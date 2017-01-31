مراقبة سياسة الاضطراب

لندن - أظهر تصويت المملكة المتحدة للخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي وانتخاب دونالد ترامب رئيسا للولايات المتحدة فجوة عميقة بين الأجيال. يبدو أن جيل الألفية العالمية وجيل المتقاعدين القوميين - ما يسميه توماس فريدمان "شعب الانترنيت" و"شعب الجدار"- ليس لديهما أي شيء مشترك. لكن كلاهما يشير إلى نفس أزمة التمثيل السياسي.
في المملكة المتحدة، بالنسبة لكل ناخبي "المغادرة" الذين تقل أعمارهم عن 24 عاما، كان هناك ثلاثة فوق سن 65. في الولايات المتحدة، فاز ترامب ب 53٪ من أصوات من تتجاوز أعمارهم 65 سنة، لكنه كان مدعوما فقط من 37٪ من الذين تتراوح أعمارهم بين 18 و 29 عاما.
في كلتا الحالتين، تم جذب كبار السن من قبل التصريحات المتشائمة التي تسببت بالأضرار التي لحقت بمجتمعاتهم الناجمة عن التجارة الحرة، وحرية التنقل، وحرية الحب، والتكنولوجيا الخالية من الإنسان التي تعطل أعمالهم وأمانيهم الاقتصادي. كان الشباب أكثر تفاؤلا بشأن المستقبل، وآمالهم الشخصية، وقدرة التكنولوجيا - وأكثر تعاطفا تجاه الفئات المهمشة.
فاز المتشائمون، والآن هم متفائلون جدا. أما المتفائلون السابقون فيخشون الأسوأ الآن.
لكن على الرغم من مواقفهم المختلفة جذريا تجاه التكنولوجيا والعولمة، فان شعب الانترنيت وشعب الجدار لديهما شيء واحد مشترك: كلاهما لا يثقان بالمؤسسات القائمة. فهم يعتقدون أن الديمقراطية التمثيلية قد انهارت، ويرون الإمكانات الإبداعية للاضطراب.
شعب الجدار يريد سحق النظام القائم، على أمل ظهور شيء أفضل - شيء يشبه أكثر العالم المألوف الذي كان سائدا في الماضي (أو على الأقل حسب مخيلتهم). شعب الانترنيت من جانبه، يعتقد أن التكنولوجيا يجب أن يغير السياسة والمؤسسات، مثلما غير الصحف وخدمات سيارات الأجرة، والفنادق.
وقد أثبتت عقلية شعب الانترنيت من خلال أمثال فياتشيسلاف بلونسكي، وهو عالم الشبكة البالغ من العمر 27 عاما من أصل أوكراني، الذي قضى وقتا في جامعة هارفارد، ويكمل حاليا رسالة الدكتوراه في وسائل الإعلام الاجتماعية في جامعة أكسفورد. قال لي"نحن نتعامل مع عالم القرن الحادي والعشرين"، "لكن نظامنا السياسي لم يتطور منذ القرنين الثامن عشر والتاسع عشر".
يشير بلونسكي إلى أن مؤسساتنا الحكومية لم تنشأ قبل الفيسبوك و الانستغرام فحسب، بل قبل التلفزيون والإذاعة. وفي حين يتميز اقتصادنا الآن بالاختيار، والتخصيص، والمشاركة، لا تزال البيروقراطية تعيق حياتنا السياسية، ومصالحنا الخاصة، والأحزاب السياسية الضعيفة والمنغلقة على نفسها وقال "عندما تصبح حكومتنا أكثر مرونة"، "يمكن للناس أن يصوتوا لأفكار وبرامج محددة، وليس لحزب سياسي" ونتيجة لذلك، "سوف تصبح السياسة مثل أوبر: أكثر لامركزية، وأكثر انفتاحا، وأكثر فورية".
