德国未来的银白时代

慕尼黑—过去两年创纪录的移民涌入给德国人口预测造成了问题。但德国人口形势的迅速有利化并不是暂停关于退休和养老金的存在很大的政治麻烦的政策决定的理由。

本世纪初，有人预测，由于移民减少和生育率低迷，到2050年德国将失去一千万居民，这一预测被认为相当可靠。如今，人口前景要光明得多。据政府的最新测算，在2060年前德国人口都将保持在8,000万以上，劳动力供给的下降也许并不像此前担忧的那么剧烈。

人口预测需要作出重大调整，因为德国移民数量波动很大且难以预测，这与保持相对稳定的德国移出人口正好相反。

在移民涌入高峰期——如20世纪90年代初苏联解体之后，或20世纪90年代中期巴尔干战争期间——人口预测相当乐观，因为假设净移民在未来仍能保持相对高水平。

相反，世纪之交后德国移民数量大幅下降，原因在于在2005年前德国一直处于经济增长疲软、失业增加的状态，让移民望而却步。考虑到净移民的减少，预测者也调低了未来预期，从而低估了2005年之后十年的人口增长。

除了移民，生育率和平均寿命预期也影响着人口增长。2015年，德国生育率30年来首次上升，达到每位妇女生育1.5个孩子的水平——可能是因为家庭支持力度的增加和经济的坚挺，成家的财务风险有所降低。当前生育率预计将在未来保持相对稳定。但不要忘了，没人预见到20世纪50和60年代的婴儿潮和70年代的生育率剧烈下降。

平均寿命预期同样也难以确定。近几十年来，平均寿命预期增长一直快于人口学家的预测，因此，毫不奇怪寿命——因而未来退休年龄人口规模——被系统性地低估了。

一个规律是人口预测的起点是静态或阶段性（period）生命表，这些生命表描述了任一给定时点的已有环境下的平均寿命预期。但代际（generation）生命表——用于回溯确定给定的年龄群体能活多久——常常给出远高于阶段性生命表的平均寿命预期。

比如，1910年出生的德国女性在当时的寿命预期为50.7年。但回头看，她们平均能活到58.8岁，即使期间经历了两次世界大战。根据这一逻辑，2009年出生的女性的平均寿命预期应该已经超过88年；但目前的人口测算认为，2060年前出生的新生儿都无法得到这一平均寿命预期。

这表明人口测算的偏误率相对较高。与许多经济增长模型的假设相反，人口不是纯外生变量。相反，它很有可能因为经济发展和其他因素而改变。

如果未来几十年德国保持当前经济增长水平，那么人口增长的所有三个驱动因素——移民、生育率和平均寿命预期——可能上升，而人口将保持相对恒定。在这一情景中，如果德国可以让移民融入劳动力市场、增加年长工人的劳动参与率，将能够更好地为现有社会福利项目融资。

但我们不能忘记，所有人口预测都有一个“常量”：人口老化。目前，婴儿潮一代仍然活跃在经济中，并将保持这一状态一段时间。但到2035年，他们将退休，德国将拥有2,100万多67岁以上居民；其中一半到2050年将年满80岁。而如果寿命增长比目前预期得更快，这一年龄群体将变得更大。

德国无法不可能预期2060年前退休年龄人口持续缓慢地下降。因此，以移民增加和经济增长情况良好为由减弱此前实施的退休金改革的建议绝对是不负责任的。德国应该利用当前的老龄化趋势暂停阶段确保其社会体系的长期可持续性，创造适合老龄化的工作岗位，调整住房和基础设施以适应老龄化社会的需要。

此外，德国应该采取积极的人口政策以管理人口增长的三大驱动因素，尤其是移民。在过去两年中，净移民主要受到寻求庇护者涌入的影响。未来几年或几十年有多少人需要保护仍未可知，将取决于中东危机能否得到解决以及欧洲和德国自身保护外部边境和制定全面庇护政策的措施。

考虑到这些变量，移民受寻求庇护者的影响程度很难预测或控制。相反，出于经济动机的来自欧盟以外国家的移民可以在全国水平上进行管理。因此，德国决策者必须在移民法中更多地考虑国内要求的作用。如今，他们比以往任何时候都更加需要认识到人口增长是一个他们能影响的政策目标。