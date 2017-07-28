Alemania hace valer su billetera

BERLÍN – La semana pasada, el ministro alemán de asuntos exteriores Sigmar Gabriel interrumpió sus vacaciones en el Mar del Norte para responder al encarcelamiento en Turquía de un activista alemán por los derechos humanos. Gabriel alertó a los turistas alemanes acerca de los riesgos de visitar Turquía, y aconsejó a las empresas alemanas pensar muy bien antes de invertir en un país cuyas autoridades parecen cada vez menos comprometidas con el Estado de derecho.
Esto supone un cambio de la política alemana hacia Turquía, y reafirma su papel de gran potencia económica. El anuncio de Gabriel provocó escozor en el gobierno turco, porque recordó la respuesta del presidente ruso Vladimir Putin cuando en 2015 Turquía derribó un avión ruso de combate. Las sanciones impuestas por Rusia costaron 15 000 millones de dólares a la atribulada economía turca, y finalmente obligaron al presidente turco Recep Tayyip Erdoğan a un humillante pedido de disculpas.
Pero mientras la agresiva respuesta de Putin no sorprendió a nadie, la de Alemania supone una ruptura respecto de un estilo diplomático generalmente más conciliador.
El diplomático alemán retirado Volker Stanzel me dijo que la reciente jugada de Gabriel es propia de su personalidad y de su talento para el cálculo político. Con la elección nacional alemana de septiembre a la vista, Gabriel sabe que el Partido Socialdemócrata (SPD) al que pertenece no tiene nada que perder al hacerle frente a Erdoğan, que con su personalidad autoritaria, sus inclinaciones islamistas y sus comentarios inoportunos sobre el Holocausto se ganó la antipatía de los alemanes.
Stanzel agrega que Gabriel (que es sensible a la influencia no sólo de otros diplomáticos sino también de los medios de prensa) quiere crear un estilo de diplomacia más atento a la opinión pública para el siglo XXI. Y como su puesto anterior en el gobierno fue en el Ministerio de Asuntos Económicos y Energía, es natural que apele como primer recurso a la presión económica.
Sin embargo, el cambio de la postura alemana en política internacional comenzó antes de Gabriel (que entró al ministerio de asuntos exteriores hace relativamente poco). Durante la crisis del euro, Alemania empleó medios económicos para obtener fines económicos dentro de Europa. Pero en su política hacia Rusia, Turquía, China y Estados Unidos, ha apelado cada vez más al poder económico para alcanzar objetivos estratégicos generales.
Cuando Putin anexó Crimea en marzo de 2014, la respuesta de Occidente no la lideró Estados Unidos, sino Alemania, que encabezó la diplomacia con Rusia y Ucrania para desescalar el conflicto. Después convenció al resto de la Unión Europea de aprobar sanciones de un rigor nunca antes visto, para disuadir a Rusia de ulteriores agresiones.
Alemania ha mantenido ese frente europeo unido por tres años, contra todas las expectativas. Y ahora que el gobierno del presidente estadounidense Donald Trump se enfrenta cada vez más a escándalos relacionados con Rusia, los europeos esperan que Alemania mantenga su liderazgo en esta cuestión.
Alemania también negoció un acuerdo con Turquía para reducir el flujo de refugiados de Medio Oriente a Europa, lo que en la práctica cambia los términos de la relación entre la UE y Ankara. En vez de mantener la ficción de que Turquía sigue en condiciones de ingresar a la UE, Alemania formuló una relación bilateral estratégica más realista. Europa podrá seguir colaborando con Turquía en la promoción de intereses comunes, pero no por ello dejará de cuestionar el autoritarismo creciente de Erdoğan.
Pero es posible que el cambio más sorprendente en política exterior sea la actitud confrontativa de la canciller alemana Angela Merkel hacia Trump. Poco después de reunirse con el presidente estadounidense en la cumbre del G7 celebrada en mayo en Sicilia, pronunció un discurso en el que llamó a Europa a “tomar nuestro destino en nuestras manos”. Solo eso supone un abandono de décadas de diplomacia alemana.
Hasta ahora, el quiebre entre Alemania y Estados Unidos fue ante todo retórico. Pero Merkel empezó a reforzar la posición geopolítica de Alemania, mediante la diversificación de sus alianzas globales, lo que incluye especialmente a China. Según Stanzel (que fue embajador alemán en Beijing), “Merkel no se hace ilusiones con China, pero la ve como un socio en cuestiones climáticas, comerciales y de la política del orden”.
La nueva política alemana de gran potencia evolucionó gradualmente y en respuesta a acontecimientos al parecer desconectados. Pero incluso si Alemania no está siguiendo un plan maestro, cuenta con una posición sólida que le permitió aprovechar su poder económico, usar las instituciones y los presupuestos de la UE como multiplicador de fuerza, y formar coaliciones internacionales en pos de objetivos estratégicos. Además, el cambio de la diplomacia alemana supone una continuación del proceso de “normalización” iniciado con la reunificación alemana en 1989, motivo de mucho debate interno sobre el uso de la fuerza militar y la importancia de las relaciones de Alemania con Estados Unidos, Rusia y otras potencias europeas.
