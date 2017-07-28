12

القوة المالية الجديدة  لألمانيا

برلين- فى الاسبوع الماضى، قطع وزير الخارجية الالمانى سيجمار جابرييل عطلته فى بحر الشمال للرد على سجن تركيا للناشط الالمانى لحقوق الانسان. وحذر غابرييل السياح الألمان من مخاطر زيارة تركيا، ونصح الشركات الألمانية بالتفكير مرتين قبل الاستثمار في بلد يتزايد فيه التشكيك في التزام السلطات بسيادة القانون.

وهذا يشكل سياسة ألمانية جديدة تجاه تركيا، ويؤكد كذلك وضع ألمانيا كقوة اقتصادية كبيرة. لقد أرسل إعلان غابرييل صدمة في أوساط  الحكومة التركية، لأنه أشار إلى رد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين على إسقاط تركيا لطائرة حربية روسية في عام 2015. وفرضت روسيا عقوبات  على اقتصاد تركيا أدت إلى ضياع15 مليار دولار، وأجبرت في النهاية الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان على تقديم اعتذار صارخ.

رد بوتين العدواني لم يكن مفاجئا. وعلى النقيض من ذلك، فإن قرار ألمانيا بالاستجابة بطريقة مماثلة يعكس انقطاعا عن أسلوبها الدبلوماسي اللبق عموما.

وأخبرني الدبلوماسي الألماني المتقاعد فولكر ستانزل أن الخطوة الأخيرة التي اتخذها جبريل تتماشى مع شخصيته ومهنته و تخدم حسابه السياسي. وتحسبا لانتخابات ألمانيا الوطنية في أيلول / سبتمبر، يعرف غابرييل أن حزبه الديمقراطي الاشتراكي ليس لديه ما يخسره من خلال الوقوف ضد أردوغان، الذي عانى الألمان من شخصيته الاستبدادية، وميوله الإسلامي، وانتقاده إلى الهولوكوست.

ويشير ستانزيل أيضا إلى أن غابرييل، الذي يتأثر كثيرا بوسائل الإعلام كما هو حال دبلوماسيين آخرين، يريد صياغة أسلوب دبلوماسي أكثر توجها إلى الجمهور في القرن الحادي والعشرين. ولأن منصبه الحكومي السابق كان في وزارة الشؤون الاقتصادية والطاقة، فمن الطبيعي أن يستخدم الضغط الاقتصادي كملاذ أول.

ومع ذلك، فإن الموقف العالمي المتغير لألمانيا جاء قبل غابرييل، وهو الوافد الجديد نسبيا في وزارة الخارجية. وخلال أزمة اليورو، نشرت ألمانيا وسائل اقتصادية لتحقيق أهداف اقتصادية داخل أوروبا. ولكن في سياساتها تجاه روسيا وتركيا والصين والولايات المتحدة، أخذت ألمانيا تستخدم قوتها الاقتصادية بشكل متزايد للنهوض بأهداف استراتيجية ضخمة.

وبعد أن ضم بوتين شبه جزيرة القرم في مارس / آذار 2014، لم يكن رد الفعل الغربي من قبل الولايات المتحدة، بل من قبل ألمانيا، التي قادت الدبلوماسية مع روسيا وأوكرانيا لتخفيف حدة الصراع. ثم اقنعت المانيا بقية الاتحاد الاوروبى بالموافقة على عقوبات صارمة لم يسبق لها مثيل ضد روسيا لردع  العدوان بشكل قوي.

وقد حافظت ألمانيا على  الجبهة الأوروبية الموحدة لمدة ثلاث سنوات، متحدية كل التوقعات. والآن وبعد أن كانت الفضائح ذات الصلة بالروس تتزايد على إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب، يتطلع الأوروبيون بشكل متزايد إلى ألمانيا لمواصلة قيادتها في هذا الشأن.

وتفاوضت المانيا ايضا من أجل اتفاق مع تركيا للحد من تدفق لاجئي الشرق الاوسط الى اوروبا، واعادة صياغة العلاقات بين الاتحاد الاوروبى وتركيا. وبدلا من الحفاظ على الأمل أن تركيا لا تزال مرشحا قابلا للتطبيق للانضمام إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي، أقامت ألمانيا علاقات ثنائية استراتيجية أكثر واقعية. ولا تزال أوروبا تعمل مع تركيا للنهوض بالمصالح المشتركة، ولكنها يمكن أن تثير اعتراضات على استبداد أردوغان المتزايد.

