Germany’s Last-Chance Election

With German voters clearly demanding comprehensive change, the far right has been capitalizing on the public's discontent and benefiting from broader global political trends. If the country's democratic parties cannot deliver, they may soon find that they are no longer the mainstream.
BERLIN – With anti-establishment forces on the rise, the next German government may be the last one that can counter the mounting challenge from the far right before it is too late. Yet the snap federal election on February 23, following the collapse of Germany’s “traffic light” coalition – comprising the Social Democrats (SPD), the Free Democrats (FDP), and the Greens – is occurring against a backdrop of eroding public trust in politics as usual.
