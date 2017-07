El arte del superávit

Petey Bee JUL 6, 2017

Looking at currency movements, the EURUSD has taken a beating since NIRP in the EU a couple of years ago. This is a central issue for industrial exporters in the US, especially politically influential ones such as aerospace, energy, defense, pharma, and to some degree tech. This may be part of the tensions.



A high-value industrial export economy such as Germany is especially well placed to benefit from a depreciating currency.

