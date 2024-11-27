Is the G77 the Future of Multilateralism?
Despite its large membership, or perhaps because of it, the Group of 77 has struggled to define its identity in a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape. But its proven ability to build multilateral coalitions could position it to lead the international resistance to US President-elect Donald Trump’s unilateralist agenda.
PRETORIA – In today’s shifting geopolitical landscape, few multilateral alliances are as steadfast – or as essential – as the Group of 77 (G77). Since its founding in 1964, the bloc has expanded to include 134 countries from Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean, collectively representing 80% of the world’s population and two-thirds of the United Nations’ member states.