القوة المالية الجديدة  لألمانيا

برلين- فى الاسبوع الماضى، قطع وزير الخارجية الالمانى سيجمار جابرييل عطلته فى بحر الشمال للرد على سجن تركيا للناشط الالمانى لحقوق الانسان. وحذر غابرييل السياح الألمان من مخاطر زيارة تركيا، ونصح الشركات الألمانية بالتفكير مرتين قبل الاستثمار في بلد يتزايد فيه التشكيك في التزام السلطات بسيادة القانون.
وهذا يشكل سياسة ألمانية جديدة تجاه تركيا، ويؤكد كذلك وضع ألمانيا كقوة اقتصادية كبيرة. لقد أرسل إعلان غابرييل صدمة في أوساط الحكومة التركية، لأنه أشار إلى رد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين على إسقاط تركيا لطائرة حربية روسية في عام 2015. وفرضت روسيا عقوبات على اقتصاد تركيا أدت إلى ضياع15 مليار دولار، وأجبرت في النهاية الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان على تقديم اعتذار صارخ.
رد بوتين العدواني لم يكن مفاجئا. وعلى النقيض من ذلك، فإن قرار ألمانيا بالاستجابة بطريقة مماثلة يعكس انقطاعا عن أسلوبها الدبلوماسي اللبق عموما.
وأخبرني الدبلوماسي الألماني المتقاعد فولكر ستانزل أن الخطوة الأخيرة التي اتخذها جبريل تتماشى مع شخصيته ومهنته و تخدم حسابه السياسي. وتحسبا لانتخابات ألمانيا الوطنية في أيلول / سبتمبر، يعرف غابرييل أن حزبه الديمقراطي الاشتراكي ليس لديه ما يخسره من خلال الوقوف ضد أردوغان، الذي عانى الألمان من شخصيته الاستبدادية، وميوله الإسلامي، وانتقاده إلى الهولوكوست.
ويشير ستانزيل أيضا إلى أن غابرييل، الذي يتأثر كثيرا بوسائل الإعلام كما هو حال دبلوماسيين آخرين، يريد صياغة أسلوب دبلوماسي أكثر توجها إلى الجمهور في القرن الحادي والعشرين. ولأن منصبه الحكومي السابق كان في وزارة الشؤون الاقتصادية والطاقة، فمن الطبيعي أن يستخدم الضغط الاقتصادي كملاذ أول.
ومع ذلك، فإن الموقف العالمي المتغير لألمانيا جاء قبل غابرييل، وهو الوافد الجديد نسبيا في وزارة الخارجية. وخلال أزمة اليورو، نشرت ألمانيا وسائل اقتصادية لتحقيق أهداف اقتصادية داخل أوروبا. ولكن في سياساتها تجاه روسيا وتركيا والصين والولايات المتحدة، أخذت ألمانيا تستخدم قوتها الاقتصادية بشكل متزايد للنهوض بأهداف استراتيجية ضخمة.
وبعد أن ضم بوتين شبه جزيرة القرم في مارس / آذار 2014، لم يكن رد الفعل الغربي من قبل الولايات المتحدة، بل من قبل ألمانيا، التي قادت الدبلوماسية مع روسيا وأوكرانيا لتخفيف حدة الصراع. ثم اقنعت المانيا بقية الاتحاد الاوروبى بالموافقة على عقوبات صارمة لم يسبق لها مثيل ضد روسيا لردع العدوان بشكل قوي.
وقد حافظت ألمانيا على الجبهة الأوروبية الموحدة لمدة ثلاث سنوات، متحدية كل التوقعات. والآن وبعد أن كانت الفضائح ذات الصلة بالروس تتزايد على إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب، يتطلع الأوروبيون بشكل متزايد إلى ألمانيا لمواصلة قيادتها في هذا الشأن.
وتفاوضت المانيا ايضا من أجل اتفاق مع تركيا للحد من تدفق لاجئي الشرق الاوسط الى اوروبا، واعادة صياغة العلاقات بين الاتحاد الاوروبى وتركيا. وبدلا من الحفاظ على الأمل أن تركيا لا تزال مرشحا قابلا للتطبيق للانضمام إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي، أقامت ألمانيا علاقات ثنائية استراتيجية أكثر واقعية. ولا تزال أوروبا تعمل مع تركيا للنهوض بالمصالح المشتركة، ولكنها يمكن أن تثير اعتراضات على استبداد أردوغان المتزايد.
