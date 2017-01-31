مراقبة سياسة الاضطراب

j. von Hettlingen FEB 1, 2017

Mark Leonard says the Brexit vote and Trump's election expose the generational divide on both sides of the Atlantic. Although cosmopolitan millennials - Web people - and nationalist pensioners - wall people - don't seem to have much in common, both are "deeply skeptical of existing institutions." As they think "representative democracy has broken down," they take matters into their own hands, prompting a "creative potential of disruption."

Many of Brexiteers and Trump voters are of the Baby-Boom generation. They fell for "pessimistic rhetoric assailing the damage to their communities brought about by free trade, free movement, free love, and human-free technology disrupting their jobs and economic security." Since they saw much at stake, they were determined to "smash the existing system," hoping to achieve something better - nostalgia - the return to the good old days, when jobs were plentiful, the economy strong and the country homogeneous.

Younger voters are more educated, but often they are less engaged than their older cohorts, because they disapprove of the status quo and want change. No doubt their decision to stay away from polling stations has come back to haunt them, because they are bearing the brunt of reactionary pessimism that older voters embrace in Britain and America. Now they seek to remain "optimistic about the future," not losing "their personal prospects," and hoping that "technology’s potential" would advance their cause.

The author highlights two individuals who - as "Web people" - are convinced that "technology must transform politics and institutions." Vyacheslav Polonski, a 27-year-old network scientist of Ukrainian origin says: “We are dealing with a twenty-first-century world.....but our political system has not evolved since the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries.” He compares politics with economy, which is "characterized by choice, customization, and participation," arguing "bureaucracy, special interests, and entrenched-yet-declining political parties" are obsolete.

Polonski urges for a "more agile" government, allowing people to vote "for specific ideas and agendas, rather than a political party.” In his view “politics will become more like Uber: more decentralized, more open, more immediate.” But Polonski has a simplistic view of politics. No doubt technology has a place in history and shapes our lives, but it doesn't change our human nature. In order to better understand politics, one needs to read philosophy and history. This subject is defined by the interaction between people associated with governing, or with forming and running organisations that are connected with the legislative and executive authorities.

María Luisa Martínez Dibarboure from Uruguay maintains: “We live in a crisis of representation,” decrying politicians, once elected, return to "their own preferences,” but not their voters'. Her solution is to use the Internet "to ensure accurate representation," and the party she founded seeks "to elect a representative to parliament. That representative would use the Internet to poll her constituents before each parliamentary vote, thereby ensuring that she really is a voice for voters." This parochial form of adminstration matches Aristotle's "polis" and works well mainly in a small political community.

Another proposal is that voters can "delegate their votes to others, perhaps friends with more expertise on particular issues." But this could open the door to voter fraud and other controversies. Dibarboure says her concept would work better with "representative or direct democracy," whose combination of both is called “liquid democracy.” She insists: “We are about representation, not ideology....We don’t represent left or right.… This is about the people.” But politics is laden with ideology.

Obviously neither the "Web" nor "wall" people can be fully in charge and be efficient across a country. The author urges the political class to "create a new system – one that responds to the needs of the people." But when a country is deeply divided it's difficult to forge inclusive policies that address the grievances of all citizens. Only socialist parties would ensure that "economic gains" be widely shared. It's a shame that political parties "are more beholden to themselves" and their own supporters, neglecting others. That the author speaks of "socialism for the rich, and capitalism for the poor" reveals how politicians have lost their bearings. It explains the rise of populism and authritarianism, because many people want a leader with binary and simplistic views. They believe illiberal democracy allows people to have too much freedoms and too many choices, that consensus, unity and uniformity are no longer possible.