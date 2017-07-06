12

El desacertado globalismo del G20

HAMBURGO – La cumbre de este año del G20 en Hamburgo promete estar entre las más interesantes de los últimos años. El Presidente estadounidense Donald Trump, cuya actitud hacia el multilateralismo y la cooperación internacional es de estudiado desdén, asistirá por primera vez.

Trump llega a Hamburgo habiendo ya abandonado uno de los compromisos clave de la cumbre del año pasado: unirse al acuerdo climático de París “lo antes posible”. Y no tendrá mucho entusiasmo por la habitual exhortación de estos encuentros a rechazar el proteccionismo o dar más ayuda a los refugiados.

Más aún, la de Hamburgo sigue a dos cumbres anuales del G20 en países autoritarios (Turquía en 2015 y China en 2016) donde las protestas se podían sofocar. Se puede predecir que la cumbre de este año será una ocasión para estridentes manifestaciones callejeras, no solo contra Trump sino también Recep Tayyip Erdogan de Turquía y Vladimir Putin de Rusia.

El G20 tiene sus orígenes en dos ideas, una relevante e importante, la otra falsa y molesta. La idea importante es que incentivar el desarrollo de economías emergentes como Brasil, India, Indonesia, Sudáfrica y China se ha vuelto demasiado significativo como para quedar excluido de los debates sobre gobernanza global. Si bien el G7 no ha sido reemplazado (su última cumbre se celebró en mayo en Sicilia), las reuniones del G20 son una oportunidad para ampliar y desarrollar el diálogo.

El G20 se creó en 1999 tras la crisis financiera asiática. Al principio los países desarrollados lo consideraron como un espacio de encuentro, en donde ayudarían a las economías en desarrollo a nivelar la gestión financiera y monetaria para alcanzar los estándares del mundo desarrollado. Con el tiempo, los países en desarrollo encontraron su propia voz y han cumplido un papel más importante en la determinación de la agenda del grupo. En todo caso, la crisis financiera global de 2008 que se originó en Estados Unidos y la subsiguiente debacle de la eurozona socavó mucho la idea de que los países desarrollados tengan grandes conocimientos que impartir en estos asuntos.

La segunda idea, y también la menos útil, que apuntala al G20 es que para solucionar los acuciantes problemas de la economía mundial se requieren una cooperación y coordinación cada vez más intensas a nivel global. La analogía que se suele usar es que la economía mundial es un “bien común global”; o todos los países hacen su parte para contribuir a su mantenimiento, o todos sufrirán las consecuencias.  

Esto suena a verdad y ciertamente se aplica a algunas áreas. Por ejemplo, para abordar un problema clave como el cambio climático son necesarias medidas colectivas. Reducir las emisiones de dióxido de carbono es un verdadero bien público global porque cada país, dejado a sus propios recursos, preferiría aprovechar los recortes de otros y hacer muy poco en casa.

De manera similar, las enfermedades infecciosas que se propagan más allá de las fronteras requieren inversiones globales en sistemas de aviso temprano, monitoreo y prevención. En este aspecto, también los países individuales tienen pocos incentivos para contribuir a estas inversiones y muchos para aprovechar las de otros.

Considerar en el mismo tono los temas económicos básicos del G20 (estabilidad financiera, gestión macroeconómica, políticas comerciales y reforma estructural) se aleja un poco de esos argumentos. Pero, en gran parte, la lógica del bien común global no va en línea con tales problemas económicos.

Piénsese en el tema que estará en la cabeza de todos los líderes del G20 en Hamburgo (excepto, por supuesto, en la de Trump): la amenaza de un creciente proteccionismo comercial. Un nuevo informe de Global Trade Alert advierte que el G20 no ha cumplido sus promesas anteriores al respecto. Hasta ahora, los ladridos de Trump sobre el comercio han sido más ruidosos que sus hechos. Sin embargo, argumenta el informe, las miles de medidas proteccionistas que siguen impidiendo las exportaciones estadounidenses a otros países bien pueden darle la excusa que necesita para elevar las barreras por su cuenta.

Sin embargo, en realidad la incapacidad de mantener políticas de libre comercio no se deriva de la cooperación global o un insuficiente espíritu global. Es esencialmente un fracaso a nivel nacional.

Cuando los economistas enseñamos el principio de las ventajas comparativas y las ganancias del comercio, explicamos que el libre comercio amplía el pastel económico del país de origen. Comerciamos no para beneficiar a otros países, sino para mejorar las oportunidades económicas de nuestros propios ciudadanos. Responder al proteccionismo de otros países erigiendo nuestras propias barreras equivale a dispararnos a los pies.

Es verdad que los acuerdos de libre comercio no han traído beneficios para una gran cantidad de estadounidenses; muchos trabajadores y comunidades se han visto afectados. Pero los acuerdos comerciales desequilibrados y sesgados que produjeron estos resultados no fueron impuestos a EE.UU. por otros países. Son los que los poderosos intereses financieros y corporativos estadounidenses (los mismos que apoyan a Trump) exigieron y se las arreglaron para obtener. El no haber compensado a quienes salieron perdiendo no fue el resultado de una cooperación global inadecuada, sino una opción deliberada de política interna.

Lo mismo vale para la regulación financiera, la estabilidad macroeconómica o las reformas estructurales que promueven el crecimiento. Cuando los gobiernos se comportan mal en estas áreas, pueden generar consecuencias adversas para otros países, pero son sus propios ciudadanos quienes pagan el mayor precio. Las exhortaciones en las cumbres del G20 no solucionarán ninguno de estos problemas. Si queremos evitar un proteccionismo erróneo, o beneficiarnos de una mejor gestión económica en general, tenemos que comenzar por nuestros propios países.

Peor todavía, el globalismo irreflexivo tan prevalente en las reuniones del G20 alimenta la narrativa populista. Da justificación a Trump y otros líderes similares para desviar la atención de sus propias políticas y culpar a otros. Pueden decir que nuestro pueblo sufre porque otros países rompen las reglas y se aprovechan de nosotros. El globalismo como solución se transforma fácilmente en globalismo como chivo expiatorio.

La realidad, como podría decirlo un César tardío, es que la culpa no está en nuestros socios comerciales, sino en nosotros mismos.

