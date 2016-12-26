伦敦—2008年金融危机极大地提高了全球标准制定者的地位。一夜之间，巴塞尔委员会（它负责制定国际银行监督标准）开始引领财经新闻。曼哈顿和肯辛顿（Kensington）的晚宴派对上充斥着关于巴塞尔II的细节和顺周期资本要求的弊端的闲言碎语。被质疑进行国际干预的政府急切地渴望更加严格的全球规则以防止银行危机溢出国界，像亚洲流感一样传染给其他国家。
这一热情的具体结果就是金融稳定委员会（FSB），它脱胎于金融稳定论坛，于2009年4月在G20伦敦峰会上成立，其成员包括所有G20成员国的代表以及巴塞尔委员会和其他机构的规则制定者。G7主导模式不再，人们希望更加广泛的参与能为增加银行系统资本要求带来更加全面的接受和更多政治支持。
所有这些变化都起了作用，但作用有限。比如，巴塞尔III规则将个体银行的资本要求提高了一倍，并加强了资本的质量。金融系统也因此看上去更加安全了。但如今，危险迹象表明加强全球标准——事实上，是一切共同标准——的努力可能正在消退。
许多人都预测到了这一趋势，但理由是错误的。怀疑派警告说，在20多个国家之间达成一致要比在十多个危机前巴塞尔委员会成员国（主要是欧洲国家，其他地区的代表只有美国、加拿大和日本）之间达成一致要困难得多。实际上，这并没有成为大问题。巴塞尔III获得一致通过耗时远比巴塞尔II少。财政部长们通过FSB所施加的政治压力证明是有效的。
事实上，最近的紧张局面变得更加似曾相识，美国与欧元区针锋相对，英国和其他国家夹在中间。美国要求更严格地控制银行的内部模型，并根据风险加权水平限制银行模型可以降低其资产的限度。欧洲人认为他们的银行的企业贷款天然风险较低。毕竟，欧盟银行更多地是向评级较高的大公司贷款，而它们能够进入美国资本市场，不必向银行借钱。它们的资产负债表上的按揭风险也较低，因为欧洲没有房利美和房地美（美国的两大准公有按揭银行，它们为美国按揭证券化推波助澜）。
在11月的智利圣地亚哥会议上，巴塞尔委员会引人注目地没能形成一致方案，而是将问题踢给了上级、监督机构首脑（Governors and Heads of Supervision）委员会，后者将于1月再次开会尝试。
他们可能会找到办法穿过这根特别的针。但全球标准的未来比此前一段时间看上去不确定性更大了。2008年危机后，许多国家表面上支持制定更严格的全球标准，实际上却在采取其他措施保护自己的金融系统。
雷曼兄弟各其他公司的倒闭表明，用英格兰银行前行长默文·金（Mervyn King）令人难忘的话说，大银行“生是全球的，死是国家的。”换句话说，当一家全球银行倒闭时，所在国监管者必须为该银行在该国的部分“收尸”。因此，凭当地资本建立当地分支的要求才被接受。银行可以凭借母公司资产负债表的支持在全球各地建立分支的日子已经一去不返了。子公司化才是现在的规则。
而放眼未来，我们可以看到，FSB和巴塞尔委员会的两个最重要的行动方有其他问题需要分心。即将履新的唐纳德·特朗普美国政府已经表现出对美国涉足国外和国际承诺的质疑。让美国重新伟大的观念容不下巴塞尔委员会所制定的侵略性规则。支持更高的杠杆率、撤销2010年多德-弗兰克金融改革立法的大部分内容的人——如众议员杰布·亨萨林（Jeb Hensarling）所提出的一项法案——着眼于“美国制造”的银行监管规则。但是，尽管这一想法有一些道理，但难以与当前巴塞尔框架轻松相容。
欧洲面临着其他担忧。欧洲监管者目前全部精力都放在了英国退欧的影响上。英国退欧需要复杂的安排来管理新的英欧关系。欧洲央行的最重要的工作必须放捍卫欧盟银行联盟的完整性上，英国退欧和困扰意大利银行的危机正在威胁这一完整性。
在此背景下，保持全球标准的首要地位并确保继续致力于巴塞尔进程是一项挑战。国际清算银行的新任总经理、墨西哥央行前行长奥古斯丁·卡尔斯滕斯（Agustín Carstens）将扮演关键角色，另一个关键角色是明年将履新FSB主席的马克·卡尼（Mark Carney，现任英格兰银行行长）的继任者。也有可能，巴塞尔委员会本身也即将诞生新主席。瑞典人斯特凡·英格弗斯（Stefan Ingves）任期到明年6月到期。
这三位新领导人需要祭出所有外交技能履政治薄冰。兹事体大。如果向全球标准的努力消退，长期看所有人都将受损。各国将实施互不相容的地方要求，而这将影响资本利用效率，也让金融系统在新的金融动荡面前无法保持稳健。
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (5)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
Thinking from a prepared perspective. which can be found in my account's bio, it seems to me, that "best-for-all" institiutions are gaining disregard. They will gain regard again some years or decades in the future. If we want to preserve them, they maybe need a foundation that clearly shows their subgroup-liberating features.
In plain terms: How do global banking standards liberate subgroups of all kinds? Read more
Comment Commented M M
Armin, you can never have global banking standards, you only need to look at the EU, Chinese market, Russia and above all, how the UN Security Council is run.. Read more
Comment Commented Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes
"If the commitment to global standards wanes, everyone will suffer in the long run."
-This statement only hilds true if the global standards are not completely dumb. Sadly there are several elements of Basel III that fall into this category. Read more
Comment Commented Per Kurowski
Let us see if the new ones start with requiring the regulatory community to answer some very basic questions. If they do not that will prove they belong to the same small mutual admiration club and then our economies will still suffer missregulation
http://subprimeregulations.blogspot.com/2016/12/must-one-go-on-hunger-strike-to-have.html Read more
Comment Commented M M
Howard, all these leaders that you mentioned are figure heads. Have no teeth and they will never have for the reasons you mentioned in your article. The Basel Commiittee model is based on the pre 2008 crisis and you are quite right the EU markets are not the US, their risk appetite differ, look at China, Russia and so on how dysfunctional they are. As also you quite rightly mentioned it, banks have retreated to local markets making them more vulnerable to local (Brexit, local politics, etc.) and in the case of the EU to also regional and international events. One key factor you touched on very briefly and that is the quality of the capital that is accessed and utilised by banks. Quality of capital is very much dependent on the risk or risks of every country. That is why Italy, Greece and similar countries are unable to tap the capital markets or lure in investors. Germany and some other countries are able to borrow at negative interest rate, etc. With all these discrepancies between markets and market practices, all these bodies such as FSB, and committees such as Basel, etc. are useless. Furthermore, banks under their current model, can never survive within their closed borders, no matter how solid they may be and this primarily due to volatile geopolitical and economical situations, and inside and outside interferences. Add to these factors, the risks of the pre 2008 financial crisis that are still in the system, like cancer...this will make it more urgent than ever, to devise a totally new global financial system. Read more
Featured
Will Europe Let Germany Lead?
Marcel Fratzscher says some EU governments are bashing Angela Merkel to deflect attention from their own performance.
When Leaders Are True to Their Lies
Ricardo Hausmann worries that US President-elect Donald Trump actually believes his campaign rhetoric on trade.
Economists versus the Economy
Robert Skidelsky thinks the discipline should require much more than aptitude for formal mathematical models.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.