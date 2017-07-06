Il globalismo incauto del G20

AMBURGO – Il vertice del G20 di quest’anno ad Amburgo promette di essere tra i più interessanti degli ultimi anni, soprattutto perchè è il primo G20 a cui parteciperà il Presidente statunitense Donald Trump che disprezza con estremo orgoglio la cooperazione internazionale e il multilateralismo.
Trump approda ad Amburgo dopo aver abbandonato uno dei principali impegni dell’incontro del G20 dell’anno scorso, ovvero l’adesione “nel più breve tempo possibile” all’accordo sul clima di Parigi. Inoltre, non sarà molto entusiasta delle tradizionali esortazioni, tipiche di questi incontri, ad abbandonare il protezionismo e a fornire maggiore assistenza ai rifugiati.
Il vertice di Amburgo segue due incontri annuali del G20 che si sono svolti in paesi autoritari , ovvero la Turchia nel 2015 e la Cina nel 2016, dove le proteste erano potenzialmente represse. Il vertice di quest’anno si presta invece ad essere un’occasione per accese manifestazioni di strada non solo contro Trump, ma anche contro il Presidente della Turchia Recep Tayyip Erdoğan e il Presidente della Russia Vladimir Putin.
L’origine del G20 si basa fondamentalmente su due idee: una importante e rilevante e l’altra falsa e distraente. L’idea importante e rilevante è che le economie di mercato emergenti e in via di sviluppo, come il Brasile, l’India, l’Indonesia, il Sudafrica e la Cina, sono diventate troppo importanti per essere escluse dalle discussioni sulla governance globale. Se da un lato infatti il G7 continua a mantenere lo stesso format (l’ultimo incontro si è svolto a maggio in Sicilia), dall’altro gli incontri del G20 sono invece un’occasione per espandere e ampliare il dialogo.
Il G20 è stato istituito nel 1999 a seguito della crisi finanziaria asiatica. All’inizio, i paesi sviluppati l’hanno utilizzato come un forum per il dialogo attraverso il quale poter aiutare le economie in via di sviluppo ad alzare il livello di gestione finanziaria e monetaria per raggiungere gli standard del mondo sviluppato. Con il tempo, i paesi in via di sviluppo hanno però trovato la propria voce e hanno svolto un ruolo sempre più importante nel delineare l’agenda del gruppo. Inoltre, la crisi finanziaria del 2008 partita dagli Stati Uniti e la successiva disfatta dell’eurozona ha reso una beffa l’idea che i paesi sviluppati avessero delle lezioni utili da impartire su queste questioni.
La seconda, e meno utile, idea di base del G20 è che per risolvere i problemi pressanti dell’economia mondiale è necessaria una cooperazione e un coordinamento più intenso a livello globale. L’analogia spesso invocata è che l’economia mondiale è “un bene comune globale”, pertanto o tutti i paesi fanno la propria parte per contribuire al suo mantenimento, oppure ne soffriranno le conseguenze.
Ciò è senz’altro vero soprattutto in relazione ad alcune questioni. Il contrasto al cambiamento climatico, per prendere in considerazione una problematica chiave, richiede infatti necessariamente un’azione collettiva. Ridurre le emissioni di diossido di carbonio è un bene comune reale in quanto ciascun paese, senza un intervento esterno, tenderebbe ad approfittare dei contributi degli altri paesi senza agire in maniera incisiva a livello nazionale.
Allo stesso modo, le malattie infettive che si diffondono oltre frontiera richiedono degli investimenti globali in sistemi di allarme rapido, di monitoraggio e di prevenzione. Anche in questo contesto, tuttavia, i paesi a livello individuale non hanno molti incentivi a dare il loro contributo, mentre hanno tutto l’interesse a sfruttare il contributo degli altri paesi.
E si fa presto a passare da queste argomentazioni a considerare le questioni più incalzanti del G20 (come la stabilità finanziaria, la gestione macroeconomica, le politiche commerciali, le riforme strutturali) alla stessa stregua. Ma la logica del bene globale non regge in relazione a questi problemi economici.
Prendiamo in considerazione la principale preoccupazione dei leader del G20 ad Amburgo (tranne Trump ovviamente), ovvero la minaccia di un maggiore protezionismo a livello commerciale. Un nuovo rapporto del Global Trade Alert sostiene che il G20 non è riuscito a rispettare gli impegni presi precedentemente su questa questione. Finora, le minacce di Trump hanno poi avuto un effetto peggiore delle sue azioni a livello commerciale. Tuttavia, secondo il rapporto, le migliaia di misure protezionistiche che bloccano le esportazioni statunitensi verso altri paesi potrebbero dare una buona scusa a Trump per sostenere la necessità di aumentare a sua volta le proprie barriere.