وبطبيعة الحال، قد تكون رغبة المستشارة الألمانية أنجيلا ميركل في مواجهة ترامب هي التغيير الأكثر إثارة للدهشة في السياسة الخارجية للجميع. وبعد اجتماع قصير مع ترامب في قمة مجموعة السبعة في صقلية في مايو / أيار، ألقت خطابا يدعو أوروبا إلى "أخذ مصيرنا بين أيدينا". وهذا وحده يمثل خروجا عن عقود من الدبلوماسية الألمانية.
حتى الآن، كان تمزق العلاقات الألمانية الأمريكية في الغالب على مستوى البلاغة. ولكن ميركل تدعم أيضا الموقف الجيوسياسي الألماني عن طريق تنويع شراكاتها العالمية، خاصة مع الصين. وقال ستانزل الذي شغل منصب سفير المانيا في بكين ان "ميركل ليست لديها اوهام حول الصين لكنها ترى انها شريك في المناخ والتجارة وسياسة النظام".
وقد تطور نهج ألمانيا الجديد لسياسة القوى العظمى تدريجيا، واستجابة لأحداث لا علاقة لها على ما يبدو. ولكن حتى لو لم تتبع ألمانيا خطة رئيسية، فإن نقاط القوة الأساسية لها مكنتها من الاستفادة من قوتها الاقتصادية، واستخدام مؤسسات الاتحاد الأوروبي وميزانياته كمضاعفة للقوة، وبناء تحالفات دولية سعيا لتحقيق أهداف استراتيجية. وعلاوة على ذلك، تمثل الدبلوماسية الألمانية المتغيرة استمرارا لعملية "التطبيع" التي بدأت مع إعادة توحيد ألمانيا في عام 1989، مما أدى إلى مناقشات محلية كبيرة حول استخدام القوة العسكرية وأهمية علاقات ألمانيا مع الولايات المتحدة وروسيا والقوى الأوروبية الأخرى.
كل هذا يشير إلى أن ألمانيا قد تهرب أخيرا من "اشكاليتين" اثنتين اللتان قيدتا طويلا تفكيرها الاستراتيجي. الإشكالية المعقدة الأولى تتعلق بالجانب النفسي والتاريخي، الذي يجبر القادة الألمان على الانحناء إلى الوراء لطمأنة الأجانب حول نواياهم. وهذا ما يفسر لماذا أصرت ألمانيا منذ فترة طويلة على "المساهمة، وليس القيادة" أو "القيادة من الوسط"، وتحتضن الآن فكرة "القيادة الخادمة".
وتتعلق الإشكالية الثانية بالموقف العسكري للبلاد. ولا تزال ألمانيا تنفق نسبة 1.2 ٪ المتواضعة من ناتجها المحلي الإجمالي على الدفاع، و تميل مناقشاتها الداخلية حول السلطة إلى أن تكون متأثرة بضغط الميزانيات العسكرية، ونشر القوات، والتدخلات الأجنبية.
وفي الوقت نفسه، فإن توافق الآراء داخل المؤسسة الأمنية الألمانية بشأن استخدام القوة آخذ في التغير. وتقوم المانيا ببناء علاقات عسكرية ثنائية مع دول مثل النرويج وهولندا واليابان. وبدأت أيضا في القيام بدور أكثر نشاطا في مختلف مسارات العمليات، ونشر قوات في أفغانستان ومالي، وتقديم الدعم للمقاتلين الأكراد في سوريا والعراق. وقد كانت تقود جهودا، جنبا إلى جنب مع فرنسا، لإنشاء صندوق الدفاع الأوروبي.
وهذه كلها تطورات هامة. لكنها دون أهمية قرار ألمانيا بعرض قدرتها الاقتصادية الضخمة على الساحة العالمية. ويعد رد فعل غابرييل الأخير نحو تركيا خطوة في هذا الاتجاه. فلماذا إرسال قوات إلى الخارج عندما يكون لديك تأثير أكبر من خلال الحفاظ على السياح والشركات العالمية في الداخل؟
Comment Commented Henk Crop
It is about time that Germany, as the most powerful state in the EU, assumes a leading role.
I am quite familiar with what happened in the past century, a period I have studied extensively.
But policy is about today and to morrow and not yesterday.
However such a leading role in the EU requires Vision and Team management.
- Vision. In time and geograhicaly.
In the article two topics are mentioned where more of both should have been applied.
Germany has set in motion an Exodus of immigrants. First they came from the Midddle East now they are coming from Africa and Banglah Desh.
Vision would have required to consider the immigration issue in total, including the facts.
In this world the population growths by 2 million per week, mostly in the ME, Africa and Asia. This leads to a never ending exodus. If not stopped it will eventually destroy German and other EU societies ( visit downtown Brussels). Up to now Germany has refused to set limits on immigration and keeps on a Kamikaze flight.
