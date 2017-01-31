Apelando a la política de la disrupción

LONDRES – El voto del Reino Unido para abandonar la Unión Europea y la elección de Donald Trump como presidente de Estados Unidos expusieron una profunda división generacional. Los millennials cosmopolitas y los pensionados nacionalistas -lo que Thomas Friedman llama "la gente web" y "la gente muro"- no parecen tener nada en común. Pero ambos apuntan a la misma crisis de representación política.
En el Reino Unido, por cada votante a favor de "Irse" de menos de 24 años, hubo tres de más de 65. En Estados Unidos, Trump ganó el 53% del voto de más de 65 años, pero consiguió el apoyo de apenas el 37% de los jóvenes entre 18 y 29 años.
En ambos casos, los mayores se sintieron atraídos por la retórica pesimista que despotricaba contra el daño que les generaba a sus comunidades el libre comercio, el movimiento libre, el amor libre y la tecnología libre de seres humanos que afectaba sus empleos y su seguridad económica. La gente joven era mucho más optimista sobre el futuro, sus perspectivas personales y el potencial de la tecnología -y mucho más empática con los grupos marginados.
Los pesimistas ganaron y ahora se sienten bastante esperanzados. Los ex optimistas ahora temen lo peor.
Sin embargo, a pesar de sus actitudes esencialmente diferentes frente a la tecnología y a la globalización, la Gente Web y la Gente Muro tienen una cosa en común: tanto una como la otra son profundamente escépticas de las instituciones existentes. Piensan que la democracia representativa ha colapsado y ven el potencial creativo de la disrupción.
La Gente Muro quiere acabar con el sistema existente, con la esperanza de que surja algo mejor -algo que se parezca un poco más al mundo familiar de los tiempos pasados (o por lo menos más parecido a sus gustos)-. La Gente Web, por su parte, cree que la tecnología debe transformar la política y las instituciones, de la misma manera que transformó los periódicos, los servicios de taxi y los hoteles.
Un ejemplo de la mentalidad web es Vyacheslav Polonski, un científico de la red de 27 años y de origen ucraniano, que pasó tiempo en Harvard y actualmente está concluyendo un doctorado en redes sociales en la Universidad de Oxford. "Estamos lidiando con un mundo del siglo XXI", me dice, "pero nuestro sistema político no ha evolucionado desde el siglo XVIII y XIX".
Polonski señala que nuestras instituciones gubernamentales se establecieron no sólo antes que Facebook e Instagram, sino inclusive antes que la televisión y la radio. Mientras que nuestra economía hoy se caracteriza por la elección, la personalización y la participación, nuestra política sigue sofocada por la burocracia, los intereses especiales y partidos políticos arraigados pero en decadencia. "En la medida que nuestro gobierno se vuelva más ágil", dice, "la gente podrá votar por agendas e ideas específicas, y no por un partido político". Como resultado de ello, "la política se parecerá más a Uber: más descentralizada, más abierta, más inmediata".
Para resaltar su punto de vista, Polonski me conecta con su amiga María Luisa Martínez Dibarboure, una abogada novata de 27 años que es una de las fundadoras de El Partido Digital, un nuevo partido político digital en su Uruguay natal. "Vivimos en una crisis de representación", me dice Dibarboure por Skype (¿dónde si no?). "Una vez que la gente llega al poder", se lamenta, "vota de acuerdo a sus propias preferencias", no las de los votantes que la llevaron allí.
La solución de Dibarboure es utilizar Internet para garantizar una representación precisa. El Partido Digital actualmente trabaja para tener un representante en el parlamento. Ese representante utilizaría Internet para consultar a sus electores antes de cada voto parlamentario, asegurando así que realmente sea una voz para sus votantes.
Más interesante, los electores podrán delegar sus votos a otros, quizás amigos con más experiencia en cuestiones específicas. Fred el economista podía votar en mi nombre en cuestiones económicas y Anne la científica podría votar por mí en cuestiones ambientales.
El concepto de Dibarboure no se basa ni en elecciones ni en referendos. En lugar de una democracia representativa o directa, ofrece lo que ella y Polonski llaman "democracia líquida" -un sistema que combina lo mejor de ambas-. "Nos interesa la representación, no la ideología", aclara. "No representamos a la izquierda o a la derecha… Esto tiene que ver con la gente".
Polonski y Dibarboure son miembros de una comunidad de 6.000 "formadores globales", reunidos por el Foro Económico Mundial. Estos jóvenes entre 23 y 27 años son creativos, están conectados, son cosmopolitas y derraman energía. Se sienten alicaídos por los recientes resultados electorales ("2016 fue el año en el que perdí la fe en la humanidad", dice Dibarboure). Pero mi sensación es que se recuperarán pronto y encontrarán oportunidades en las disrupciones políticas de hoy.
Esto no quiere decir que estas disrupciones sean la respuesta para sus problemas, o inclusive para los problemas de la Gente Muro. Por el contrario, las disrupciones políticas de hoy podrían hacer que algunos de los resultados que estos grupos defienden sean más difíciles de alcanzar.
