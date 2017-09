Nazis y hipsters

Marendo Müller SEP 2, 2017

There seems to be a massive spread of a form of unintentional cargo cult in the west. The cult posits that by restoring the social, cultural and ethnic structure of society that was present during this or that "glory days" those will be restored too. Some major obstacles are that it is difficult to restore the past, second that it is likely to be a cargo cult as it is the interaction between actors in the world at a specific time, with their various technological and cultural transitory advantages and disadvantages that produced subjectively perceived "greatness" rather than an intrinsically greatness generating state of a people or a nation. Read more