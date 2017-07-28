12

Alemania hace valer su billetera

BERLÍN – La semana pasada, el ministro alemán de asuntos exteriores Sigmar Gabriel interrumpió sus vacaciones en el Mar del Norte para responder al encarcelamiento en Turquía de un activista alemán por los derechos humanos. Gabriel alertó a los turistas alemanes acerca de los riesgos de visitar Turquía, y aconsejó a las empresas alemanas pensar muy bien antes de invertir en un país cuyas autoridades parecen cada vez menos comprometidas con el Estado de derecho.

Esto supone un cambio de la política alemana hacia Turquía, y reafirma su papel de gran potencia económica. El anuncio de Gabriel provocó escozor en el gobierno turco, porque recordó la respuesta del presidente ruso Vladimir Putin cuando en 2015 Turquía derribó un avión ruso de combate. Las sanciones impuestas por Rusia costaron 15 000 millones de dólares a la atribulada economía turca, y finalmente obligaron al presidente turco Recep Tayyip Erdoğan a un humillante pedido de disculpas.

Pero mientras la agresiva respuesta de Putin no sorprendió a nadie, la de Alemania supone una ruptura respecto de un estilo diplomático generalmente más conciliador.

El diplomático alemán retirado Volker Stanzel me dijo que la reciente jugada de Gabriel es propia de su personalidad y de su talento para el cálculo político. Con la elección nacional alemana de septiembre a la vista, Gabriel sabe que el Partido Socialdemócrata (SPD) al que pertenece no tiene nada que perder al hacerle frente a Erdoğan, que con su personalidad autoritaria, sus inclinaciones islamistas y sus comentarios inoportunos sobre el Holocausto se ganó la antipatía de los alemanes.

Stanzel agrega que Gabriel (que es sensible a la influencia no sólo de otros diplomáticos sino también de los medios de prensa) quiere crear un estilo de diplomacia más atento a la opinión pública para el siglo XXI. Y como su puesto anterior en el gobierno fue en el Ministerio de Asuntos Económicos y Energía, es natural que apele como primer recurso a la presión económica.

Sin embargo, el cambio de la postura alemana en política internacional comenzó antes de Gabriel (que entró al ministerio de asuntos exteriores hace relativamente poco). Durante la crisis del euro, Alemania empleó medios económicos para obtener fines económicos dentro de Europa. Pero en su política hacia Rusia, Turquía, China y Estados Unidos, ha apelado cada vez más al poder económico para alcanzar objetivos estratégicos generales.

Cuando Putin anexó Crimea en marzo de 2014, la respuesta de Occidente no la lideró Estados Unidos, sino Alemania, que encabezó la diplomacia con Rusia y Ucrania para desescalar el conflicto. Después convenció al resto de la Unión Europea de aprobar sanciones de un rigor nunca antes visto, para disuadir a Rusia de ulteriores agresiones.

Alemania ha mantenido ese frente europeo unido por tres años, contra todas las expectativas. Y ahora que el gobierno del presidente estadounidense Donald Trump se enfrenta cada vez más a escándalos relacionados con Rusia, los europeos esperan que Alemania mantenga su liderazgo en esta cuestión.

Alemania también negoció un acuerdo con Turquía para reducir el flujo de refugiados de Medio Oriente a Europa, lo que en la práctica cambia los términos de la relación entre la UE y Ankara. En vez de mantener la ficción de que Turquía sigue en condiciones de ingresar a la UE, Alemania formuló una relación bilateral estratégica más realista. Europa podrá seguir colaborando con Turquía en la promoción de intereses comunes, pero no por ello dejará de cuestionar el autoritarismo creciente de Erdoğan.

Pero es posible que el cambio más sorprendente en política exterior sea la actitud confrontativa de la canciller alemana Angela Merkel hacia Trump. Poco después de reunirse con el presidente estadounidense en la cumbre del G7 celebrada en mayo en Sicilia, pronunció un discurso en el que llamó a Europa a “tomar nuestro destino en nuestras manos”. Solo eso supone un abandono de décadas de diplomacia alemana.

Hasta ahora, el quiebre entre Alemania y Estados Unidos fue ante todo retórico. Pero Merkel empezó a reforzar la posición geopolítica de Alemania, mediante la diversificación de sus alianzas globales, lo que incluye especialmente a China. Según Stanzel (que fue embajador alemán en Beijing), “Merkel no se hace ilusiones con China, pero la ve como un socio en cuestiones climáticas, comerciales y de la política del orden”.

La nueva política alemana de gran potencia evolucionó gradualmente y en respuesta a acontecimientos al parecer desconectados. Pero incluso si Alemania no está siguiendo un plan maestro, cuenta con una posición sólida que le permitió aprovechar su poder económico, usar las instituciones y los presupuestos de la UE como multiplicador de fuerza, y formar coaliciones internacionales en pos de objetivos estratégicos. Además, el cambio de la diplomacia alemana supone una continuación del proceso de “normalización” iniciado con la reunificación alemana en 1989, motivo de mucho debate interno sobre el uso de la fuerza militar y la importancia de las relaciones de Alemania con Estados Unidos, Rusia y otras potencias europeas.

Todo esto hace pensar que tal vez Alemania se está librando al fin de dos “complejos” que por mucho tiempo limitaron su pensamiento estratégico. El primero es el complejo psico‑histórico, que obliga a los líderes alemanes a extremarse en dar al resto del mundo tranquilidad sobre sus intenciones, lo que explica la tradicional insistencia alemana en “contribuir sin liderar” o en “liderar desde el medio” y que ahora adopte la idea de “liderazgo servicial”.

El segundo complejo tiene que ver con la postura militar del país. Alemania todavía gasta un modesto 1,2% de su PIB en defensa, y el debate interno sobre el poder tiende a girar en torno de los presupuestos militares, el despliegue de tropas y las intervenciones en el extranjero.

Paralelamente, hay un cambio de actitud en el aparato de seguridad alemán respecto del uso de la fuerza. Alemania ha estado creando vínculos bilaterales militares con diversos países (de Noruega y los Países Bajos a Japón). También asumió un papel más activo en varios teatros de operaciones, con el despliegue de tropas en Afganistán y Mali, y la provisión de apoyo a los combatientes kurdos en Siria e Irak. Y lidera con Francia una campaña para la creación de un fondo europeo de defensa.

Todos estos cambios son importantes, pero ni remotamente tanto como la decisión alemana de usar su inmenso poder económico como herramienta en la escena internacional. La reciente respuesta de Gabriel a Turquía es un paso en esa dirección. ¿Por qué enviar tropas al extranjero cuando se puede lograr más efecto convenciendo a turistas y empresas de primer nivel de quedarse en casa?