La gente mayor y la gente joven por igual anhelan poder recapturar las oportunidades que tuvo la generación de la explosión de la natalidad posterior a 1945. Pero esas oportunidades fueron posibles gracias a un compromiso con la acción colectiva, a un amplio respaldo de la redistribución y a un crecimiento económico fuerte -y hoy no podemos contar con nada de eso-. Por el contrario, la reacción violenta contra la globalización y la inmigración probablemente perjudique el crecimiento global, mientras que la necesidad de construir coaliciones ad hoc de los voluntariosos mina el progreso en la construcción de nuevas instituciones. Para muchos hoy, redistribución se ha convertido en una mala palabra.
De manera que la política respaldada por la Gente Muro no es la respuesta. Pero tampoco lo es la política de la Gente Web. Si bien la política disruptiva y canalizada vía Internet puede derrocar el status quo -las revoluciones de la Primavera Árabe nos lo enseñaron-, no ha resultado particularmente efectiva a la hora de crear alternativas sustentables.
Los reclamos de los mayores y de los jóvenes son muy reales. Los réditos económicos de las últimas décadas no se compartieron lo suficiente. Los partidos políticos están más en deuda con ellos mismos que con las comunidades a quienes representan. Existe un socialismo para los ricos y un capitalismo para los pobres. La guerra contra el terrorismo está creando más terroristas. Y los sistemas de comercio y migración están perdiendo apoyo.
En lugar de defender al status quo de la contrarrevolución, la clase política debería trabajar para crear un sistema nuevo -que responda a las necesidades de la gente-. Tanto los jóvenes como los mayores hicieron conocer sus demandas. Es hora de responder.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (10)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Ted Peters
Web People and Wall People are members of the same species and are psychologically compelled to act by the same set of evolutionarily determined unconscious programs. These are far more powerful influences on voting behaviors than mere advances in technology. More specifically, a sense of identity is our core psychological imperative and we will defend this even to our own self detriment. Today's Web People are not nearly as identity fluid as they pretend to be. For the moment, they feel compelled to defend their "generational" identity... but when the older generation passes from the scene they will inevitably look around and see one another as fundamentally "different" and therefore threatening. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
If I were to design such I system I would like it to include the following:
1. Liquid democracy as described i.e. change your vote at any time and allocate votes to others (for the Web people).
2. Change in corporate ownership structures whereby workers and local society share in any dividends and capital gains along with stockholders. They also get a veto vote (for the Wall people).
3. The proper separation of state and business. State gets to make decisions that affect everyone equally. A business council gets to make all decisions related to business and economics. The specifics of this would have to be worked out but government involvement in business is generally a tragic tale and so is business capturing government. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
You write "the political class should work to create a new system".
The political class exist because there is a terribly designed system. You are essentially asking the stable-master to design a usable automobile so people no longer have to ride horses. A better system would do away with the need for this class of people. Read more
Comment Commented Wayne Davidson
The supremacy of the ruling class; sounds like a rant from the disillusioned disenfranchised of this world yet, the truth of this statement is as real as the people who rage against the immorality of this class.
The conflicted progression from tribe to hereditary monarchy and the ritual servitude that was and is religion attests this parasitic lineage.
Today, the supreme ruling class of benign and autocratic, prey on the obsequious in the name of democracy, and dictate to the socialistic and failed theocratic states as they have done for centuries.
Harnessing the Politics of Disruption might be a good start because the generational divide does not begin to describe the commonality of humanities despair.
Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Mark Leonard says the Brexit vote and Trump's election expose the generational divide on both sides of the Atlantic. Although cosmopolitan millennials - Web people - and nationalist pensioners - wall people - don't seem to have much in common, both are "deeply skeptical of existing institutions." As they think "representative democracy has broken down," they take matters into their own hands, prompting a "creative potential of disruption."
Many of Brexiteers and Trump voters are of the Baby-Boom generation. They fell for "pessimistic rhetoric assailing the damage to their communities brought about by free trade, free movement, free love, and human-free technology disrupting their jobs and economic security." Since they saw much at stake, they were determined to "smash the existing system," hoping to achieve something better - nostalgia - the return to the good old days, when jobs were plentiful, the economy strong and the country homogeneous.
Younger voters are more educated, but often they are less engaged than their older cohorts, because they disapprove of the status quo and want change. No doubt their decision to stay away from polling stations has come back to haunt them, because they are bearing the brunt of reactionary pessimism that older voters embrace in Britain and America. Now they seek to remain "optimistic about the future," not losing "their personal prospects," and hoping that "technology’s potential" would advance their cause.
The author highlights two individuals who - as "Web people" - are convinced that "technology must transform politics and institutions." Vyacheslav Polonski, a 27-year-old network scientist of Ukrainian origin says: “We are dealing with a twenty-first-century world.....but our political system has not evolved since the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries.” He compares politics with economy, which is "characterized by choice, customization, and participation," arguing "bureaucracy, special interests, and entrenched-yet-declining political parties" are obsolete.