وبطبيعة الحال، قد تكون رغبة المستشارة الألمانية أنجيلا ميركل في مواجهة ترامب هي التغيير الأكثر إثارة للدهشة في السياسة الخارجية للجميع. وبعد اجتماع قصير مع ترامب في قمة مجموعة السبعة في صقلية في مايو / أيار، ألقت خطابا يدعو أوروبا إلى "أخذ مصيرنا بين أيدينا". وهذا وحده يمثل خروجا عن عقود من الدبلوماسية الألمانية.

حتى الآن، كان تمزق العلاقات الألمانية الأمريكية في الغالب على مستوى البلاغة. ولكن ميركل تدعم أيضا الموقف الجيوسياسي الألماني عن طريق تنويع شراكاتها العالمية، خاصة مع الصين. وقال ستانزل الذي شغل منصب سفير المانيا في بكين ان "ميركل ليست لديها اوهام حول الصين لكنها ترى انها شريك في المناخ والتجارة وسياسة النظام".

وقد تطور نهج ألمانيا الجديد لسياسة القوى العظمى تدريجيا، واستجابة لأحداث لا علاقة لها على ما يبدو. ولكن حتى لو لم تتبع ألمانيا خطة رئيسية، فإن نقاط القوة الأساسية لها مكنتها من الاستفادة من قوتها الاقتصادية، واستخدام مؤسسات الاتحاد الأوروبي وميزانياته كمضاعفة للقوة، وبناء تحالفات دولية سعيا لتحقيق أهداف استراتيجية. وعلاوة على ذلك، تمثل الدبلوماسية الألمانية المتغيرة  استمرارا لعملية "التطبيع" التي بدأت مع إعادة توحيد ألمانيا في عام 1989، مما أدى إلى مناقشات محلية كبيرة حول استخدام القوة العسكرية وأهمية علاقات ألمانيا مع الولايات المتحدة وروسيا والقوى الأوروبية الأخرى.

كل هذا يشير إلى أن ألمانيا قد تهرب أخيرا من "اشكاليتين" اثنتين اللتان  قيدتا طويلا  تفكيرها الاستراتيجي. الإشكالية المعقدة الأولى  تتعلق بالجانب النفسي والتاريخي، الذي يجبر القادة الألمان على الانحناء إلى الوراء لطمأنة الأجانب حول نواياهم. وهذا ما يفسر لماذا أصرت ألمانيا منذ فترة طويلة على "المساهمة، وليس القيادة" أو "القيادة من الوسط"، وتحتضن الآن فكرة "القيادة الخادمة".

وتتعلق الإشكالية الثانية بالموقف العسكري للبلاد. ولا تزال ألمانيا تنفق نسبة 1.2 ٪ المتواضعة من ناتجها المحلي الإجمالي على الدفاع، و تميل مناقشاتها الداخلية حول السلطة إلى أن تكون متأثرة  بضغط الميزانيات العسكرية، ونشر القوات، والتدخلات الأجنبية.

وفي الوقت نفسه، فإن توافق الآراء داخل المؤسسة الأمنية الألمانية بشأن استخدام القوة آخذ في التغير. وتقوم المانيا ببناء علاقات عسكرية ثنائية مع دول مثل النرويج وهولندا واليابان. وبدأت أيضا في القيام بدور أكثر نشاطا في مختلف مسارات العمليات، ونشر قوات في أفغانستان ومالي، وتقديم الدعم للمقاتلين الأكراد في سوريا والعراق. وقد كانت تقود جهودا، جنبا إلى جنب مع فرنسا، لإنشاء صندوق الدفاع الأوروبي.

وهذه كلها تطورات هامة. لكنها دون أهمية قرار ألمانيا بعرض قدرتها الاقتصادية الضخمة على الساحة العالمية. ويعد رد فعل غابرييل الأخير نحو تركيا خطوة في هذا الاتجاه. فلماذا إرسال قوات إلى الخارج عندما يكون لديك تأثير أكبر من خلال الحفاظ على السياح والشركات العالمية في الداخل؟