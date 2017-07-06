Безрассудный глобализм «Большой двадцатки»

ГАМБУРГ – Нынешний саммит «Большой двадцатки» в Гамбурге обещает быть наиболее интересным за последние годы. Прежде всего потому, что на нем впервые будет присутствовать президент США Дональд Трамп, который относится к многосторонним отношениям и международному сотрудничеству с затаенным презрением.
Трамп приезжает в Гамбург, отказавшись от ключевых обязательств США, принятых на прошлогоднем саммите, – присоединиться к Парижскому соглашению по климату «как можно скорее». И он не будет выражать особого энтузиазма по отношению к привычным призывам этих встреч – отказаться от протекционизма или предоставить больше помощи беженцам.
Кроме того, Гамбургский саммит «Большой двадцатки» проходит после двух ежегодных встреч в авторитарных странах – в Турции в 2015 году и в Китае в 2016 году, – где протесты против саммита могли быть подавлены. В этом году саммит обещает быть поводом для шумных уличных демонстраций, направленных не только против Трампа, но и против Реджепа Тайипа Эрдогана из Турции и Владимира Путина из России.
Первопричинами создания «Большой двадцатки» были две идеи, одна из которых важна и актуальна, а вторая – ложная и отвлекающая. Актуальна и важна идея о том, что развивающиеся страны и страны с формирующейся рыночной экономикой ‑ такие как Бразилия, Индия, Индонезия, Южная Африка и Китай – становятся слишком значимыми, чтобы исключить их из дискуссии о глобальном управлении. Хотя ранее созданная «Большая семерка» и не была заменена – ее последний саммит состоялся в мае в Сицилии – встречи «Большой двадцатки» являются возможностью для расширения и развития диалога.
«Большая двадцатка» была создана в 1999 году после финансового кризиса в Азии. Развитые страны изначально рассматривали ее как форум по оказанию помощи, где они будут помогать развивающимся странам повышать уровень финансового и денежно-кредитного регулирования до стандартов развитых стран мира. С течением времени развивающиеся страны обрели собственный голос и сыграли большую роль в разработке программы действий «Большой двадцатки». Как бы то ни было, но в 2008 году мировой финансовый кризис, источником которого были США, и последовавшее фиаско стран еврозоны превратили в посмешище идею о том, что развитые страны имеют много полезных знаний по этим вопросам.
Вторая, менее полезная идея, лежащая в первопричине создания «Большой двадцатки», заключалась в том, что решение насущных проблем мировой экономики требует все более тесного сотрудничества и координации на глобальном уровне. Рассуждая таким образом, нередко ссылаются на то, что мировая экономика – это «общее достояние человечества», поэтому либо все страны вносят свой вклад в его поддержание, или же все они будут страдать от тяжелых последствий.
Это звучит правдоподобно и, конечно же, действительно относится к некоторым областям деятельности. Решение проблемы изменения климата, взятой в качестве примера ключевой проблемы, на самом деле требует коллективных действий. Сокращение выбросов углекислого газа является истинно глобальным общественным благом, потому что каждая страна, предоставленная сама себе, будет стараться экономить, урезая нормы выброса других стран и мало что делая для их уменьшения у себя дома.
Аналогично проблема инфекционных заболеваний, которые распространяются через государственные границы, требует глобальных инвестиций в создание систем раннего предупреждения, мониторинга и профилактики. Здесь тоже отдельные страны имеют мало стимулов для внесения своего вклада, но имеют много побудительных мотивов для жизни за счет инвестиций других стран.
Подобные проблемы немного отклоняются от системы жизненно важных экономических вопросов, решаемых «Большой двадцаткой», – финансовой стабильности, макроэкономического регулирования, торговой политики, структурной реформы. Но логика «общего достояния человечества» в значительной степени разваливается при столкновении с такими экономическими проблемами.
Рассмотрим вопрос о том, что будут держать в уме все лидеры «Большой двадцатки» в Гамбурге (за исключением Трампа, конечно): угроза роста протекционизма в торговле. В новом докладе Global Trade Alert сообщается, что «Большой двадцатке» не удалось выполнить свои предыдущие обещания по этому вопросу. Пока что окрики Трампа были громче, чем их реальный вред для торговли. Тем не менее в докладе утверждается, что тысячи протекционистских мер, которые до сих пор мешают экспорту товаров из США в другие страны, могут дать Трампу оправдание в увеличении собственных барьеров для торговли.
Однако неспособность поддержания открытой торговой политики – это не действительный провал глобального сотрудничества или результат отсутствия глобальной решимости. По сути, это провал внутренней политики.
Когда мы, экономисты, проповедуем принцип сравнительных преимуществ и выигрыша от торговли, мы объясняем, что свободная торговля увеличивает размеры экономического сектора (пирога) в стране. Мы торгуем не для того, чтобы предоставить привилегии другим странам, а с целью увеличения экономических возможностей наших собственных граждан. Отвечать на протекционизм других стран путем возведения барьеров в своих государствах – это то же самое, что стрелять себе в ногу.
Это правда, что торговые соглашения не принесли выгоды для большого числа американцев; пострадали многие работники и сообщества. Но искаженные и несбалансированные торговые сделки, которые дали такие результаты, не были навязаны США другими странами. Они были затребованы и получены ради акционерных и финансовых интересов мощных американских корпораций – тех самых, которые поддерживают Трампа. Неспособность компенсировать потери проигравших в этих сделках не была результатом недостаточного глобального сотрудничества, это был осознанный выбор внутренней политики.
То же самое касается и финансового регулирования, макроэкономической стабильности или структурных реформ, направленных на стимулирование экономического роста. Когда правительства безобразничают в этих областях деятельности, они могут вызвать неблагоприятные последствия и для других стран. Но самую высокую цену за это платят их собственные граждане. Призывы на саммитах «Большой двадцатки» не решат эти проблемы. Если мы хотим избежать ошибочного протекционизма или получить выгоду от совершенствования экономического управления в целом, мы должны начать с приведения в порядок наших собственных национальных домов.
Еще хуже «рефлекторный» глобализм, который пронизывает встречи «Большой двадцатки» и питает байки популистов. Он дает возможность Трампу и аналогично мыслящим руководителям отвлекать внимание от их собственной политики и возлагать вину на других. Это происходит потому, что другие страны нарушают принятые правила и используют нас, говоря о том, что наши люди страдают. Глобализм как решение легко трансформируется в глобализм в виде козла отпущения.
Как мог бы сказать современный Цезарь, по сути, проблема заключается не в наших торговых партнерах, а в нас самих.