ولتعزيز وجهة نظره، ربط لي ي بلونسكي الاتصال بصديقته ماريا لويزا مارتينيز دباربور، وهي محامية متدربة تبلغ من العمر 27 عاما وهي إحدى مؤسسي "الحزب الرقمي"، وهو حزب سياسي رقمي جديد في بلدها أوروغواي. قالت لي دباربور على سكايب (وإلا كيف؟) "نحن نعيش أزمة تمثيل". وقالت بحزن "عندما يتولى الناس السلطة"، "يصوتون وفقا لتفضيلاتهم الخاصة"، وليس لصالح أولئك الناخبين الذين وضعوهم في ذلك المنصب.
الحل من وجهة نظر دبربور هو استخدام شبكة الإنترنت لضمان تمثيل دقيق. يعمل "الحزب الرقمي" حاليا على انتخاب ممثل للبرلمان. هذا الممثل يمكنه استخدام الإنترنت لاستطلاع ناخبيه قبل كل تصويت برلماني، وبالتالي ضمان الصوت الفعلي للناخبين.
والأكثر إثارة للاهتمام أن الناخبين سيستطيعون تفويض أصواتهم للآخرين، ربما لأصدقاء يتمتعون بالمزيد من الخبرة في قضايا معينة. فريد الاقتصادي يمكن أن يصوت نيا��ة عني في المسائل الاقتصادية، وآن العالمة يمكن أن يصوت نيابة عني في المسائل البيئية.
لا يعتمد مفهوم دبربور على الانتخابات أو الاستفتاءات. بدلا من الديمقراطية التمثيلية أو المباشرة، فإنه يوفر ما تسميه وبلونسكي "الديمقراطية السائلة" - وهو النظام الذي يضم أفضل ما في الاثنين. وأوضحت "نحن نتحدث عن التمثيلية، وليس الأيديولوجية". "نحن لا نمثل اليسار أو اليمين. ... نحن نمثل الشعب".
بلونسكي ودبربور عضوان في مجتمع مكون من 6000 "فاعل أو مُشَكل عالمي"، التقيا عن طريق المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي. تتراوح أعمارهما بين 23 و 27 عاما، وهما مبدعان، متصلان، عالميان، ومفعمان بالحيوية. يشعران بالاستياء بسبب نتائج الانتخابات الأخيرة، قالت دبربور ("كان عام 2016 العام الذي فقدت فيه الثقة في الإنسانية"). لكن شعوري يقول أن هؤلاء الفاعلين سيعودون بقوة قريبا، وسيجدون فرصا في الاضطرابات السياسية الحالية.
هذا لا يعني أن هذه الاضطرابات هي الحل لمشاكلهم، أو حتى لمشاكل شعب الجدار. على العكس من ذلك، يمكن للاضطرابات السياسية الراهنة أن تجعل بعض آمال هذه الجماعات صعبة المنال.
يأمل الكبار والصغار على حد سواء استرجاع الفرص التي كانوا يتمتعون بها بعد جيل طفرة المواليد لعام 1945. لكن هذه الفرص كانت متاحة من قبل الالتزام بالعمل الجماعي، والتأييد الواسع لإعادة التوزيع، والنمو الاقتصادي القوي - والتي لا يمكن الاعتماد على أي منها اليوم. على العكس من ذلك، فإن رد الفعل العنيف ضد العولمة والهجرة على الأرجح يضر بالنمو العالمي، في حين أن الحاجة إلى بناء تحالفات مخصصة للتقدم يقوض الرغبة في بناء مؤسسات جديدة. بالنسبة للكثيرين في هذه الأيام، أصبحت إعادة التوزيع كلمة سيئة.
وبالتالي فإن السياسة التي يدعمها شعب الجدار ليست هي الحل. نفس الشيء بالنسبة لسياسة شعب الانترنيت. في حين السياسة التخريبية التي تدعم خدمة الانترنت يمكن أن تقلب الوضع الراهن - وكما علمتنا ثورات الربيع العربي، لم يثبت فعاليته بشكل خاص في خلق بدائل مستدامة.
إن شكاوى كبار السن والشباب واقعية جدا. كما لم يتم تقاسم المكاسب الاقتصادية في العقود القليلة الماضية على نطاق واسع بما فيه الكفاية. الأحزاب السياسية مدينة بالفضل لنفسها أكثر من المجتمعات التي تخدمها. هناك الاشتراكية للأغنياء والرأسمالية للفقراء. والحرب على الإرهاب تخلق المزيد من الإرهابيين. ونظم التجارة والهجرة بدأت تفقد الدعم.
