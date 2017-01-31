10

Apelando a la política de la disrupción

LONDRES – El voto del Reino Unido para abandonar la Unión Europea y la elección de Donald Trump como presidente de Estados Unidos expusieron una profunda división generacional. Los millennials cosmopolitas y los pensionados nacionalistas -lo que Thomas Friedman llama "la gente web" y "la gente muro"- no parecen tener nada en común. Pero ambos apuntan a la misma crisis de representación política.

En el Reino Unido, por cada votante a favor de "Irse" de menos de 24 años, hubo tres de más de 65. En Estados Unidos, Trump ganó el 53% del voto de más de 65 años, pero consiguió el apoyo de apenas el 37% de los jóvenes entre 18 y 29 años.

En ambos casos, los mayores se sintieron atraídos por la retórica pesimista que despotricaba contra el daño que les generaba a sus comunidades el libre comercio, el movimiento libre, el amor libre y la tecnología libre de seres humanos que afectaba sus empleos y su seguridad económica. La gente joven era mucho más optimista sobre el futuro, sus perspectivas personales y el potencial de la tecnología -y mucho más empática con los grupos marginados.

Los pesimistas ganaron y ahora se sienten bastante esperanzados. Los ex optimistas ahora temen lo peor.

Sin embargo, a pesar de sus actitudes esencialmente diferentes frente a la tecnología y a la globalización, la Gente Web y la Gente Muro tienen una cosa en común: tanto una como la otra son profundamente escépticas de las instituciones existentes. Piensan que la democracia representativa ha colapsado y ven el potencial creativo de la disrupción.

La Gente Muro quiere acabar con el sistema existente, con la esperanza de que surja algo mejor -algo que se parezca un poco más al mundo familiar de los tiempos pasados (o por lo menos más parecido a sus gustos)-. La Gente Web, por su parte, cree que la tecnología debe transformar la política y las instituciones, de la misma manera que transformó los periódicos, los servicios de taxi y los hoteles.

Un ejemplo de la mentalidad web es Vyacheslav Polonski, un científico de la red de 27 años y de origen ucraniano, que pasó tiempo en Harvard y actualmente está concluyendo un doctorado en redes sociales en la Universidad de Oxford. "Estamos lidiando con un mundo del siglo XXI", me dice, "pero nuestro sistema político no ha evolucionado desde el siglo XVIII y XIX".

Polonski señala que nuestras instituciones gubernamentales se establecieron no sólo antes que Facebook e Instagram, sino inclusive antes que la televisión y la radio. Mientras que nuestra economía hoy se caracteriza por la elección, la personalización y la participación, nuestra política sigue sofocada por la burocracia, los intereses especiales y partidos políticos arraigados pero en decadencia. "En la medida que nuestro gobierno se vuelva más ágil", dice, "la gente podrá votar por agendas e ideas específicas, y no por un partido político". Como resultado de ello, "la política se parecerá más a Uber: más descentralizada, más abierta, más inmediata".   

Para resaltar su punto de vista, Polonski me conecta con su amiga María Luisa Martínez Dibarboure, una abogada novata de 27 años que es una de las fundadoras de El Partido Digital, un nuevo partido político digital en su Uruguay natal. "Vivimos en una crisis de representación", me dice Dibarboure por Skype (¿dónde si no?). "Una vez que la gente llega al poder", se lamenta, "vota de acuerdo a sus propias preferencias", no las de los votantes que la llevaron allí.

La solución de Dibarboure es utilizar Internet para garantizar una representación precisa. El Partido Digital actualmente trabaja para tener un representante en el parlamento. Ese representante utilizaría Internet para consultar a sus electores antes de cada voto parlamentario, asegurando así que realmente sea una voz para sus votantes.

Más interesante, los electores podrán delegar sus votos a otros, quizás amigos con más experiencia en cuestiones específicas. Fred el economista podía votar en mi nombre en cuestiones económicas y Anne la científica podría votar por mí en cuestiones ambientales.

El concepto de Dibarboure no se basa ni en elecciones ni en referendos. En lugar de una democracia representativa o directa, ofrece lo que ella y Polonski llaman "democracia líquida" -un sistema que combina lo mejor de ambas-. "Nos interesa la representación, no la ideología", aclara. "No representamos a la izquierda o a la derecha… Esto tiene que ver con la gente".

Polonski y Dibarboure son miembros de una comunidad de 6.000 "formadores globales", reunidos por el Foro Económico Mundial. Estos jóvenes entre 23 y 27 años son creativos, están conectados, son cosmopolitas y derraman energía. Se sienten alicaídos por los recientes resultados electorales ("2016 fue el año en el que perdí la fe en la humanidad", dice Dibarboure). Pero mi sensación es que se recuperarán pronto y encontrarán oportunidades en las disrupciones políticas de hoy.

Esto no quiere decir que estas disrupciones sean la respuesta para sus problemas, o inclusive para los problemas de la Gente Muro. Por el contrario, las disrupciones políticas de hoy podrían hacer que algunos de los resultados que estos grupos defienden sean más difíciles de alcanzar.

La gente mayor y la gente joven por igual anhelan poder recapturar las oportunidades que tuvo la generación de la explosión de la natalidad posterior a 1945. Pero esas oportunidades fueron posibles gracias a un compromiso con la acción colectiva, a un amplio respaldo de la redistribución y a un crecimiento económico fuerte -y hoy no podemos contar con nada de eso-. Por el contrario, la reacción violenta contra la globalización y la inmigración probablemente perjudique el crecimiento global, mientras que la necesidad de construir coaliciones ad hoc de los voluntariosos mina el progreso en la construcción de nuevas instituciones. Para muchos hoy, redistribución se ha convertido en una mala palabra.

De manera que la política respaldada por la Gente Muro no es la respuesta. Pero tampoco lo es la política de la Gente Web. Si bien la política disruptiva y canalizada vía Internet puede derrocar el status quo -las revoluciones de la Primavera Árabe nos lo enseñaron-, no ha resultado particularmente efectiva a la hora de crear alternativas sustentables.

Los reclamos de los mayores y de los jóvenes son muy reales. Los réditos económicos de las últimas décadas no se compartieron lo suficiente. Los partidos políticos están más en deuda con ellos mismos que con las comunidades a quienes representan. Existe un socialismo para los ricos y un capitalismo para los pobres. La guerra contra el terrorismo está creando más terroristas. Y los sistemas de comercio y migración están perdiendo apoyo.

En lugar de defender al status quo de la contrarrevolución, la clase política debería trabajar para crear un sistema nuevo -que responda a las necesidades de la gente-. Tanto los jóvenes como los mayores hicieron conocer sus demandas. Es hora de responder.