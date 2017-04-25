La futura vejez dorada de Alemania

MÚNICH – El récord de inmigración a Alemania de los últimos dos años pone en duda las proyecciones demográficas del país. Pero la rapidez con que Alemania cambió a un perfil más favorable no es motivo para postergar decisiones políticas difíciles sobre los planes de retiro y pensiones.
A comienzos del siglo, pronósticos fiables predecían que la reducción de la inmigración y la baja tasa de natalidad provocarían la pérdida de más de diez millones de habitantes en Alemania de aquí a 2050. Pero hoy, las proyecciones de población se ven mucho mejor. Según los últimos cálculos del gobierno, la población de Alemania puede mantenerse por encima de los 80 millones hasta 2060, y la reducción de la oferta de mano de obra no sería tan drástica como se temía antes.
Las fluctuaciones, grandes e impredecibles, de las cifras de inmigración a Alemania, combinadas con un nivel de emigración estable, venían obligando a corregir considerablemente las proyecciones demográficas.
En períodos de mucha inmigración (por ejemplo, a principios de los noventa, tras el derrumbe de la Unión Soviética, o después de la guerra en los Balcanes de mediados de los noventa) las proyecciones de población eran bastante optimistas, porque se suponía que la migración neta se mantendría relativamente alta también en el futuro.
Pero con el inicio de este siglo, la inmigración a Alemania se redujo drásticamente, porque el débil crecimiento económico del país y el aumento del desempleo hasta 2005 ahuyentaron a posibles inmigrantes. Esto llevó a los pronosticadores a reducir sus cifras de población previstas, y al hacerlo subestimaron la década de crecimiento poblacional que empezó después de 2005.
Además de la inmigración, otros factores con influencia en el crecimiento poblacional son las tasas de natalidad y la esperanza media de vida. En 2015, la tasa de fertilidad en Alemania aumentó por primera vez en treinta años, a 1,5 hijos por mujer (lo que probablemente se debió a mejoras en las políticas familiares y al fortalecimiento de la economía, que redujeron el riesgo financiero de formar una familia). Se prevé que la tasa de fertilidad actual se mantenga relativamente estable en el futuro. Pero no hay que olvidar que nadie previó el baby boom de los cincuenta y los sesenta ni la drástica reducción de la tasa de fertilidad en los setenta.
La esperanza media de vida también es difícil de calcular. En las últimas décadas, siempre aumentó más que lo que esperaban los demógrafos, lo que lleva a preguntarnos si no se estará subestimando sistemáticamente la longevidad (y con ella el volumen de la futura población en edad de retiro).
Como regla, las predicciones de población se basan en tablas actuariales estáticas (para un determinado período), que expresan la esperanza media de vida según las circunstancias de un momento. Pero las tablas generacionales dinámicas, que se usan para determinar retrospectivamente las edades alcanzadas por una generación dada, suelen arrojar una esperanza de vida mucho mayor que las tablas estáticas.
Por ejemplo, las mujeres alemanas nacidas en 1910 tenían en ese momento una esperanza de vida de 50,7 años. Pero visto en retrospectiva, al final vivieron una media de 58,8 años, incluso a pesar de atravesar dos guerras mundiales. Según este razonamiento, una mujer nacida en 2009 ya debería tener una esperanza de vida de más de 88 años; pero las estimaciones de población actuales no prevén esa cifra para los recién nacidos hasta 2060.
Esto muestra que el margen de error de los cálculos poblacionales es relativamente alto. Contra lo que muchos modelos de crecimiento económico suponen, la demografía no es una variable puramente exógena, sino que puede cambiar como resultado del desarrollo económico y otros factores.
Si Alemania mantiene el nivel actual de crecimiento económico durante las próximas décadas, los tres motores del crecimiento poblacional (inmigración, fertilidad y esperanza de vida) podrían aumentar, y la población se mantendría relativamente constante. En este supuesto, si Alemania puede integrar a los inmigrantes al mercado laboral y aumentar la tasa de participación de los trabajadores de más edad, estará mejor posicionada para financiar los programas de bienestar social actuales.
Pero no debemos olvidar que la única “constante” en todos los pronósticos demográficos es el envejecimiento poblacional. Ahora mismo, los baby boomers siguen económicamente activos, y seguirán estándolo por algún tiempo. Pero en 2035 se habrán retirado, y Alemania tendrá más de 21 millones de habitantes de más de 67 años; la mitad de ellos tendrán más de 80 en 2050. Y si la longevidad aumenta más rápido de lo que se prevé ahora, este grupo etario será incluso mayor.
Alemania no puede contar con una ligera reducción sostenida de su población en edad de jubilarse hasta después de 2060. De modo que las propuestas que buscan aprovechar el aumento de la inmigración y el vigoroso crecimiento económico para relajar las reformas del sistema de pensiones ya implementadas son más que imprudentes. Alemania debe usar la actual suspensión del proceso de envejecimiento para asegurar la sostenibilidad a largo plazo de sus sistemas sociales, crear puestos de trabajo adecuados para las diferentes edades y adaptar las viviendas y la infraestructura a las necesidades de una sociedad más anciana.
