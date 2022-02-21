The Trust-but-Verify Path to Net Zero

Comparisons between today's China-US tensions and the Cold War are often superficial and misleading. But reviving the maxim that underpinned some of the most significant US-Soviet arms-control agreements may help to reestablish trust in the similarly existential domain of climate policy.
BEIJING – The world currently faces a triple crisis: a pandemic, a climate emergency, and immediate threats to biodiversity. But instead of a strengthened sense of solidarity, there is increasing distrust among countries and within international institutions, owing to the catastrophic failure to vaccinate the world against COVID-19, the intensifying superpower rivalry between the United States and China, and the emergence of new physical and online security threats.
Nowhere is this lack of trust more worrying than in the domain of climate policy. Fortunately, it is also here that we could start rebuilding it.
Both the 2015 Paris climate agreement and the 2021 Glasgow Climate Pact fundamentally rely on peer pressure for their implementation. But this is a much weaker tool when doubt and suspicion abound. Chinese climate policymakers say that, regardless of their intentions, their efforts are dismissed for ideological reasons. And many Asian governments ask whether any US administration can make credible long-term promises given the current polarized state of American politics.
