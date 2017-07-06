12

Il globalismo incauto del G20

AMBURGO – Il vertice del G20 di quest’anno ad Amburgo promette di essere tra i più interessanti degli ultimi anni, soprattutto perchè è il primo G20 a cui parteciperà il Presidente statunitense Donald Trump che disprezza con estremo orgoglio la cooperazione internazionale e il multilateralismo.

Trump approda ad Amburgo dopo aver abbandonato uno dei principali impegni dell’incontro del G20 dell’anno scorso, ovvero l’adesione “nel più breve tempo possibile” all’accordo sul clima di Parigi. Inoltre, non sarà molto entusiasta delle tradizionali esortazioni, tipiche di questi incontri, ad abbandonare il protezionismo e a fornire maggiore assistenza ai rifugiati.

Il vertice di Amburgo segue due incontri annuali del G20 che si sono svolti in paesi autoritari , ovvero la Turchia nel 2015 e la Cina nel 2016, dove le proteste erano potenzialmente represse. Il vertice di quest’anno si presta invece ad essere un’occasione per accese manifestazioni di strada non solo contro Trump, ma anche contro il Presidente della Turchia Recep Tayyip Erdoğan e il Presidente della Russia Vladimir Putin.

L’origine del G20 si basa fondamentalmente su due idee: una importante e rilevante e l’altra falsa e distraente. L’idea importante e rilevante è che le economie di mercato emergenti e in via di sviluppo, come il Brasile, l’India, l’Indonesia, il Sudafrica e la Cina, sono diventate troppo importanti per essere escluse dalle discussioni sulla governance globale. Se da un lato infatti il G7 continua a mantenere lo stesso format (l’ultimo incontro si è svolto a maggio in Sicilia), dall’altro gli incontri del G20 sono invece un’occasione per espandere e ampliare il dialogo.

Il G20 è stato istituito nel 1999 a seguito della crisi finanziaria asiatica. All’inizio, i paesi sviluppati  l’hanno utilizzato come un forum per il dialogo attraverso il quale poter aiutare le economie in via di sviluppo ad alzare il livello di gestione finanziaria e monetaria per raggiungere gli standard del mondo sviluppato. Con il tempo, i paesi in via di sviluppo hanno però trovato la propria voce e hanno svolto un ruolo sempre più importante nel delineare l’agenda del gruppo. Inoltre, la crisi finanziaria del 2008 partita dagli Stati Uniti e la successiva disfatta dell’eurozona ha reso una beffa l’idea che i paesi sviluppati avessero delle lezioni utili da impartire su queste questioni.

La seconda, e meno utile, idea di base del G20 è che per risolvere i problemi pressanti dell’economia mondiale è necessaria una cooperazione e un coordinamento più intenso a livello globale. L’analogia spesso invocata è che l’economia mondiale è “un bene comune globale”, pertanto o tutti i paesi fanno la propria parte per contribuire al suo mantenimento, oppure ne soffriranno le conseguenze.

Ciò è senz’altro vero soprattutto in relazione ad alcune questioni. Il contrasto al cambiamento climatico, per prendere in considerazione una problematica chiave, richiede infatti necessariamente un’azione collettiva. Ridurre le emissioni di diossido di carbonio è un bene comune reale in quanto ciascun paese, senza un intervento esterno, tenderebbe ad approfittare dei contributi degli altri paesi senza agire in maniera incisiva a livello nazionale.

Allo stesso modo, le malattie infettive che si diffondono oltre frontiera richiedono degli investimenti globali in sistemi di allarme rapido, di monitoraggio e di prevenzione. Anche in questo contesto, tuttavia, i paesi a livello individuale non hanno molti incentivi a dare il loro contributo, mentre hanno tutto l’interesse a sfruttare il contributo degli altri paesi.

E si fa presto a passare da queste argomentazioni a considerare le questioni più incalzanti del G20 (come la stabilità finanziaria, la gestione macroeconomica, le politiche commerciali, le riforme strutturali) alla stessa stregua. Ma la logica del bene globale non regge in relazione a questi problemi economici.

Prendiamo in considerazione la principale preoccupazione dei leader del G20 ad Amburgo (tranne Trump ovviamente), ovvero la minaccia di un maggiore protezionismo a livello commerciale. Un nuovo rapporto del Global Trade Alert sostiene che il G20 non è riuscito a rispettare gli impegni presi precedentemente su questa questione. Finora, le minacce di Trump hanno poi avuto un effetto peggiore delle sue azioni a livello commerciale. Tuttavia, secondo il rapporto, le migliaia di misure protezionistiche che bloccano le esportazioni statunitensi verso altri paesi potrebbero dare una buona scusa a Trump per sostenere la necessità di aumentare a sua volta le proprie barriere.

Ma l’incapacità di mantenere aperte le politiche commerciali non è in realtà un fallimento della cooperazione globale o il risultato di uno spirito globale insufficiente, ma si tratta essenzialmente di un fallimento delle politiche nazionali.

Quando noi economisti insegniamo il principio del vantaggio comparato e dei profitti commerciali, spieghiamo che il commercio libero amplia le opportunità economiche a livello nazionale. Avviamo dei rapporti commerciali non tanto per garantire dei benefici agli altri paesi, ma per aumentare le opportunità economiche dei nostri cittadini. Pertanto, rispondere al protezionismo degli altri paesi alzando delle barriere equivale a darsi la zappa sui piedi.

E’ pur vero che gli accordi siglati non hanno comportato grandi vantaggi per gran parte degli americani, infatti molti lavoratori e molte comunità hanno subito delle conseguenze negative. Ma gli accordi commerciali sbilanciati che hanno prodotto questi risultati non sono stati imposti sugli Stati Uniti dagli altri paesi, bensì sono derivati dalle richieste, poi soddisfatte, e dagli interessi finanziari delle più potenti aziende statunitensi, ovvero le stesse che sostegono Trump. Neppure l’incapacità di compensare le perdite dei cittadini americani è derivata da un’inadeguata cooperazione globale, bensì da scelte politiche nazionali consapevoli.

Lo stesso vale per la regolamentazione finanziaria, la stabilità macroeconomica e le riforme strutturali a favore della crescita. Quando, infatti, i governi mantengono un comportamento inadeguato in questi settori, possono  produrre degli effetti negativi sugli altri paesi, ma sono in realtà i cittadini che ne pagano il prezzo più alto. Le esortazioni fatte al vertice del G20 non aiuteranno di certo a risolvere questi problemi, quindi se vogliamo evitare di andare verso l’opzione imprudente del protezionismo, o se vogliamo trarre vantaggio da una gestione economica migliore in generale, dobbiamo iniziare a fare ordine nei nostri paesi a livello nazionale.

Un elemento addirittura peggiore è che il globalismo istintivo che aleggia negli incontri del G20 tende ad alimentare la narrativa populista arrivando a giustificare Trump, e i leader che la pensano come lui, quando distoglie l’attenzione dalle politiche messe in atto dal suo governo e quando colpevolizza gli altri paesi. Quindi Trump, e i leader con un approccio simile al suo, finiscono per essere giustificati anche quando sostengono che la causa della sofferenza dei propri cittadini sono le violazioni delle regole da parte degli altri paesi e il loro tentativo di trarre profitto. Diventa quindi facile distorcere il senso del globalismo come soluzione e renderlo invece un capro espiatorio.

La realtà, parafrasando Cesare nel suo ultimo giorno di vita, è che la colpa non è dei nostri partner commerciali, ma delle azioni messe in atto a livello individuale.

