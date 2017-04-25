Steve Hurst APR 26, 2017

There is a direct correlation between affluence and babies QED the West demographic development . The one child policy in China has been subject to efforts to reverse it. Newly affluent - in historical terms - Chinese have not responded by producing more babies. Thus throughout the World you can expect two effects. An ageing demographic due to medical life extending developments and increased nutrition availability; coupled with a a decline in babies. Countries such as those in Africa and Asia who think the answer is increased affluence through industrialization and a doubling of population (which is a transitional effect entirely due to new medical intervention) should take note but appear to show no sign of understanding the time bomb they are creating. If affluence is not forthcoming in African and Asian countries they have a problem because the population has doubled, if it is forthcoming then they have a different problem because an aging demographic will develop. These problems will be passed onto the rest of the World if possible because that is the default behaviour to date.



Migration simply enhances demographic problems for the countries left and long term does not help the new host. Germany cannot answer the demographic problem. Migration creates a subset culture and identity and can cause social problems, affluence for migrants leads to decline in babies as an outcome showing assimilation with the host country (ironically a cultural assimilation demand increasingly made by the host) or for disenfranchised migrants an aversion to the host country and an economic burden to the host. Migration in due course can be expected to simply expand Germany's problems and this article is a nonsense and shows little comprehension of issues. It is this sort of fantasy presented as rational policy that has help destablise the situation



And no I am not against migration as such but awareness of consequences is lacking

