Was ist mit Deutschland los?

As a start one must never compare one country with another, most definitely one must not compare Italy to Germany. The problems with the German banks are known and have been known for a very long time, if the author of this article had read my and other peoples comments here on PS about the state of the affairs of the German banking system, he would have noted that they are all undercapitalised and many of them have even recently failed their stress tests. What Merkel &Co have been doing with the help of the genius Dr / Herr Shauble is what is called in plain English "cooking the books". The German economy is in a very dire state and all regrettably will come up after the coming German elections when the German people are going to be asked to work at least twice as hard and to contribute by far in excess of today.