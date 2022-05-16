Germany’s Great Pacifism Debate

History will judge the German response to Ukraine. The short- and long-term repercussions of what the country decides to do are just not knowable for any of us I think. Habermas is certainly a voice to be respected, as are the concerns of the German people who have a real, clear and material stake in how their country proceeds.



As an American, I think the most we can do is watch the way the debate is managed and conducted. Can people like Habermas and Scholz keep it moving forward in a dignified and timely way, or will it devolve to the sort of thing we've become all to familiar with here in the U.S.?