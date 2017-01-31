10

مراقبة سياسة الاضطراب

لندن - أظهر تصويت المملكة المتحدة للخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي وانتخاب دونالد ترامب رئيسا للولايات المتحدة فجوة عميقة بين الأجيال. يبدو أن جيل الألفية العالمية وجيل المتقاعدين القوميين - ما يسميه توماس فريدمان "شعب الانترنيت" و"شعب الجدار"- ليس لديهما أي شيء مشترك. لكن كلاهما يشير إلى نفس أزمة التمثيل السياسي.

في المملكة المتحدة، بالنسبة لكل ناخبي "المغادرة" الذين تقل أعمارهم عن 24 عاما، كان هناك ثلاثة فوق سن 65. في الولايات المتحدة، فاز ترامب ب 53٪ من أصوات من تتجاوز أعمارهم 65 سنة، لكنه كان مدعوما فقط من 37٪ من  الذين تتراوح أعمارهم بين 18 و 29 عاما.

في كلتا الحالتين، تم جذب كبار السن من قبل التصريحات المتشائمة التي تسببت بالأضرار التي لحقت بمجتمعاتهم الناجمة عن التجارة الحرة، وحرية التنقل، وحرية الحب، والتكنولوجيا الخالية من الإنسان التي تعطل أعمالهم وأمانيهم الاقتصادي. كان الشباب أكثر تفاؤلا بشأن المستقبل، وآمالهم الشخصية، وقدرة التكنولوجيا - وأكثر تعاطفا تجاه الفئات المهمشة.

فاز المتشائمون، والآن هم متفائلون جدا. أما المتفائلون السابقون فيخشون الأسوأ الآن.

لكن على الرغم من مواقفهم المختلفة جذريا تجاه التكنولوجيا والعولمة، فان شعب الانترنيت وشعب الجدار لديهما شيء واحد مشترك: كلاهما لا يثقان بالمؤسسات القائمة. فهم يعتقدون أن الديمقراطية التمثيلية قد انهارت، ويرون الإمكانات الإبداعية للاضطراب.

شعب الجدار يريد سحق النظام القائم، على أمل ظهور شيء أفضل - شيء يشبه أكثر العالم المألوف الذي كان سائدا في الماضي (أو على الأقل حسب مخيلتهم). شعب الانترنيت من جانبه، يعتقد أن التكنولوجيا يجب أن يغير السياسة والمؤسسات، مثلما غير الصحف وخدمات سيارات الأجرة، والفنادق.

وقد أثبتت عقلية شعب الانترنيت من خلال أمثال فياتشيسلاف بلونسكي، وهو عالم الشبكة البالغ من العمر 27 عاما من أصل أوكراني، الذي قضى وقتا في جامعة هارفارد، ويكمل حاليا  رسالة الدكتوراه في وسائل الإعلام الاجتماعية في جامعة أكسفورد. قال لي"نحن نتعامل مع عالم القرن الحادي والعشرين"، "لكن نظامنا السياسي لم يتطور منذ القرنين الثامن عشر والتاسع عشر".

يشير بلونسكي إلى أن مؤسساتنا الحكومية لم تنشأ  قبل الفيسبوك و الانستغرام فحسب، بل قبل التلفزيون والإذاعة. وفي حين يتميز اقتصادنا الآن بالاختيار، والتخصيص، والمشاركة، لا تزال البيروقراطية تعيق حياتنا السياسية، ومصالحنا الخاصة، والأحزاب السياسية الضعيفة والمنغلقة على نفسها وقال "عندما تصبح حكومتنا أكثر مرونة"، "يمكن للناس أن يصوتوا لأفكار وبرامج محددة، وليس لحزب سياسي" ونتيجة لذلك، "سوف تصبح السياسة مثل أوبر: أكثر لامركزية، وأكثر انفتاحا، وأكثر فورية".

ولتعزيز وجهة نظره، ربط لي ي بلونسكي الاتصال بصديقته ماريا لويزا مارتينيز دباربور، وهي محامية متدربة تبلغ من العمر 27 عاما وهي إحدى مؤسسي "الحزب الرقمي"، وهو حزب سياسي رقمي جديد في بلدها أوروغواي. قالت لي دباربور على سكايب (وإلا كيف؟) "نحن نعيش أزمة تمثيل". وقالت بحزن "عندما يتولى الناس السلطة"، "يصوتون وفقا لتفضيلاتهم الخاصة"، وليس لصالح أولئك الناخبين الذين وضعوهم في ذلك المنصب.

