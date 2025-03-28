Israel Must Not Ignore the Anti-Hamas Protests in Gaza

Recent demonstrations in Gaza have pushed not only for an end to the war, but also for an end to Hamas's rule, thus echoing Israel's own stated objectives. Yet the Israeli government, consumed by its own internal politics, has barely acknowledged this unprecedentedly positive development.
WARSAW – Typically, a small anti-war demonstration would not be front-page news unless it happened somewhere like Moscow, where few dare openly to oppose the Kremlin’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine. In war-torn Gaza, the stakes would be even higher. Even before the current conflict, Hamas responded to any criticism of its misrule with brutal repression and torture. Yet on March 25, hundreds of people took to the streets in Beit Lahiya (northern Gaza) to protest not only against the war, but against Hamas. With chants of “stop war,” “Hamas out,” “Hamas terrorists,” the demonstrators sent exactly the right message: For the war to end, Hamas – which started it – must be removed from power.
