tbunde1_Marcos del MazoLightRocket via Getty Images_face masks helplessness Marcos del MazoLightRocket via Getty Images
English

Unlearning Helplessness

Notwithstanding all the angst about the future of democracy, Munich Security Index data, based on a 12-country opinion survey, show that people still think democracies are better able than undemocratic countries to solve the problems of the future. Now democratic leaders need to prove it.

MUNICH – There was little cause for geopolitical optimism in 2021, and this grim trend has continued at the start of 2022. Almost every month over the last couple of years, a fresh emergency has dominated the news, contributing to a sense of a mounting tide of crises that threatens to overwhelm us.

The world is struggling to cope simultaneously with the seemingly endless COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of illiberal forces in many countries, the failure of international interventions that were supposed to stabilize conflict-ridden regions, rising great-power tensions, and military buildups in key territories. Beyond these immediate concerns, the impact of climate change, a major long-term threat to humanity, has become all too tangible – and political leaders have yet to mount a sufficiently forceful response. Who could be blamed for feeling overwhelmed?

In the eyes of many citizens, politicians seem far from getting a grip on today’s urgent problems and steering the world away from catastrophe. And the seemingly endless series of crises threatens to erode the public’s confidence that they and their political leaders can shape a better future.

To continue reading, register now.

As a registered user, you can enjoy more PS content every month – for free.

Register

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access to everything PS has to offer.

Support High-Quality Commentary

For more than 25 years, Project Syndicate has been guided by a simple credo: All people deserve access to a broad range of views by the world's foremost leaders and thinkers on the issues, events, and forces shaping their lives. At a time of unprecedented uncertainty, that mission is more important than ever – and we remain committed to fulfilling it.

But there is no doubt that we, like so many other media organizations nowadays, are under growing strain. If you are in a position to support us, please subscribe now.

As a subscriber, you will enjoy unlimited access to our On Point suite of long reads, book reviews, and insider interviews; Big Picture topical collections; Say More contributor interviews; Opinion Has It podcast features; The Year Ahead magazine, the full PS archive, and much more. You will also directly support our mission of delivering the highest-quality commentary on the world's most pressing issues to as wide an audience as possible.

By helping us to build a truly open world of ideas, every PS subscriber makes a real difference. Thank you.

Subscribe Now

https://prosyn.org/ElcTCyG