الحل من وجهة نظر دبربور هو استخدام شبكة الإنترنت لضمان تمثيل دقيق. يعمل "الحزب الرقمي" حاليا على انتخاب ممثل للبرلمان. هذا الممثل يمكنه استخدام الإنترنت لاستطلاع ناخبيه قبل كل تصويت برلماني، وبالتالي ضمان الصوت الفعلي للناخبين.

والأكثر إثارة للاهتمام أن الناخبين سيستطيعون تفويض أصواتهم للآخرين، ربما لأصدقاء يتمتعون بالمزيد من الخبرة في قضايا معينة. فريد الاقتصادي يمكن أن يصوت نيا��ة عني في المسائل الاقتصادية، وآن العالمة يمكن أن يصوت نيابة عني في المسائل البيئية.

لا يعتمد مفهوم دبربور على الانتخابات أو الاستفتاءات. بدلا من الديمقراطية التمثيلية أو المباشرة، فإنه يوفر ما تسميه وبلونسكي "الديمقراطية السائلة" - وهو النظام الذي يضم أفضل ما في الاثنين. وأوضحت "نحن نتحدث عن التمثيلية، وليس الأيديولوجية". "نحن لا نمثل اليسار أو اليمين. ... نحن نمثل الشعب".

بلونسكي ودبربور عضوان في مجتمع مكون من 6000 "فاعل أو مُشَكل عالمي"، التقيا عن طريق المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي. تتراوح أعمارهما بين 23 و 27 عاما، وهما  مبدعان، متصلان، عالميان، ومفعمان بالحيوية. يشعران بالاستياء بسبب نتائج الانتخابات الأخيرة، قالت دبربور ("كان عام 2016 العام الذي فقدت فيه الثقة في الإنسانية"). لكن شعوري يقول أن هؤلاء الفاعلين سيعودون بقوة قريبا، وسيجدون فرصا في الاضطرابات السياسية الحالية.

هذا لا يعني أن هذه الاضطرابات هي الحل لمشاكلهم، أو حتى لمشاكل شعب الجدار. على العكس من ذلك، يمكن للاضطرابات السياسية الراهنة أن تجعل بعض آمال هذه الجماعات صعبة المنال.

يأمل الكبار والصغار على حد سواء استرجاع الفرص التي كانوا يتمتعون بها بعد جيل طفرة المواليد لعام 1945. لكن هذه الفرص كانت متاحة من قبل الالتزام بالعمل الجماعي، والتأييد الواسع لإعادة التوزيع، والنمو الاقتصادي القوي - والتي لا يمكن الاعتماد على أي منها اليوم. على العكس من ذلك، فإن رد الفعل العنيف ضد العولمة والهجرة على الأرجح يضر بالنمو العالمي، في حين أن الحاجة إلى بناء تحالفات مخصصة للتقدم يقوض الرغبة في بناء مؤسسات جديدة. بالنسبة للكثيرين في هذه الأيام، أصبحت إعادة التوزيع كلمة سيئة.

وبالتالي فإن السياسة التي يدعمها شعب الجدار ليست هي الحل. نفس الشيء بالنسبة لسياسة شعب الانترنيت. في حين السياسة التخريبية التي تدعم خدمة الانترنت يمكن أن تقلب الوضع الراهن - وكما علمتنا ثورات الربيع العربي،  لم يثبت فعاليته بشكل خاص في خلق بدائل مستدامة.

إن شكاوى كبار السن والشباب واقعية جدا. كما لم يتم تقاسم المكاسب الاقتصادية في العقود القليلة الماضية على نطاق واسع بما فيه الكفاية. الأحزاب السياسية مدينة بالفضل لنفسها أكثر من المجتمعات التي تخدمها. هناك الاشتراكية للأغنياء والرأسمالية للفقراء. والحرب على الإرهاب تخلق المزيد من الإرهابيين. ونظم التجارة والهجرة بدأت تفقد الدعم.

بدلا من الدفاع عن الوضع القائم بالثورة المضادة، يجب على الطبقة السياسية العمل على إنشاء نظام جديد - نظام يستجيب لاحتياجات الشعب. لقد أعرب الصغار والكبار معا عن مطالبهم. وحان الوقت للرد.