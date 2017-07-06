El desacertado globalismo del G20

HAMBURGO – La cumbre de este año del G20 en Hamburgo promete estar entre las más interesantes de los últimos años. El Presidente estadounidense Donald Trump, cuya actitud hacia el multilateralismo y la cooperación internacional es de estudiado desdén, asistirá por primera vez.
Trump llega a Hamburgo habiendo ya abandonado uno de los compromisos clave de la cumbre del año pasado: unirse al acuerdo climático de París “lo antes posible”. Y no tendrá mucho entusiasmo por la habitual exhortación de estos encuentros a rechazar el proteccionismo o dar más ayuda a los refugiados.
Más aún, la de Hamburgo sigue a dos cumbres anuales del G20 en países autoritarios (Turquía en 2015 y China en 2016) donde las protestas se podían sofocar. Se puede predecir que la cumbre de este año será una ocasión para estridentes manifestaciones callejeras, no solo contra Trump sino también Recep Tayyip Erdogan de Turquía y Vladimir Putin de Rusia.
El G20 tiene sus orígenes en dos ideas, una relevante e importante, la otra falsa y molesta. La idea importante es que incentivar el desarrollo de economías emergentes como Brasil, India, Indonesia, Sudáfrica y China se ha vuelto demasiado significativo como para quedar excluido de los debates sobre gobernanza global. Si bien el G7 no ha sido reemplazado (su última cumbre se celebró en mayo en Sicilia), las reuniones del G20 son una oportunidad para ampliar y desarrollar el diálogo.
El G20 se creó en 1999 tras la crisis financiera asiática. Al principio los países desarrollados lo consideraron como un espacio de encuentro, en donde ayudarían a las economías en desarrollo a nivelar la gestión financiera y monetaria para alcanzar los estándares del mundo desarrollado. Con el tiempo, los países en desarrollo encontraron su propia voz y han cumplido un papel más importante en la determinación de la agenda del grupo. En todo caso, la crisis financiera global de 2008 que se originó en Estados Unidos y la subsiguiente debacle de la eurozona socavó mucho la idea de que los países desarrollados tengan grandes conocimientos que impartir en estos asuntos.
La segunda idea, y también la menos útil, que apuntala al G20 es que para solucionar los acuciantes problemas de la economía mundial se requieren una cooperación y coordinación cada vez más intensas a nivel global. La analogía que se suele usar es que la economía mundial es un “bien común global”; o todos los países hacen su parte para contribuir a su mantenimiento, o todos sufrirán las consecuencias.
Esto suena a verdad y ciertamente se aplica a algunas áreas. Por ejemplo, para abordar un problema clave como el cambio climático son necesarias medidas colectivas. Reducir las emisiones de dióxido de carbono es un verdadero bien público global porque cada país, dejado a sus propios recursos, preferiría aprovechar los recortes de otros y hacer muy poco en casa.
De manera similar, las enfermedades infecciosas que se propagan más allá de las fronteras requieren inversiones globales en sistemas de aviso temprano, monitoreo y prevención. En este aspecto, también los países individuales tienen pocos incentivos para contribuir a estas inversiones y muchos para aprovechar las de otros.
Considerar en el mismo tono los temas económicos básicos del G20 (estabilidad financiera, gestión macroeconómica, políticas comerciales y reforma estructural) se aleja un poco de esos argumentos. Pero, en gran parte, la lógica del bien común global no va en línea con tales problemas económicos.
Piénsese en el tema que estará en la cabeza de todos los líderes del G20 en Hamburgo (excepto, por supuesto, en la de Trump): la amenaza de un creciente proteccionismo comercial. Un nuevo informe de Global Trade Alert advierte que el G20 no ha cumplido sus promesas anteriores al respecto. Hasta ahora, los ladridos de Trump sobre el comercio han sido más ruidosos que sus hechos. Sin embargo, argumenta el informe, las miles de medidas proteccionistas que siguen impidiendo las exportaciones estadounidenses a otros países bien pueden darle la excusa que necesita para elevar las barreras por su cuenta.
Sin embargo, en realidad la incapacidad de mantener políticas de libre comercio no se deriva de la cooperación global o un insuficiente espíritu global. Es esencialmente un fracaso a nivel nacional.
Cuando los economistas enseñamos el principio de las ventajas comparativas y las ganancias del comercio, explicamos que el libre comercio amplía el pastel económico del país de origen. Comerciamos no para beneficiar a otros países, sino para mejorar las oportunidades económicas de nuestros propios ciudadanos. Responder al proteccionismo de otros países erigiendo nuestras propias barreras equivale a dispararnos a los pies.
Es verdad que los acuerdos de libre comercio no han traído beneficios para una gran cantidad de estadounidenses; muchos trabajadores y comunidades se han visto afectados. Pero los acuerdos comerciales desequilibrados y sesgados que produjeron estos resultados no fueron impuestos a EE.UU. por otros países. Son los que los poderosos intereses financieros y corporativos estadounidenses (los mismos que apoyan a Trump) exigieron y se las arreglaron para obtener. El no haber compensado a quienes salieron perdiendo no fue el resultado de una cooperación global inadecuada, sino una opción deliberada de política interna.
Lo mismo vale para la regulación financiera, la estabilidad macroeconómica o las reformas estructurales que promueven el crecimiento. Cuando los gobiernos se comportan mal en estas áreas, pueden generar consecuencias adversas para otros países, pero son sus propios ciudadanos quienes pagan el mayor precio. Las exhortaciones en las cumbres del G20 no solucionarán ninguno de estos problemas. Si queremos evitar un proteccionismo erróneo, o beneficiarnos de una mejor gestión económica en general, tenemos que comenzar por nuestros propios países.