Todo esto hace pensar que tal vez Alemania se está librando al fin de dos “complejos” que por mucho tiempo limitaron su pensamiento estratégico. El primero es el complejo psico‑histórico, que obliga a los líderes alemanes a extremarse en dar al resto del mundo tranquilidad sobre sus intenciones, lo que explica la tradicional insistencia alemana en “contribuir sin liderar” o en “liderar desde el medio” y que ahora adopte la idea de “liderazgo servicial”.
El segundo complejo tiene que ver con la postura militar del país. Alemania todavía gasta un modesto 1,2% de su PIB en defensa, y el debate interno sobre el poder tiende a girar en torno de los presupuestos militares, el despliegue de tropas y las intervenciones en el extranjero.
Paralelamente, hay un cambio de actitud en el aparato de seguridad alemán respecto del uso de la fuerza. Alemania ha estado creando vínculos bilaterales militares con diversos países (de Noruega y los Países Bajos a Japón). También asumió un papel más activo en varios teatros de operaciones, con el despliegue de tropas en Afganistán y Mali, y la provisión de apoyo a los combatientes kurdos en Siria e Irak. Y lidera con Francia una campaña para la creación de un fondo europeo de defensa.
Todos estos cambios son importantes, pero ni remotamente tanto como la decisión alemana de usar su inmenso poder económico como herramienta en la escena internacional. La reciente respuesta de Gabriel a Turquía es un paso en esa dirección. ¿Por qué enviar tropas al extranjero cuando se puede lograr más efecto convenciendo a turistas y empresas de primer nivel de quedarse en casa?
Traducción: Esteban Flamini
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (12)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Henk Crop
It is about time that Germany, as the most powerful state in the EU, assumes a leading role.
I am quite familiar with what happened in the past century, a period I have studied extensively.
But policy is about today and to morrow and not yesterday.
However such a leading role in the EU requires Vision and Team management.
- Vision. In time and geograhicaly.
In the article two topics are mentioned where more of both should have been applied.
Germany has set in motion an Exodus of immigrants. First they came from the Midddle East now they are coming from Africa and Banglah Desh.
Vision would have required to consider the immigration issue in total, including the facts.
In this world the population growths by 2 million per week, mostly in the ME, Africa and Asia. This leads to a never ending exodus. If not stopped it will eventually destroy German and other EU societies ( visit downtown Brussels). Up to now Germany has refused to set limits on immigration and keeps on a Kamikaze flight.
Russia. On 10 February 1990 the German Foreign Minister promised to the Soviet Foreign Minister the NATO will not expand to the East.
Since then the NATO/EU have behaved in a way that created doubt with the Russians. Including EU interference in Ukraine, with a deadly civil war as a result.
Vision would have taken into account that up to the Russian revolution, exactly 100 years ago, Russia was a normal member of the family of European Nations. We have therefore to normalise the relation with Russia, which is to the benefit off all. It does not help just to remain stuck on discussions about borders. These have to be solved in a total package.
- Team management
A leadershaps role in the EU requires also that the interest of other member states have to be taken into account. With 27 members that will not always contribute to effiency. However incorporating the opinion of other member states, not just France, could lead to better decisions.
Such a role would also be justified by the fact that, although Germany is the largest EU state, it comprises only 19 % of the EU population.
In the case of the Exodes: Germany did not abide by the EU Dublin regulations, it did not consult with its neighbours and now it puts pressure on other EU states to accept the immigrants they invited, even threatening with financdial sanctions.
Of course these examples do not demonstrate the kind of leadership we need in the EU. If Germany cannot offer anything better, I would say please do not lead.
Read more
Comment Commented Jochen Klingler
Great article! There should be more on Germany these days.
However, I wonder whether Germany is consciously trying to shape the international realm according to its own and the EU’s benefits, or if it is just reacting to what is happening. The examples of Turkey, Russia and Trump point in the direction of the latter.
I doubt that Germany would be willing to go any further than trying to maintain the status quo and merely reacting to crises than actually leading, even if it has managed to accumulate some discretionary powers.
Read more
Comment Commented Jonathan Muller
But you reach the point where you need hard power. Then whither Germany? Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
In reference to Germany's foreign minister, Sigmar Gabriel's response to Turkey, Mark Leonard says Germany is using its "massive economic power" to forge its foreign policy. Following the jailing of a German human-rights activist, Gabriel warned German tourists about the risk of arbitrary arrest in Turkey and "advised German firms to think twice" before they invest in a country where the rule of law is weak.
The author says, Germany's "global posture predates Gabriel." While Berlin bailed out the badly hit countries during the euro crisis, it held the purse strings and sought to enforce German work ethics, urging southern Europeans to tackle their oversized public sectors, rampant tax evasion and long lunches etc. Subsequently it evoked strong anti-German sentiments in Greece.
