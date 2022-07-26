Sympathy for Germany

That’s right Mr Varoufakis, Germany’s economic model relied on repressed wages, resulting in half the households in Germany not able to afford a home in the last 17 years and homeownership now at just 50% while the PIGS, the Greeks, Spaniards and Italians today, have a homeownership rate of 75%. Inflation has now pushed homeownership for half the Germans further out of reach, while average household wealth, as a result of real estate price inflation, has increased for 75% of the PIGS households. Over 50% of German families made huge sacrifices to help Europe, accepting repressed wages and high taxes, but they would be absolute fools to do more in future for the now wealthier PIGS. I’m sure that many Germans are not even aware of what sacrifices they really made for Europe, only to have been repeatedly abused by people like Varoufakis. Germany doesn’t need your sympathy, it needs the PIGS to get off their arses, work harder and stop asking Germany to pay for your massively generous unsustainable pension plans, that your governments’ promised you years ago in exchange for your votes.