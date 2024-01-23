broning13_Maryam MajdGetty Images_afdprotest Maryam Majd/Getty Images

Should Germany's AfD Be Banned?

After the recent revelation that politicians from Germany’s far-right Alternative für Deutschland met with right-wing extremists to discuss a “re-migration” plot, support for banning the party has increased significantly. But an attempt to dissolve the AfD could backfire spectacularly.

NEW YORK – The recent revelation that politicians from Germany’s far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) met with right-wing activists last November to discuss an extremist “re-migration” plot has brought the debate over banning the party to a fever pitch.

The clandestine meeting, held at a lakeside hotel near Potsdam, reportedly centered on the possibility of mass deportations of non-ethnic Germans if the far-right were to come to power. Alarmed by this horrifying vision, leaders from across the political spectrum, public intellectuals, and influential media commentators now argue that shutting down the AfD is necessary to safeguard German democracy.

The AfD’s surging popular support has only heightened the sense of urgency, especially with regional elections scheduled in three of Germany’s eastern states – the party’s strongholds – later this year. More recently, the AfD has offered full-throated support for farmer protests against proposed subsidy cuts, raising concerns that the party could exploit the explosive situation for political gain.

https://prosyn.org/oSs0j9G