La futura vejez dorada de Alemania

MÚNICH – El récord de inmigración a Alemania de los últimos dos años pone en duda las proyecciones demográficas del país. Pero la rapidez con que Alemania cambió a un perfil más favorable no es motivo para postergar decisiones políticas difíciles sobre los planes de retiro y pensiones.

A comienzos del siglo, pronósticos fiables predecían que la reducción de la inmigración y la baja tasa de natalidad provocarían la pérdida de más de diez millones de habitantes en Alemania de aquí a 2050. Pero hoy, las proyecciones de población se ven mucho mejor. Según los últimos cálculos del gobierno, la población de Alemania puede mantenerse por encima de los 80 millones hasta 2060, y la reducción de la oferta de mano de obra no sería tan drástica como se temía antes.

Las fluctuaciones, grandes e impredecibles, de las cifras de inmigración a Alemania, combinadas con un nivel de emigración estable, venían obligando a corregir considerablemente las proyecciones demográficas.

En períodos de mucha inmigración (por ejemplo, a principios de los noventa, tras el derrumbe de la Unión Soviética, o después de la guerra en los Balcanes de mediados de los noventa) las proyecciones de población eran bastante optimistas, porque se suponía que la migración neta se mantendría relativamente alta también en el futuro.

Pero con el inicio de este siglo, la inmigración a Alemania se redujo drásticamente, porque el débil crecimiento económico del país y el aumento del desempleo hasta 2005 ahuyentaron a posibles inmigrantes. Esto llevó a los pronosticadores a reducir sus cifras de población previstas, y al hacerlo subestimaron la década de crecimiento poblacional que empezó después de 2005.

Además de la inmigración, otros factores con influencia en el crecimiento poblacional son las tasas de natalidad y la esperanza media de vida. En 2015, la tasa de fertilidad en Alemania aumentó por primera vez en treinta años, a 1,5 hijos por mujer (lo que probablemente se debió a mejoras en las políticas familiares y al fortalecimiento de la economía, que redujeron el riesgo financiero de formar una familia). Se prevé que la tasa de fertilidad actual se mantenga relativamente estable en el futuro. Pero no hay que olvidar que nadie previó el baby boom de los cincuenta y los sesenta ni la drástica reducción de la tasa de fertilidad en los setenta.

La esperanza media de vida también es difícil de calcular. En las últimas décadas, siempre aumentó más que lo que esperaban los demógrafos, lo que lleva a preguntarnos si no se estará subestimando sistemáticamente la longevidad (y con ella el volumen de la futura población en edad de retiro).

Como regla, las predicciones de población se basan en tablas actuariales estáticas (para un determinado período), que expresan la esperanza media de vida según las circunstancias de un momento. Pero las tablas generacionales dinámicas, que se usan para determinar retrospectivamente las edades alcanzadas por una generación dada, suelen arrojar una esperanza de vida mucho mayor que las tablas estáticas.

Por ejemplo, las mujeres alemanas nacidas en 1910 tenían en ese momento una esperanza de vida de 50,7 años. Pero visto en retrospectiva, al final vivieron una media de 58,8 años, incluso a pesar de atravesar dos guerras mundiales. Según este razonamiento, una mujer nacida en 2009 ya debería tener una esperanza de vida de más de 88 años; pero las estimaciones de población actuales no prevén esa cifra para los recién nacidos hasta 2060.

Esto muestra que el margen de error de los cálculos poblacionales es relativamente alto. Contra lo que muchos modelos de crecimiento económico suponen, la demografía no es una variable puramente exógena, sino que puede cambiar como resultado del desarrollo económico y otros factores.

Si Alemania mantiene el nivel actual de crecimiento económico durante las próximas décadas, los tres motores del crecimiento poblacional (inmigración, fertilidad y esperanza de vida) podrían aumentar, y la población se mantendría relativamente constante. En este supuesto, si Alemania puede integrar a los inmigrantes al mercado laboral y aumentar la tasa de participación de los trabajadores de más edad, estará mejor posicionada para financiar los programas de bienestar social actuales.

Pero no debemos olvidar que la única “constante” en todos los pronósticos demográficos es el envejecimiento poblacional. Ahora mismo, los baby boomers siguen económicamente activos, y seguirán estándolo por algún tiempo. Pero en 2035 se habrán retirado, y Alemania tendrá más de 21 millones de habitantes de más de 67 años; la mitad de ellos tendrán más de 80 en 2050. Y si la longevidad aumenta más rápido de lo que se prevé ahora, este grupo etario será incluso mayor.

Alemania no puede contar con una ligera reducción sostenida de su población en edad de jubilarse hasta después de 2060. De modo que las propuestas que buscan aprovechar el aumento de la inmigración y el vigoroso crecimiento económico para relajar las reformas del sistema de pensiones ya implementadas son más que imprudentes. Alemania debe usar la actual suspensión del proceso de envejecimiento para asegurar la sostenibilidad a largo plazo de sus sistemas sociales, crear puestos de trabajo adecuados para las diferentes edades y adaptar las viviendas y la infraestructura a las necesidades de una sociedad más anciana.

Además, Alemania necesita una política poblacional activa que gestione los tres motores del crecimiento poblacional, especialmente la inmigración. En los últimos dos años, la entrada de solicitantes de asilo influyó en gran medida sobre la migración neta. Aún no sabemos cuántas personas necesitarán refugio en los años o décadas venideros, algo que dependerá de la solución o no de las crisis en Medio Oriente, y de las decisiones de Europa (y de Alemania) en materia de protección de las fronteras externas y elaboración de una política de asilo integral.

Dadas estas variables, no será fácil predecir o controlar la relación entre migraciones y solicitudes de asilo. Pero la inmigración por motivos económicos desde países fuera de la Unión Europea sí se puede gestionar en el nivel nacional. Así que las autoridades alemanas deberían prestar más atención a las necesidades locales en la formulación de leyes migratorias. Ahora más que nunca, deben comprender que el crecimiento poblacional también es un objetivo que en parte se puede definir mediante políticas.

Traducción: Esteban Flamini