Russia. On 10 February 1990 the German Foreign Minister promised to the Soviet Foreign Minister the NATO will not expand to the East.
Since then the NATO/EU have behaved in a way that created doubt with the Russians. Including EU interference in Ukraine, with a deadly civil war as a result.
Vision would have taken into account that up to the Russian revolution, exactly 100 years ago, Russia was a normal member of the family of European Nations. We have therefore to normalise the relation with Russia, which is to the benefit off all. It does not help just to remain stuck on discussions about borders. These have to be solved in a total package.
- Team management
A leadershaps role in the EU requires also that the interest of other member states have to be taken into account. With 27 members that will not always contribute to effiency. However incorporating the opinion of other member states, not just France, could lead to better decisions.
Such a role would also be justified by the fact that, although Germany is the largest EU state, it comprises only 19 % of the EU population.
In the case of the Exodes: Germany did not abide by the EU Dublin regulations, it did not consult with its neighbours and now it puts pressure on other EU states to accept the immigrants they invited, even threatening with financdial sanctions.
Of course these examples do not demonstrate the kind of leadership we need in the EU. If Germany cannot offer anything better, I would say please do not lead.
Comment Commented Jochen Klingler
Great article! There should be more on Germany these days.
However, I wonder whether Germany is consciously trying to shape the international realm according to its own and the EU’s benefits, or if it is just reacting to what is happening. The examples of Turkey, Russia and Trump point in the direction of the latter.
I doubt that Germany would be willing to go any further than trying to maintain the status quo and merely reacting to crises than actually leading, even if it has managed to accumulate some discretionary powers.
Comment Commented Jonathan Muller
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
In reference to Germany's foreign minister, Sigmar Gabriel's response to Turkey, Mark Leonard says Germany is using its "massive economic power" to forge its foreign policy. Following the jailing of a German human-rights activist, Gabriel warned German tourists about the risk of arbitrary arrest in Turkey and "advised German firms to think twice" before they invest in a country where the rule of law is weak.
The author says, Germany's "global posture predates Gabriel." While Berlin bailed out the badly hit countries during the euro crisis, it held the purse strings and sought to enforce German work ethics, urging southern Europeans to tackle their oversized public sectors, rampant tax evasion and long lunches etc. Subsequently it evoked strong anti-German sentiments in Greece.
Unlike a century ago, the new German power is no longer about deploying military force to impose its will on other countries. There is no need to "send troops abroad" when it can use its economic might to subdue one's counterpart.
Since Brexit and Trump's election, Germany is effectively alone to assume the mantle of Western leadership. Germany's self-assertiveness has allowed the government to use its "economic strength to advance larger strategic goals," adopting different approaches in "its policies toward Russia, Turkey, China, and the United States."
As the global economic power shifts from west to east, and the US under Trump is no longer reliable, this has played to Germany's strengths. Countries such as China and India are looking to build up their manufacturing sectors, and are full of praise for Germany's specialty - capital goods.
Germany's European dominance has given the nation a new sense of identity after decades of Nazi guilt, and provides liberation from the "never again tenet" – never again a Holocaust, never again fascism, never again militarism.
After the Second World War, Germany rose from the ashes. It emerged as an economic power and has since served as a moral compass for humanitarianism. It explains Germany's contribution to the European project and its fervour to keep it afloat.
Berlin sees Russia's aggression as a threat to Europe's stability and "persuaded the rest of the European Union to agree to unprecedentedly tough sanctions against Russia to deter further aggression."
After the G7 summit in Sicily in May, Merkel felt compelled to urge Europe to “take our fate into our own hands.” It was a "surprising foreign-policy change" given her excellent relationship with the US under Obama. Nevertheless her "willingness to confront Trump" goes down well with much of the world.
Not only is Merkel highly intelligent, she is also remarkably pragmatic. Being defender of the Paris Climate Change agreement, she vowed to uphold it, despite Trump's withdrawal. Although Xi Jinping has become an ally, she “has no illusions about China, but she sees it as a partner on climate, trade, and the politics of order.”
Once she is sworn in for the fourth term in September, she will focus on - among others - the European defence union and an evaluation of Germany’s "relationships with the US, Russia, and other European powers." No wonder why many Germans are willing to keep her in office. They hope that she, together with Macron, will steer Europe through troubled waters.
Comment Commented Thomas Lloyd
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
: ) : )
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Steve,
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
Or how about the fact that the majority of "migrants" are neither Syrian or refugees. And then Germany gets upset when other members decide that they have no interest in brining in millions of unchecked individuals into their country.
One only has to look at what has occurred in Germany and France to realize that unfettered immigration from parts of the world where radicalism exists is a receipt for disaster.
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
