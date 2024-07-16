Gen Z’s Growing Consumer Power
Gen Z is often portrayed as grappling with a profound sense of pessimism, owing to the COVID-19 recession and the climate crisis. But a recent report by World Data Lab and NielsenIQ found that it will be the largest – and wealthiest – generation in history, and that these benefits will be more evenly dispersed around the world.
WASHINGTON, DC – As the father of three children who fall right in the middle of Gen Z – anyone born between 1997 and 2012 – I have tried to prepare them for the uncertainties and complexities of twenty-first-century life. Like every parent, my wife and I have wondered where their path will lead them once they become fully independent, and how they will reshape society and the economy.