Además, Alemania necesita una política poblacional activa que gestione los tres motores del crecimiento poblacional, especialmente la inmigración. En los últimos dos años, la entrada de solicitantes de asilo influyó en gran medida sobre la migración neta. Aún no sabemos cuántas personas necesitarán refugio en los años o décadas venideros, algo que dependerá de la solución o no de las crisis en Medio Oriente, y de las decisiones de Europa (y de Alemania) en materia de protección de las fronteras externas y elaboración de una política de asilo integral.
Dadas estas variables, no será fácil predecir o controlar la relación entre migraciones y solicitudes de asilo. Pero la inmigración por motivos económicos desde países fuera de la Unión Europea sí se puede gestionar en el nivel nacional. Así que las autoridades alemanas deberían prestar más atención a las necesidades locales en la formulación de leyes migratorias. Ahora más que nunca, deben comprender que el crecimiento poblacional también es un objetivo que en parte se puede definir mediante políticas.
Traducción: Esteban Flamini
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (7)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented sincerely xd
"nobody foresaw the baby boom of the 1950s and 1960"...and nobody account the Third Word War coming in next months or few years..... Read more
Comment Commented M M
Michael, one of the factors that bankrupted Greece was the migration from outside the EU bloc. Analyse the migration data (from outside the EU into Greece) between the period 1998 to 2008 and you will be surprised. Although most of the migrants of that period have left Greece now because of the crisis, they are still claiming certain benefits such as pension (so they are a burden on the economy) and the new wave of migrants are in the majority just transiting in Greece putting other type of economical and social pressures on an already technically bankrupt country. So, the one and only alternative is for the German establishment to play fair, be honest with its citizens, stop the nonsense about austerity and to motivate the Germans to produce (other than disposables), live normal lives and have normal and healthy families. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Steve, I could not agree more, regrettably there is no way to make the German establishment understand anything, especially the problems that they themselves and their cronies helped create. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
M M
There is a direct correlation between affluence and babies QED the West demographic development . The one child policy in China has been subject to efforts to reverse it. Newly affluent - in historical terms - Chinese have not responded by producing more babies. Thus throughout the World you can expect two effects. An ageing demographic due to medical life extending developments and increased nutrition availability; coupled with a a decline in babies. Countries such as those in Africa and Asia who think the answer is increased affluence through industrialization and a doubling of population (which is a transitional effect entirely due to new medical intervention) should take note but appear to show no sign of understanding the time bomb they are creating. If affluence is not forthcoming in African and Asian countries they have a problem because the population has doubled, if it is forthcoming then they have a different problem because an aging demographic will develop. These problems will be passed onto the rest of the World if possible because that is the default behaviour to date.
Migration simply enhances demographic problems for the countries left and long term does not help the new host. Germany cannot answer the demographic problem. Migration creates a subset culture and identity and can cause social problems, affluence for migrants leads to decline in babies as an outcome showing assimilation with the host country (ironically a cultural assimilation demand increasingly made by the host) or for disenfranchised migrants an aversion to the host country and an economic burden to the host. Migration in due course can be expected to simply expand Germany's problems and this article is a nonsense and shows little comprehension of issues. It is this sort of fantasy presented as rational policy that has help destablise the situation
And no I am not against migration as such but awareness of consequences is lacking
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Last time I looked Germany needed 8 million young (and skilled) migrants to get a historically normalise distribution and they are way off that. Further Germany is networked into the Eurozone and the demographics South are grim as the young are voting to go elsewhere and that will inevitably put a drag on Germany, apart from anything else demand will ease for German output Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
sincerely xd
AI and automation simply potentially expands problems arising from the demographic development. The point is migration to reshape the demographic simply can be expected to create a bigger burden in the future. The idea that the demographic can be sorted by a bigger population is garbage because the demographic simply reasserts itself given time because the demographic is culturally driven. It also is essentially self centred proposition as depletion of young from the countries migrated from creates problems there eg Poland and Italy have pending problems to name two. What is needed is a fundamental reappraisal of the way society functions and welfare and social cost expectations. To this can be added the underlying roll-in roll-out fiunding system where contributions are often deployed to pay exisitng costs today not held against future costs. Although it is unstated in the article this relates essentially to the degree of economic activity in society and tax provided elsewhere in the economy by activity. if you decrease the economic activity quotient and increase the inactive quotient whilst increasing the social and welfare costs relating to the inactive quotient the outcomes are obvious but beyond the author it would seem. Buttered bread tends to fall butter side down because the buttered side is heavier. This article is just so much buttered bread Read more
Comment Commented sincerely xd
"sucess call for (more) sucess", do you dont ear this rule? worker bring fromIndia, Italy, poland, ..etc.....ANY INDUSTRIALIZED COUNTRY will be low labor force really..my ONLY questions is: in fhe future really need all work force?? experts points that 50% of the job will be cease to exist in the next 10 years.... Read more
Featured
Inconvenient Truths About the US Trade Deficit
Martin Feldstein points out that blaming others won't change what's really driving America's external imbalance.
Who Is Marine Le Pen?
Christine Ockrent explores the tactics – and impact – of France's far-right presidential candidate.
The “New” Trump’s Lopsided Foreign Policy
Carl Bildt worries that the US administration is focusing solely on military means at the expense of diplomacy.
PS authors in concise videos
Can the EU Handle President Le Pen?
Mark Leonard asks why the EU hasn’t made plans to deal with the nightmare scenario of Marine Le Pen’s ultimate victory.