Ma l’incapacità di mantenere aperte le politiche commerciali non è in realtà un fallimento della cooperazione globale o il risultato di uno spirito globale insufficiente, ma si tratta essenzialmente di un fallimento delle politiche nazionali.
Quando noi economisti insegniamo il principio del vantaggio comparato e dei profitti commerciali, spieghiamo che il commercio libero amplia le opportunità economiche a livello nazionale. Avviamo dei rapporti commerciali non tanto per garantire dei benefici agli altri paesi, ma per aumentare le opportunità economiche dei nostri cittadini. Pertanto, rispondere al protezionismo degli altri paesi alzando delle barriere equivale a darsi la zappa sui piedi.
E’ pur vero che gli accordi siglati non hanno comportato grandi vantaggi per gran parte degli americani, infatti molti lavoratori e molte comunità hanno subito delle conseguenze negative. Ma gli accordi commerciali sbilanciati che hanno prodotto questi risultati non sono stati imposti sugli Stati Uniti dagli altri paesi, bensì sono derivati dalle richieste, poi soddisfatte, e dagli interessi finanziari delle più potenti aziende statunitensi, ovvero le stesse che sostegono Trump. Neppure l’incapacità di compensare le perdite dei cittadini americani è derivata da un’inadeguata cooperazione globale, bensì da scelte politiche nazionali consapevoli.
Lo stesso vale per la regolamentazione finanziaria, la stabilità macroeconomica e le riforme strutturali a favore della crescita. Quando, infatti, i governi mantengono un comportamento inadeguato in questi settori, possono produrre degli effetti negativi sugli altri paesi, ma sono in realtà i cittadini che ne pagano il prezzo più alto. Le esortazioni fatte al vertice del G20 non aiuteranno di certo a risolvere questi problemi, quindi se vogliamo evitare di andare verso l’opzione imprudente del protezionismo, o se vogliamo trarre vantaggio da una gestione economica migliore in generale, dobbiamo iniziare a fare ordine nei nostri paesi a livello nazionale.
Un elemento addirittura peggiore è che il globalismo istintivo che aleggia negli incontri del G20 tende ad alimentare la narrativa populista arrivando a giustificare Trump, e i leader che la pensano come lui, quando distoglie l’attenzione dalle politiche messe in atto dal suo governo e quando colpevolizza gli altri paesi. Quindi Trump, e i leader con un approccio simile al suo, finiscono per essere giustificati anche quando sostengono che la causa della sofferenza dei propri cittadini sono le violazioni delle regole da parte degli altri paesi e il loro tentativo di trarre profitto. Diventa quindi facile distorcere il senso del globalismo come soluzione e renderlo invece un capro espiatorio.
La realtà, parafrasando Cesare nel suo ultimo giorno di vita, è che la colpa non è dei nostri partner commerciali, ma delle azioni messe in atto a livello individuale.
Traduzione di Marzia Pecorari
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (12)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Yoshimichi Moriyama
No doubt "free trade expands the home country's economic pie" but not necessarily "to enhance our own citizens' economic opportunities." Whether it is true or not to say "to enhance our own citizens' economic opportunities" will depend on the definition of our own citizens or on what we think our own citizens to be. To make this statement always true can be done by introducing the concept of minus. Children can do the addition of 5 + 7 but they are baffled at the deduction of 5 apples - 7 apples. The answer is -2 apples, which of course children cannot understand. They are right, because they cannot eat -1 or -2 or -3 apples. What would be the worth of -1,000 apples? Prof. Rodrick seems to be able to eat a minus apple. I wonder how it will taste. Economists are intelligent people and make us believe what they tell us, but we are not apples.
