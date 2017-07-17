德国外部盈余的政治学

M M JUL 17, 2017

The arguments is this article are utter non- sense. A quote from Merkel: " whenever there is a will, there is a way". In the nein land, there has never been any will, let alone any way. If the German establishment really cared about the EU Project, they would have changed course long ago, but as everyone knows, this can and will never happen as long as Merkel & Co are ruling the Deutchland.. Read more