بدلا من الدفاع عن الوضع القائم بالثورة المضادة، يجب على الطبقة السياسية العمل على إنشاء نظام جديد - نظام يستجيب لاحتياجات الشعب. لقد أعرب الصغار والكبار معا عن مطالبهم. وحان الوقت للرد.
Comment Commented Ted Peters
Web People and Wall People are members of the same species and are psychologically compelled to act by the same set of evolutionarily determined unconscious programs. These are far more powerful influences on voting behaviors than mere advances in technology. More specifically, a sense of identity is our core psychological imperative and we will defend this even to our own self detriment. Today's Web People are not nearly as identity fluid as they pretend to be. For the moment, they feel compelled to defend their "generational" identity... but when the older generation passes from the scene they will inevitably look around and see one another as fundamentally "different" and therefore threatening. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
If I were to design such I system I would like it to include the following:
1. Liquid democracy as described i.e. change your vote at any time and allocate votes to others (for the Web people).
2. Change in corporate ownership structures whereby workers and local society share in any dividends and capital gains along with stockholders. They also get a veto vote (for the Wall people).
3. The proper separation of state and business. State gets to make decisions that affect everyone equally. A business council gets to make all decisions related to business and economics. The specifics of this would have to be worked out but government involvement in business is generally a tragic tale and so is business capturing government. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
You write "the political class should work to create a new system".
The political class exist because there is a terribly designed system. You are essentially asking the stable-master to design a usable automobile so people no longer have to ride horses. A better system would do away with the need for this class of people. Read more
Comment Commented Wayne Davidson
The supremacy of the ruling class; sounds like a rant from the disillusioned disenfranchised of this world yet, the truth of this statement is as real as the people who rage against the immorality of this class.
The conflicted progression from tribe to hereditary monarchy and the ritual servitude that was and is religion attests this parasitic lineage.
Today, the supreme ruling class of benign and autocratic, prey on the obsequious in the name of democracy, and dictate to the socialistic and failed theocratic states as they have done for centuries.
Harnessing the Politics of Disruption might be a good start because the generational divide does not begin to describe the commonality of humanities despair.
Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Mark Leonard says the Brexit vote and Trump's election expose the generational divide on both sides of the Atlantic. Although cosmopolitan millennials - Web people - and nationalist pensioners - wall people - don't seem to have much in common, both are "deeply skeptical of existing institutions." As they think "representative democracy has broken down," they take matters into their own hands, prompting a "creative potential of disruption."
Many of Brexiteers and Trump voters are of the Baby-Boom generation. They fell for "pessimistic rhetoric assailing the damage to their communities brought about by free trade, free movement, free love, and human-free technology disrupting their jobs and economic security." Since they saw much at stake, they were determined to "smash the existing system," hoping to achieve something better - nostalgia - the return to the good old days, when jobs were plentiful, the economy strong and the country homogeneous.
Younger voters are more educated, but often they are less engaged than their older cohorts, because they disapprove of the status quo and want change. No doubt their decision to stay away from polling stations has come back to haunt them, because they are bearing the brunt of reactionary pessimism that older voters embrace in Britain and America. Now they seek to remain "optimistic about the future," not losing "their personal prospects," and hoping that "technology’s potential" would advance their cause.
The author highlights two individuals who - as "Web people" - are convinced that "technology must transform politics and institutions." Vyacheslav Polonski, a 27-year-old network scientist of Ukrainian origin says: “We are dealing with a twenty-first-century world.....but our political system has not evolved since the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries.” He compares politics with economy, which is "characterized by choice, customization, and participation," arguing "bureaucracy, special interests, and entrenched-yet-declining political parties" are obsolete.
Polonski urges for a "more agile" government, allowing people to vote "for specific ideas and agendas, rather than a political party.” In his view “politics will become more like Uber: more decentralized, more open, more immediate.” But Polonski has a simplistic view of politics. No doubt technology has a place in history and shapes our lives, but it doesn't change our human nature. In order to better understand politics, one needs to read philosophy and history. This subject is defined by the interaction between people associated with governing, or with forming and running organisations that are connected with the legislative and executive authorities.
