيا بعد ارتفاع شهدته في الآونة الأخيرة.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

يكمن المؤشر الأول في الدلائل الأسبوعية حول البطالة في الولايات المتحدة، والتي يمكن للمرء أن يقيس من خلالها القوة الشاملة للاقتصاد الأمريكي. يتم تدريب الاقتصاديين بشكل صحيح لعلاج البطالة كمؤشر متعثر، لكن يمكن لهذه البيانات أيضا أن تكون مفيدة في التنبؤ للمستقبل القريب. وتكون الدلائل حول البطالة الأمريكية دائما حديثة، لأنها تُعطى أسبوعيا، وتشير الإحصائيات بأنها مؤشر رئيسي لأسعار الأسهم في الولايات المتحدة. اعتبارا من الأسبوع الماضي، ظلت دلائل البطالة منخفضة نوعا ما، كما كانت لبعض الوقت، الشيء الذي يبشر بالخير بالنسبة لأسواق الأسهم في الولايات المتحدة.

وبالمثل، يوفر مؤشر التصنيع لمعهد إدارة التزويد معاينة جيدة للاقتصاد الأمريكي خلال الأشهر 3 إلى 6 المقبلة، على الرغم من أن التصنيع يضم حصة صغيرة نسبيا من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي. مثل آخر الدلائل حول البطالة عن العمل، فإن أرقام  معهد إدارة التزويد (ISM)  تبعث  على التفاؤل في الوقت الراهن.

المؤشر الثالث جزء من مكونات نفس دراسة معهد إدارة التزويد: طلبات ومخزونات المصنعين الجديدة. حاليا، تتزايد الطلبات الجديدة وتشهد المخزونات انخفاضا، مما يشير إلى أن الشركات سوف تضطر إلى مضاعفة الإنتاج في الأشهر القادمة لتلبية تلك الطلبات.

وإذا بحثنا خارج الولايات المتحدة، فالمؤشر الرابع هو نسبة الإنفاق بالتجزئة الصينية بالنسبة للإنتاج الصناعي (بحساب التضخم). وتعطينا هذه الأرقام لمحة عن كل من التوجهات الدورية وإعادة التوازن الهيكلي للصين بعيدا عن الصادرات وتشجيعا للاستهلاك المحلي. وستكون هذه واحدة من أهم المؤشرات لكل من الصين وبقية الاقتصاد العالمي لسنوات قادمة.

ورغم عدم انتظامها، بدأت نسبة المبيعات بالتجزئة الشهرية الصينية بالمقارنة مع الإنتاج الصناعي في الارتفاع تدريجيا منذ عام 2008، وظهر ارتفاع آخر للأسعار في الاستهلاك. ولهذا أنا أقل قلقا من الآخرين بشأن المخاطر المشار إليها التي تواجه الاقتصاد الصيني. وظل الإنفاق الاستهلاكي الصيني قويا على الرغم من التباطؤ في الناتج الصناعي والاستثمار وجهود الحكومة لتقييد الإنفاق على السلع الفاخرة.

قد يُعارض البعض البيانات الصينية بدعوى أنه لا يمكن الوثوق بها. لكنني لا أرى لماذا ستكون البيانات الموجودة في احد جانبي النسبة أكثر أو أقل موثوقية من البيانات التي في الجانب الآخر. لماذا سيتلاعب المسؤولون الصينيون ببيانات الاستهلاك بينما يسمحون للأرقام الصناعية بتسجيل انخفاض. في أي حال، علينا أن نعمل بما لدينا من بيانات.

ويتمثل المؤشر الخامس في بيانات التجارة الكورية الجنوبية، التي يتم نشرها باستمرار في اليوم الأول من كل شهر بعد إجراء الصفقات - أسرع من أي دولة أخرى. لدى كوريا الجنوبية شركاء اقتصاديون وتجاريون في جميع أنحاء العالم، بما فيهم الولايات المتحدة والصين واليابان، والاتحاد الأوروبي، لذلك يمكن للمرء أن يعتمد على  بياناتها التجارية لاستخلاص استنتاجات حول حالة التجارة العالمية.

بعد تراجعها في السنوات الأخيرة، أظهرت التجارة الكورية الجنوبية علامات تعافي منذ شهر نوفمبر/ تشرين الثّاني، ولاسيما  نمو الصادرات. وفي يناير/ كانون الثاني، ارتدت إلى حد كبير. ومن المؤكد أن هذه النتيجة هي على خلاف الإشادة بالعولمة التي يسمعها المرء هذه الأيام، كما يمكن لحكومة دونالد ترامب الحمائية في الولايات المتحدة الآن أن تخلق تراجعا كبيرا في التجارة العالمية. لكن تشير البيانات الأخيرة في كوريا الجنوبية  إلى أن العولمة لا تزال لديها فرصة أخرى للبقاء، وأن عام 2017 يوجد على الطريق الصحيح.

في الواقع، باستثناء أسوأ السيناريوهات حول إدارة ترامب، فمن الممكن أن يتحول التباطؤ في التجارة العالمية في السنوات الأخيرة إلى ظاهرة مؤقتة. وربما كان ذلك حدثا فريدا يعكس مجموعة متنوعة من العوامل، بما في ذلك أزمة اليورو، استمرار الضعف الاقتصادي في العديد من الدول الأوروبية، الانخفاض الحاد في أسعار السلع الأساسية، التباطؤ الكبير في البرازيل وروسيا وغيرها من الاقتصادات الناشئة، وتشديد القوانين بالنسبة للبنوك الدولية، والتي ربما ستعيق تمويل التجارة.

المؤشر الرئيسي الأخير هو مؤشر ايفو الشهري لمناخ الأعمال في ألمانيا، والذي يحتوي على بيانات دورية مفيدة حول أوروبا عموما، بسبب مركزية ألمانيا في الاقتصاد الأوروبي. وقد أعلن فحص ايفو عن نتائج إيجابية في الأشهر الأخيرة، على الرغم من أن البيانات كانت إيجابية في ديسمبر/ كانون الأول أكثر مما كانت عليه في يناير/ كانون الثاني.

Fake news or real views Learn More

وإذا  أخذنا بالاعتبار كل هذه المؤشرات الستة، سيتبين أن الاقتصاد العالمي ينمو الآن بمعدل أكثر من 4٪. وهذا أسرع معدل نمو منذ سنوات - على الرغم من أن متوسط معدل النمو خلال العقد الماضي بلغ 3.3٪ والذي كان بالكاد أقل من معدل العقد السابق - وقريبا من وتيرة العقدين الماضيين قبل ذلك. وفي الوقت نفسه،لا يمكن للمؤشرات الستة أن تتنبأ بما سيحدث بعد الأشهر القليلة المقبلة. وسيبقى السؤال مطروحا حول ما إذا كان النمو الاقتصادي العالمي سيظل قويا، وسيواصل، أو يبدأ في التراجع.

والجدير بالذكر أن النمو يتسارع في وجه بعض الصدمات مثل استفتاء بريكست في المملكة المتحدة وانتخاب الرئيس ترامب. ومن غير الواضح سبب حدوث هذا النمو. قد يقول البعض إنه نتيجة لقرارات سياسة اتخذتها الولايات المتحدة والمملكة المتحدة، لكن الغالبية تقول إن ذلك يحدث على الرغم من تلك القرارات. للأسف، لا توجد مؤشرات تقدم إجابة على هذا السؤال - الوقت فقط سيحدد الإجابة الصحيحة.