Unlike a century ago, the new German power is no longer about deploying military force to impose its will on other countries. There is no need to "send troops abroad" when it can use its economic might to subdue one's counterpart.
Since Brexit and Trump's election, Germany is effectively alone to assume the mantle of Western leadership. Germany's self-assertiveness has allowed the government to use its "economic strength to advance larger strategic goals," adopting different approaches in "its policies toward Russia, Turkey, China, and the United States."
As the global economic power shifts from west to east, and the US under Trump is no longer reliable, this has played to Germany's strengths. Countries such as China and India are looking to build up their manufacturing sectors, and are full of praise for Germany's specialty - capital goods.
Germany's European dominance has given the nation a new sense of identity after decades of Nazi guilt, and provides liberation from the "never again tenet" – never again a Holocaust, never again fascism, never again militarism.
After the Second World War, Germany rose from the ashes. It emerged as an economic power and has since served as a moral compass for humanitarianism. It explains Germany's contribution to the European project and its fervour to keep it afloat.
Berlin sees Russia's aggression as a threat to Europe's stability and "persuaded the rest of the European Union to agree to unprecedentedly tough sanctions against Russia to deter further aggression."
After the G7 summit in Sicily in May, Merkel felt compelled to urge Europe to “take our fate into our own hands.” It was a "surprising foreign-policy change" given her excellent relationship with the US under Obama. Nevertheless her "willingness to confront Trump" goes down well with much of the world.
Not only is Merkel highly intelligent, she is also remarkably pragmatic. Being defender of the Paris Climate Change agreement, she vowed to uphold it, despite Trump's withdrawal. Although Xi Jinping has become an ally, she “has no illusions about China, but she sees it as a partner on climate, trade, and the politics of order.”
Once she is sworn in for the fourth term in September, she will focus on - among others - the European defence union and an evaluation of Germany’s "relationships with the US, Russia, and other European powers." No wonder why many Germans are willing to keep her in office. They hope that she, together with Macron, will steer Europe through troubled waters.
Read more
Comment Commented Thomas Lloyd
It is good to see Germany using its economic power in this way, as they can achieve a lot more than the EU. France will of course claim the credit for any action Germany takes, as it requires regular injections of self esteem juice. Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
: ) : )
The self esteem juice...is called London Tea, when the Nazis are sipping Paris Coffee... Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
With defense spending of 1.2% of GDP, Germany is not a power to be reconned with. Sigmar Gabriel has personally spoken out against a 2% (of GDP) target for German defense spending. Quote "It’s totally unrealistic to believe that Germany would increase its defence spending from €35bn now to €70bn". The U.S. spends around 3.5% of GDP on defense. Germany's economy isn't that significant either. On a PPP basis, Germany accounts for 3.34% of global GDP. China accounts for 17.9% of global GDP. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
So is Germany acting on its own account or as part of the EU, a democratic institution. Because that is the issue and it is not clear. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Jan am still convinced it will all work out; we have the modesty of the French, the flexibility of the Germans and the efficiency of the Italians. All positive very attributes in moving a clear joint agenda forward Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Steve,
I think you know the answer: EU has become Germany's platform to project its power. There is nothing wrong with this structure as long as other members are up for it. If Germany's leadership would be all inclusive and as much considerate as you can get managing a 20+ member organization i.e. something like US leadership in Europe after WW II, then I'm pretty sure that most would be OK with taking a back seat. That said, the Greek debt crisis and migrant crisis have shown that Germany is looking out only after itself and rest be damned. The sooner individual members realize it, the better off they will be. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
Or how about the fact that the majority of "migrants" are neither Syrian or refugees. And then Germany gets upset when other members decide that they have no interest in brining in millions of unchecked individuals into their country.
One only has to look at what has occurred in Germany and France to realize that unfettered immigration from parts of the world where radicalism exists is a receipt for disaster.
Once again, Germany has become the menace of Europe., Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Consider the migrant issue. Germany unilaterally suspends the Dublin Agreement for Syrian refugees. Fair enough, its humanitarian. However this act taken unilaterally by Germany encourages a million illegal entrants into countries where the Dublin Agreement is still in force. Germany knows this is the likely consequence because the only way Syrian refugees can reach Germany is via travel through other countries. Is it appropriate that Germany takes unilateral action which encourages mass illegal entry into other EU members. Germany then petitions for the resulting influx to be distributed through the EU against the wishes of some members. Is this a national or EU narrative. Read more
Featured
Why Tax Cuts for the Rich Solve Nothing
Joseph E. Stiglitz offers a primer on the Trump administration's coming effort to redistribute wealth upward.
Deciphering China’s Economic Resilience
Stephen S. Roach explains why forecasters continue to predict the worst, only to be proven wrong time and again.
Why Obamacare Survived
Jeffrey Frankel blames US Republicans' failure to reform health care on the party's refusal to accept reality.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.