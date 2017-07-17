13

德国外部盈余的政治学

慕尼黑—关于全球宏观经济失衡的争论正在日益关注德国的经常项目盈余和经济政策。尽管德国经济引擎动力十足，并且起到了推动欧元区增长、保持其稳定的作用，但对德国巨额外部盈余的批评仍然日益严重。《经济学人》（Economist）杂志最近指出，德国“储蓄过多，而支出过少”，这使得它成为“尴尬的自由贸易捍卫者”。

那么，德国应该怎么做？答案取决于是经济学还是政治学指导决策。

当前的批评造成了本月G20汉堡峰会所呈现的、某位观察者所谓的“不安的氛围”，其主要观点有二。首先，德国出口过多而在国内投资过少正在伤及自身。其次，德国不顾世界其他国家，特别是美国的要求。根据这一观点，如果德国为全球支出做出更多贡献，那么2008年金融危机以来的经济复苏将会更加强劲。

但真相是，德国并没有充分的经济理由要做出改变。如果说德国有理由做出改变的话，也主要是因为政治原因。

第一项批评——德国国内支出跟不上投资需要——根本是天方夜谭。破败的建筑摇摇欲坠的桥梁常常被用来作为证实德国过度节俭的理由。但数字表明并非如此。比如，从2001年到2005年，德国平均经常项目盈余为GDP的2.4%，平均国内投资略低于GDP的20%。在截至2016年年得的五年中，平均经常项目盈余攀升至GDP的7.3%，但投资仍保持在GDP的20%。（德国国内支出在20世纪90年代时要显著更高，但这主要是德国重新统一的结果，是不可持续的。）

盈余的大幅增加出于一个原因：审慎。随着人口老龄化和劳动力数量的下降，德国面临着财政危机的前景。德国需要未雨绸缪地准备预期中的养老金缴纳额下降和医疗成本上升。在21世纪初，德国公共部门赤字规模为GDP的3%，但如今已经略有盈余，这是一个非常理性的反应，私人退休储蓄的增长亦然。眼下，将新增储蓄投资于海外更有意义，因为德国人口老龄化限制了国内的投资潜力，而别的市场增长更快。

批评者的第二个论点，即德国人吝于全球购买，则更加复杂。如果德国购买更多欧元区经济体的商品和服务，当然能够帮助到这些苦苦挣扎的国家。但进口增加和盈余降低还可能推高利率，从而对重债国不利。

财政政策就像国家安全政策，一国肯定会把自身的利益置于其他国家之前。但全球压力仍有打动改变德国总理默克尔，原因至少有三个——全部是政治而非经济原因。

首先，德国在许多领域的国际合作中都有很大的利益在其中，如移民和能源安全等。在宏观经济政策上做出让步可能带来其他领域的合作。对默克尔来说，与美国总统特朗普的“美国优先”战略类似的“德国优先”方针必然是适得其反的。

其次，债务国从来不会与债权国产生同理心。德国相对其他国家的债权国地位可能导致政治冲突，因为债务国有动力避免偿付。

第三，为了阻止个别成员国制定破坏性经济政策的欧盟宏观经济失衡程序要求各国保持占GDP的6%以上的经常项目盈余以便作出调整。如果德国自己也忽视这个规则的话，很难指望其他国家会去遵守。

默克尔会选择如何行动仍有待观察，但她有很多选项。比如，德国可以通过加快提高工资来刺激国内消费。但是，除了最低工资，政府不会规定工资规模。而尽管提高最低工资能够提振有工作的人的收入，也有可能推高失业。因此，总消费水平甚至可能出现下降。

另一个选项是增加军事采购和基础设施的公共支出，但军事采购是一个长期过程，而增加基础设施投资在建筑业已经处于产能饱和状态的情况下也比较困难。也许更加容易的做法是刺激公司投资，如加快折旧、促进研究和开发的税收优惠，以及更加慷慨的损失抵消条件。事实上，通过公司税改革提振国内私人投资似乎是最佳选择。

但是，对于解决全球宏观失衡这个问题，德国的批评者会对这些措施感到失望。德国占全球GDP的4.4%。因此，降低其外部盈余，哪怕是在当前占GDP的8.5%的水平的基础上下降2.5个百分点，对于全球经济的影响也微乎其微。相当于德国GDP的2.5%的需求增量只能让全球需求增加0.1%。而世界将失去一个其经济问题的替罪羊。其他什么也改变不了。