Gender Justice Is Climate Justice

If global leaders are truly committed to a green transition that leaves no one behind, they must address the needs of vulnerable women and girls in developing countries, particularly in rural areas, who bear the brunt of climate change. This critical issue must be at the forefront of upcoming international summits.
KAMPALA/PARIS – The Paris Summit for a New Global Financing Pact, held this past June, rightly focused on promoting an inclusive climate action plan that leaves no one behind. As 13 world leaders stressed in a joint commentary published ahead of the gathering, we must ensure that climate initiatives do not overshadow other development efforts, including the global fight against poverty.
This is a daunting challenge, particularly at a time when centrifugal forces threaten the rules-based international order and many countries are grappling with rising interest rates and elevated debt levels. But if global leaders are serious about leaving no one behind, they must address the specific needs of vulnerable groups – especially women and girls, who comprise half of the world’s population.
The United Nations’ fifth Sustainable Development Goal (SDG5) – achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls – is inextricably linked to other SDGs, such as those covering health, education, and access to water. Climate change jeopardizes all these interconnected goals, potentially generating a cascading effect.