Polonski urges for a "more agile" government, allowing people to vote "for specific ideas and agendas, rather than a political party.” In his view “politics will become more like Uber: more decentralized, more open, more immediate.” But Polonski has a simplistic view of politics. No doubt technology has a place in history and shapes our lives, but it doesn't change our human nature. In order to better understand politics, one needs to read philosophy and history. This subject is defined by the interaction between people associated with governing, or with forming and running organisations that are connected with the legislative and executive authorities.
María Luisa Martínez Dibarboure from Uruguay maintains: “We live in a crisis of representation,” decrying politicians, once elected, return to "their own preferences,” but not their voters'. Her solution is to use the Internet "to ensure accurate representation," and the party she founded seeks "to elect a representative to parliament. That representative would use the Internet to poll her constituents before each parliamentary vote, thereby ensuring that she really is a voice for voters." This parochial form of adminstration matches Aristotle's "polis" and works well mainly in a small political community.
Another proposal is that voters can "delegate their votes to others, perhaps friends with more expertise on particular issues." But this could open the door to voter fraud and other controversies. Dibarboure says her concept would work better with "representative or direct democracy," whose combination of both is called “liquid democracy.” She insists: “We are about representation, not ideology....We don’t represent left or right.… This is about the people.” But politics is laden with ideology.
Obviously neither the "Web" nor "wall" people can be fully in charge and be efficient across a country. The author urges the political class to "create a new system – one that responds to the needs of the people." But when a country is deeply divided it's difficult to forge inclusive policies that address the grievances of all citizens. Only socialist parties would ensure that "economic gains" be widely shared. It's a shame that political parties "are more beholden to themselves" and their own supporters, neglecting others. That the author speaks of "socialism for the rich, and capitalism for the poor" reveals how politicians have lost their bearings. It explains the rise of populism and authritarianism, because many people want a leader with binary and simplistic views. They believe illiberal democracy allows people to have too much freedoms and too many choices, that consensus, unity and uniformity are no longer possible. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
The Ukrainian and the Uruguayan mentioned in the article sound like charming young people. Since people in the United States, Uganda and the United Kingdom also belong to countries which start with the letter 'u', it follows that this is an extremely important article, not one which has been produced by a bureaucrat for some bureaucratic purpose which benefits nobody but other such bureaucrats.
If young people are more mobile than old people, it follows that they will value Hirschman 'Exit' more than 'Voice' or 'Loyalty'. But this means the people who paid for their schooling get a raw deal.
Bureaucrats can try to create fora for young people to give them an interest in 'Voice' and 'Loyalty'. But such fora will serve the bureaucracy which created it- nothing changes, except for the worse, on the ground.
I recall attending 'Youth Congresses' when I was young where a charismatic Mongol uttered sooth to an equally charismatic Malaysian or Moldovan. The thing was a waste of time though, decades later, one or two of the better connected of us might encounter each other in the course of well paid careers with Multi National organisations or National Wealth funds and so on.
Come to think of it, Soros's 'Open society' initiative met the same fate. Viktor Orban was once a Soros protege.
Read more
Comment Commented Oleksandr Aleksandrovych
Nations with ageing populations will inevitably fall back with each election cycle. Liberal democracies must either change their reproductive habbits or import young immigrants in order to survive. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
I find it amazing that millennials are the most taken advantage of group (large studen loans to benefit teachers/universities, high home prices to benefit those who own homes, competing with currency manipulators so they lack great jobs, a bankrupt safety net) and yet they support all of these things. You bring this on yourselves. Technology and the political class won't save you. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
However, the role of the young is not to seek the return of the "good old" times, which they barely, if ever, experienced. Instead they will probably look for different, unexpected solutions. Confronting tectonic movements, as is the trend to globalization, may not be their success strategy. Moreover, the failure of democracy is that it doesn't protect you from globalization, because major players are globalized and relatively unaffected by a single nation's decisions. So, chastising democracy and the political classes is rather an exercise of condemning the messenger. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
I might muster a little more enthusiasm for the author's view if he had closed with "it is time to respond thoughtfully, and with great care."
The question "why have government at all?" may be old, but it's still relevant, there's still a great deal of wisdom in the old attempts to answer it, and I don't see any hint of any new answers here, or appreciation for the old ones..
A politics that becomes "more like Uber: more decentralized, more open, more immediate” sounds suspiciously like the politics of the tribe to me. It leaves far to many questions unanswered, and could mark just another waypoint on the descent to a Hobbesian future of the war of all against all. Read more
Featured
An Unstable Economic Order?
Mohamed A. El-Erian foresees dire consequences if political attacks on multilateralism intensify.
“Alternative Facts” and US Economic Policy
Simon Johnson says that Donald Trump's data problem is far more serious than miscounting crowds and votes.
Donald Trump’s Plot Against America
Bernard-Henri Lévy recounts a recent visit with Philip Roth, who in 2004 imagined today's surreal political moment.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air with Mark Leonard, Part 2
[Listen to the podcast version here.] Mark Leonard, Director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, discusses Russia and the Obama legacy with PS contributing editor John Andrews and Slawomir Sierakowski of Krytyka Polityczna.