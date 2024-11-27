adebajo11_Getty Images Dkosig_multilateralism Getty Images DKosig
Is the G77 the Future of Multilateralism?

Despite its large membership, or perhaps because of it, the Group of 77 has struggled to define its identity in a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape. But its proven ability to build multilateral coalitions could position it to lead the international resistance to US President-elect Donald Trump’s unilateralist agenda.

PRETORIA – In today’s shifting geopolitical landscape, few multilateral alliances are as steadfast – or as essential – as the Group of 77 (G77). Since its founding in 1964, the bloc has expanded to include 134 countries from Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean, collectively representing 80% of the world’s population and two-thirds of the United Nations’ member states.