Japanese auto companies like Toyota have plants operating in the United States when the fact is that they could make their automobiles, which are always much better than American automobiles, more competitively in some other places like Mexico which offers cheaper wages. Production of Japanese cars in the U.S. was a political deal politically agreed to by the Japanese and American govenments with an economic and social aim because neither Americans nor Japanese are apples. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
These - G7's, G20's are just photo ops and nothing else. They came, shook hands, exchanged pleasantries, had their pics. Taken and went back home and continued with their practices. " Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Unfortunately countries do break the rules and dump products, just a small point. Banditry is global whether it is home brewed or in the hills elsewhere. Banditry is usually most active with large corps and usually guvnts are only just offstage. As SMEs decline in number and as a percentage of the economy due to corp bandits the propensity for banditry increases, thus the trend is in one direction Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
It always mystifies me why people think "dumping" is so widespread and such a huge problem. If any country is really selling goods below cost in another country, it is hard to imagine it doing so for very long. I am sure that most cases of "dumping" are actually just cases where producers in one country have lower costs and are therefore able to sell things cheaply. "Dumping" is just an excuse for protectionism. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Steve, did you know that Germany is the only country in the EU that has a rule of not allowing any product which includes a battery in it to be transported to it by post (and ultimately shipped to it by plane) whilst every single plane passenger travelling in and out of Germany is allowed to carry his / her mobile, laptop and other electronic devices which include batteries and this without any hindrance?. The German rules have gone by far beyond the level of stupidity and can be very easily categorised as " ignorant protectionist" rules, rules that work only in Germany' s favour of course. And this is only one example. People are speaking very loudly today in Hamburg against the G20. It shows the disconnect between the people and the political leadership and how frustrated the people are with their ignorant leaderships. Read more
Comment Commented Moctar Aboubacar
Sorry to nitpick, but the last line is an adaptation from Cassius' line, certainly not Caesar's. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
What the author is suggesting is that the US should reduce is govt debt and housing debt that compensate for the currency manipulation. Then, when the currency manipulators steal most of our profits, we collapse in a recession/depression with potential violent repurcussions. After we have collapsed economically, we can then verify that "Oh! It is not our fault!"
The economic vehicle starts with the profit incentive and ends with the investment/savings imbalance. Stop implying that since exhaust is correlated with the vehicle moving that the exhaust is why the car moves. Read more
Comment Commented harry wilkinson
Your comment falls right in line with the authors comment that the real problem lies with our own political systems allowing control over legislation to go to business interests whose only mantra is more, more ,and still more for us and little for you. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
"When we economists teach the principle of comparative advantage and the gains from trade, we explain that free trade expands the home country’s economic pie. We trade not to confer benefits on other countries, but to enhance our own citizens’ economic opportunities. Responding to other countries’ protectionism by erecting barriers of our own amounts to shooting ourselves in the foot. "
Not really so sure.
I am quite familiar with all the standard arguments about gains from trade. But they are missing something.
Suppose that cars are made in country A along with lots of other things, and trucks are made in country B, which also produces lots of other things. suppose that production of trucks moves, for some reason, to country A, and nothing else changes. It is pretty obvious that this will be of advantage to country A. If all its workers are already employed, there won't actually be more "jobs", but what will happen is that the prices of all the things country A makes will rise relative to those of country B until equilibrium is restored. This will raise wages in A relative to those in B.
Why might this happen? Industrial clustering could be involved. It could actually be quite attractive to build trucks in A because the existing car industry means that there are lots of suppliers and skilled workers available. It might not take too much to make these two industries combine together in one of the two countries, which would then gain.
A big country like the U.S. just might be able to make such things happen by erecting trade barriers. I live in Canada, and I wish I could be quite sure that Mr. Trump can't steal all our manufacturing by making life difficult for our manufacturers, many of whom are dependent on U.S. exports. Big countries have a natural advantage at this sort of game, just because of the size of their markets. I am not at all sure that they are just "shooting themselves in the foot" when they begin acting like bullies. Read more
Comment Commented M M
The G20 is an obsolete forum that was created for a different era. It continued under BO, the Lecturer-In-Chief because of its sightseeing, photo opportunities and some other perks. The G20 has no meaning whatsoever in today's world, it should be discontinued. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
What the planet really needs is an inverted OECD, a democratic-socialist 'united consumers the world'. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
+1 Read more
Featured
Death or Democracy in Venezuela
Enrique ter Horst proposes a potential solution to the country's ongoing political, economic, and humanitarian crisis.
Trump and the Truth About Climate Change
Joseph E. Stiglitz counters the US president's argument that efforts to combat global warming are "unfair" to America.
Should We Be Worried About Productivity Trends?
Sandile Hlatshwayo & Michael Spence argue that economists' focus on GDP and income growth misses a more fundamental question.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty the result of a carefully laid plot.