Is “Peace Through Commerce” Dead?

The principle that economics can shape politics in beneficial ways is also behind the UK government’s vision for Global Britain in the post-Brexit era.



Some people have suggested that the UK’s pivot towards the Indo-Pacific has diluted its traditional security role it has hitherto played in the Euro-Atlantic region. But the fact of the matter is that this tilt is more about establishing new trading relationships and reinvigorating old ones, than growing any significant military presence in the Far East.



Indeed, one of the reasons put forward by free-traders wanting to leave the EU was to extricate the UK from the protectionist stranglehold of the single market which was stifling its economic prospects, and redirecting its focus onto trading with some of the fastest growing economies in the Indo-Pacific region, in particular, emerging nations who are bound together by the common thread of freedom & democracy whilst pursuing the mission of improving the lot of their people.



In keeping with their vision for Global Britain, the governing elite have made it absolutely clear that the UK is an outward-looking country and a leading advocate of free trade. They want to see it trading freely with countries beyond the EU so that it can pay its way in the world, whilst spreading prosperity at home. This ambition requires the UK to become an export powerhouse again, just like the days of old, which means that the goods and services it produces will have to be much more competitive in the global market. The furious pace at which the government has signed up trade deals with individual countries and its recent membership of the trade bloc Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, is proof enough of its determination to get the UK exporting.



Consider the deployment of the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth to the Indo-Pacific region in 2021, accompanied by a fleet of naval ships from a host of European and NATO countries. It was planned and executed precisely to achieve this objective. This carrier battlegroup not only undertook freedom of navigation voyages along some of the busiest trade routes to ensure they remain free, but also visited several friends and allies to assure them of the UK’s enduring commitment to making sure that these sea lanes remain unimpeded to the flow of goods and services – which is central to their economic viability.



Next consider this government’s plan (now shelved due to affordability considerations), to procure a trade ship to deliver on its mission of boosting exports. This ship was earmarked to host trade shows at exotic locations around the world to showcase the best of British engineering and serve as a floating embassy, to promote the UK’s diplomatic & trading interests by hosting high level negotiations, diplomatic talks and sundowner functions. It was intended to be a symbol of all that is good about Britain, but in the absence of a dedicated trade ship, this role has been foisted upon a warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth – which incidentally, is due to return to the Indo-Pacific region in 2025.



The buying and selling of goods and services across national boundaries is a good thing because it builds trust & goodwill and promotes understanding between peoples of different nationalities, via an intimate buyer/seller relationship. Accordingly, it is less likely that they will adopt an aggressive war-like posture that might undermine peace and security among trading partners, near and far.

@JagPatel3