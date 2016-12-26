M M DEC 27, 2016

Howard, all these leaders that you mentioned are figure heads. Have no teeth and they will never have for the reasons you mentioned in your article. The Basel Commiittee model is based on the pre 2008 crisis and you are quite right the EU markets are not the US, their risk appetite differ, look at China, Russia and so on how dysfunctional they are. As also you quite rightly mentioned it, banks have retreated to local markets making them more vulnerable to local (Brexit, local politics, etc.) and in the case of the EU to also regional and international events. One key factor you touched on very briefly and that is the quality of the capital that is accessed and utilised by banks. Quality of capital is very much dependent on the risk or risks of every country. That is why Italy, Greece and similar countries are unable to tap the capital markets or lure in investors. Germany and some other countries are able to borrow at negative interest rate, etc. With all these discrepancies between markets and market practices, all these bodies such as FSB, and committees such as Basel, etc. are useless. Furthermore, banks under their current model, can never survive within their closed borders, no matter how solid they may be and this primarily due to volatile geopolitical and economical situations, and inside and outside interferences. Add to these factors, the risks of the pre 2008 financial crisis that are still in the system, like cancer...this will make it more urgent than ever, to devise a totally new global financial system. Read more