This Time Is Different in the Middle East
Unlike the crisis in Sarajevo in the summer of 1914, the century-old conflict between Jews and Arabs in the Holy Land has never sparked a global conflagration or a clash of great powers, culminating in a world war. But that may be changing before our very eyes.
BERLIN – The conflict between Arabs and Jews over the land between the Jordan Valley and the Mediterranean Sea – centered around the holy city of Jerusalem, which is now the capital of the State of Israel – has lasted for more than a hundred years. But now the conflict is changing – and not for the better.