Global Capitalism and Perpetual War

Sudan today has become the exemplary case of how the developed West contributes to the conditions for violent conflict and mass migration in resource-rich parts of the world. Beneath the façade of “primitive” ethnic passions exploding in the African “heart of darkness,” one can discern the unmistakable contours of global capitalism.
LJUBLJANA – When one looks for a figure who best represents the worst tendencies of our brutal age, the first names that come to mind include Yahya Sinwar (Hamas’s leader in Gaza), Binyamin Netanyahu, Kim Jong-un, or Vladimir Putin. But that is primarily because we are bombarded with news about these leaders. If we widen the lens to account for horrors that Western mainstream media largely ignore, those waging Sudan’s civil war stand out even more. The country’s new warlords are displaying shocking cruelty and indifference toward their own people (or those living in the regions they control), including by systematically hampering the flow of humanitarian aid and taking an exorbitant amount of it for themselves.
