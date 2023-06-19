The Costly Return of Geopolitics

This Particular Article is OFF-SUBJECT:



We need a Worldwide Political Synthesis:



Dialectical Synthesis -



Can Democratic Capitalism EVOLVE into Democratic Socialism? That is the question. Marx said no: he said that only a violent revolution of the proletariat against the bourgeoisie could bring about the Socialist State. His reasoning was consistent with Confucius that once elites have power, they will do ANYTHING to keep it. In today’s world that means they will carry out genocide of the masses who are uprising to rid themselves of the “Yoke of Power” imposed on them by Western New World Order financial elites.



Under the rising “Multipolar World Order” against Western New World Capitalist Order supported by the Sino-Russian Alliance and their myriads of supporters, the predicted reaction of Western Capitalist Elites has been military interventionism, economic sanctions and withdrawal of American support for any nation that does not accede to the Western capitalist ideal of capitulation to the Capitalist New World Order. The US under the Bush presidencies included the “Far Vision of a Democratic Capitalist Middle East” and wars against the leaders of Afghanistan and Iraq to heel them to the Western New World Order established at the end of WWII. Previously, England and the US had overthrown the Socialist rule of Mossadegh in Iran and replaced him with Reza Pahlavi, a pro-Western capitalist puppet. The Vietnam War had been justified to stop the spread of Communism in Asia (The Domino Theory).



All these Western interventionist wars failed in their final intent to bring Democratic Capitalism to world power and eliminate world takeover by Marxist Communism. The Islamic revolution brought Islamic clerics to power in Iran and threw out the pro-Western puppet Reza Pahlavi’s regime. America lost the Vietnam War and the War in Afghanistan militarily. The tenuous situation of Democracy Iraq is no longer covered in the Western Press.



As America has lost hard and soft power worldwide, China has stepped in to overtake the Western New World Order with the New Chinese World Order. Xi Jinping now commands the allegiance and cooperation of Middle Eastern, African, Asian and South American leaders who are joining the Sino-Russian Alliance to establish the New World Socialist Order as the old New World Order of Western capitalist dominance collapses worldwide. Presidents of Russia, Brazil, Palestine, Honduras, many Central Asian nations and even France have all recently been welcomed by Xi Jinping and given the Chinese royal treatment along with promises for Chinese support of their governments and economies. Xi supports Iran and recently spearheaded and created a peaceful agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia. World Peace is breaking out under the New Chinese World Order. China has proposed a peace agreement between Russia and the West for the Ukraine War that many world leaders believe is the most rational course for its political solution.



Many other nations across the Middle East, Asia, Africa and South America are now waiting in the wings and eager to join BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa) in a new economic multipolar world order. The BRICS alliance now commands greater economic power than the G7 Alliance under the Western New World Order.



The biggest question now is “What will be result of the US general elections in 2024?” Republicans say the Democrat Marxist Communists have created a “Deep State” Marxist government in America. Republicans deny all Civil Rights movements promoted by Democrats, oppose Democrat-backed social programs, and resist higher taxes on the rich as wealth and power in America concentrates under a 1% capitalist financial elite while the US Middle Class is decimated.



Even President William Clinton admitted, “You cannot have both Capitalism and Socialism”, but he promoted Centrism. Under Centrism, social upheavals caused by Globalism that have unethically concentrated money and power under the US financial elites should be addressed by raising taxes on the rich and redistributing their amorally accumulated wealth via government socialist programs. Centrism is heralded by Democrats as the means to maintain American Democracy through technological, economic and social upheavals in America, to preserve American social and economic stability.



Hegelian versus Marxist Dialectics -



The USA is now the only Great-Power Nation divisively polarized and engrossed in political upheaval over whether the Hegelian or Marxist position on political dialectics is most viable. Hegel claimed that Synthesis of Opposites could and should be resolved through a mixed philosophy of opposite ideologies as their final Synthesis, which then produce the new ruling political [Ideology] Thesis. Marx claimed that Hegel was wrong, and that the contest between opposites was irreconcilable and, therefore, only a violent revolution could bring to power the Proletariat State whose primary purpose is to first serve the interests of the Working Class and create Class Equality, which is the purpose of Marxist Socialism.



The Big Question -



The big question now is, will American Democracy survive the current polarizing rift between Republican and Democratic Ideologues?



Can Democratic Centrism preserve American Democracy and save America from violent revolution –or will Republican Stonewalling impede Centrism and destroy the possibility of the Hegelian Synthesis of American Ideology into a hybrid Socialist/Capitalist Democratic State?