Peor todavía, el globalismo irreflexivo tan prevalente en las reuniones del G20 alimenta la narrativa populista. Da justificación a Trump y otros líderes similares para desviar la atención de sus propias políticas y culpar a otros. Pueden decir que nuestro pueblo sufre porque otros países rompen las reglas y se aprovechan de nosotros. El globalismo como solución se transforma fácilmente en globalismo como chivo expiatorio.
La realidad, como podría decirlo un César tardío, es que la culpa no está en nuestros socios comerciales, sino en nosotros mismos.
Traducido del inglés por David Meléndez Tormen
Comment Commented Yoshimichi Moriyama
No doubt "free trade expands the home country's economic pie" but not necessarily "to enhance our own citizens' economic opportunities." Whether it is true or not to say "to enhance our own citizens' economic opportunities" will depend on the definition of our own citizens or on what we think our own citizens to be. To make this statement always true can be done by introducing the concept of minus. Children can do the addition of 5 + 7 but they are baffled at the deduction of 5 apples - 7 apples. The answer is -2 apples, which of course children cannot understand. They are right, because they cannot eat -1 or -2 or -3 apples. What would be the worth of -1,000 apples? Prof. Rodrick seems to be able to eat a minus apple. I wonder how it will taste. Economists are intelligent people and make us believe what they tell us, but we are not apples.
Japanese auto companies like Toyota have plants operating in the United States when the fact is that they could make their automobiles, which are always much better than American automobiles, more competitively in some other places like Mexico which offers cheaper wages. Production of Japanese cars in the U.S. was a political deal politically agreed to by the Japanese and American govenments with an economic and social aim because neither Americans nor Japanese are apples. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
These - G7's, G20's are just photo ops and nothing else. They came, shook hands, exchanged pleasantries, had their pics. Taken and went back home and continued with their practices. " Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Unfortunately countries do break the rules and dump products, just a small point. Banditry is global whether it is home brewed or in the hills elsewhere. Banditry is usually most active with large corps and usually guvnts are only just offstage. As SMEs decline in number and as a percentage of the economy due to corp bandits the propensity for banditry increases, thus the trend is in one direction Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
It always mystifies me why people think "dumping" is so widespread and such a huge problem. If any country is really selling goods below cost in another country, it is hard to imagine it doing so for very long. I am sure that most cases of "dumping" are actually just cases where producers in one country have lower costs and are therefore able to sell things cheaply. "Dumping" is just an excuse for protectionism. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Steve, did you know that Germany is the only country in the EU that has a rule of not allowing any product which includes a battery in it to be transported to it by post (and ultimately shipped to it by plane) whilst every single plane passenger travelling in and out of Germany is allowed to carry his / her mobile, laptop and other electronic devices which include batteries and this without any hindrance?. The German rules have gone by far beyond the level of stupidity and can be very easily categorised as " ignorant protectionist" rules, rules that work only in Germany' s favour of course. And this is only one example. People are speaking very loudly today in Hamburg against the G20. It shows the disconnect between the people and the political leadership and how frustrated the people are with their ignorant leaderships. Read more
Comment Commented Moctar Aboubacar
Sorry to nitpick, but the last line is an adaptation from Cassius' line, certainly not Caesar's. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
What the author is suggesting is that the US should reduce is govt debt and housing debt that compensate for the currency manipulation. Then, when the currency manipulators steal most of our profits, we collapse in a recession/depression with potential violent repurcussions. After we have collapsed economically, we can then verify that "Oh! It is not our fault!"
The economic vehicle starts with the profit incentive and ends with the investment/savings imbalance. Stop implying that since exhaust is correlated with the vehicle moving that the exhaust is why the car moves. Read more
Comment Commented harry wilkinson
Your comment falls right in line with the authors comment that the real problem lies with our own political systems allowing control over legislation to go to business interests whose only mantra is more, more ,and still more for us and little for you. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
"When we economists teach the principle of comparative advantage and the gains from trade, we explain that free trade expands the home country’s economic pie. We trade not to confer benefits on other countries, but to enhance our own citizens’ economic opportunities. Responding to other countries’ protectionism by erecting barriers of our own amounts to shooting ourselves in the foot. "
Not really so sure.
I am quite familiar with all the standard arguments about gains from trade. But they are missing something.
Suppose that cars are made in country A along with lots of other things, and trucks are made in country B, which also produces lots of other things. suppose that production of trucks moves, for some reason, to country A, and nothing else changes. It is pretty obvious that this will be of advantage to country A. If all its workers are already employed, there won't actually be more "jobs", but what will happen is that the prices of all the things country A makes will rise relative to those of country B until equilibrium is restored. This will raise wages in A relative to those in B.
Why might this happen? Industrial clustering could be involved. It could actually be quite attractive to build trucks in A because the existing car industry means that there are lots of suppliers and skilled workers available. It might not take too much to make these two industries combine together in one of the two countries, which would then gain.
A big country like the U.S. just might be able to make such things happen by erecting trade barriers. I live in Canada, and I wish I could be quite sure that Mr. Trump can't steal all our manufacturing by making life difficult for our manufacturers, many of whom are dependent on U.S. exports. Big countries have a natural advantage at this sort of game, just because of the size of their markets. I am not at all sure that they are just "shooting themselves in the foot" when they begin acting like bullies. Read more
Comment Commented M M
The G20 is an obsolete forum that was created for a different era. It continued under BO, the Lecturer-In-Chief because of its sightseeing, photo opportunities and some other perks. The G20 has no meaning whatsoever in today's world, it should be discontinued. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
What the planet really needs is an inverted OECD, a democratic-socialist 'united consumers the world'. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
+1 Read more