María Luisa Martínez Dibarboure from Uruguay maintains: “We live in a crisis of representation,” decrying politicians, once elected, return to "their own preferences,” but not their voters'. Her solution is to use the Internet "to ensure accurate representation," and the party she founded seeks "to elect a representative to parliament. That representative would use the Internet to poll her constituents before each parliamentary vote, thereby ensuring that she really is a voice for voters." This parochial form of adminstration matches Aristotle's "polis" and works well mainly in a small political community.
Another proposal is that voters can "delegate their votes to others, perhaps friends with more expertise on particular issues." But this could open the door to voter fraud and other controversies. Dibarboure says her concept would work better with "representative or direct democracy," whose combination of both is called “liquid democracy.” She insists: “We are about representation, not ideology....We don’t represent left or right.… This is about the people.” But politics is laden with ideology.
Obviously neither the "Web" nor "wall" people can be fully in charge and be efficient across a country. The author urges the political class to "create a new system – one that responds to the needs of the people." But when a country is deeply divided it's difficult to forge inclusive policies that address the grievances of all citizens. Only socialist parties would ensure that "economic gains" be widely shared. It's a shame that political parties "are more beholden to themselves" and their own supporters, neglecting others. That the author speaks of "socialism for the rich, and capitalism for the poor" reveals how politicians have lost their bearings. It explains the rise of populism and authritarianism, because many people want a leader with binary and simplistic views. They believe illiberal democracy allows people to have too much freedoms and too many choices, that consensus, unity and uniformity are no longer possible. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
The Ukrainian and the Uruguayan mentioned in the article sound like charming young people. Since people in the United States, Uganda and the United Kingdom also belong to countries which start with the letter 'u', it follows that this is an extremely important article, not one which has been produced by a bureaucrat for some bureaucratic purpose which benefits nobody but other such bureaucrats.
If young people are more mobile than old people, it follows that they will value Hirschman 'Exit' more than 'Voice' or 'Loyalty'. But this means the people who paid for their schooling get a raw deal.
Bureaucrats can try to create fora for young people to give them an interest in 'Voice' and 'Loyalty'. But such fora will serve the bureaucracy which created it- nothing changes, except for the worse, on the ground.
I recall attending 'Youth Congresses' when I was young where a charismatic Mongol uttered sooth to an equally charismatic Malaysian or Moldovan. The thing was a waste of time though, decades later, one or two of the better connected of us might encounter each other in the course of well paid careers with Multi National organisations or National Wealth funds and so on.
Come to think of it, Soros's 'Open society' initiative met the same fate. Viktor Orban was once a Soros protege.
Read more
Comment Commented Oleksandr Aleksandrovych
Nations with ageing populations will inevitably fall back with each election cycle. Liberal democracies must either change their reproductive habbits or import young immigrants in order to survive. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
I find it amazing that millennials are the most taken advantage of group (large studen loans to benefit teachers/universities, high home prices to benefit those who own homes, competing with currency manipulators so they lack great jobs, a bankrupt safety net) and yet they support all of these things. You bring this on yourselves. Technology and the political class won't save you. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
However, the role of the young is not to seek the return of the "good old" times, which they barely, if ever, experienced. Instead they will probably look for different, unexpected solutions. Confronting tectonic movements, as is the trend to globalization, may not be their success strategy. Moreover, the failure of democracy is that it doesn't protect you from globalization, because major players are globalized and relatively unaffected by a single nation's decisions. So, chastising democracy and the political classes is rather an exercise of condemning the messenger. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
I might muster a little more enthusiasm for the author's view if he had closed with "it is time to respond thoughtfully, and with great care."
The question "why have government at all?" may be old, but it's still relevant, there's still a great deal of wisdom in the old attempts to answer it, and I don't see any hint of any new answers here, or appreciation for the old ones..
A politics that becomes "more like Uber: more decentralized, more open, more immediate” sounds suspiciously like the politics of the tribe to me. It leaves far to many questions unanswered, and could mark just another waypoint on the descent to a Hobbesian future of the war of all against all. Read more
