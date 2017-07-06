Scestný globalizmus G20

HAMBURK – Letošní summit G20 v Hamburku slibuje, že za poslední roky bude patřit k těm zajímavějším. Především se jej poprvé zúčastní americký prezident Donald Trump, který k multilateralizmu a mezinárodní spolupráci přistupuje s pěstěným opovržením.
Trump do Hamburku přijíždí poté, co už odstoupil od jednoho z klíčových závazků z loňského summitu – přistoupit „co nejdříve“ k pařížské klimatické dohodě. Mnoho nadšení u něj nevzbudí ani pravidelné výzvy těchto schůzek k odhození protekcionizmu či poskytnutí větší pomoci uprchlíkům.
Nadto hamburský summit přichází po dvou výročních zasedáních G20 v autoritářských zemích (v roce 2015 v Turecku, v roce 2016 v Číně), kde bylo možné potlačit protesty. Letošní summit slibuje, že se stane příležitostí pro divoké pouliční demonstrace, namířené nejen proti Trumpovi, ale i proti Recepu Tayyipu Erdoğanovi z Turecka a Vladimiru Putinovi z Ruska.
Skupina G20 má původ ve dvou idejích, jedné podstatné a důležité a druhé klamné a zavádějící. Podstatnou a důležitou myšlenkou je, že rozvojové a rozvíjející se tržní ekonomiky jako Brazílie, Indie, Indonésie, Jižní Afrika a Čína získaly na významu tolik, že je z diskuse o globálním řízení nelze vylučovat. Nejedná se o náhradu G7, jejíž poslední summit se konal v květnu na Sicílii; schůzky G20 jsou příležitostí rozšířit a prohloubit dialog.
G20 byla vytvořena roku 1999, v reakci na asijskou finanční krizi. Vyspělé země ji zpočátku braly jako debatní fórum, kde budou rozvojovým ekonomikám pomáhat se sbližováním jejich finanční a měnové správy se standardy ve vyspělém světě. Rozvojové země postupem času našly svůj vlastní hlas a hrají významnější roli při sestavování agendy skupiny. Každopádně myšlenka, že vyspělé země mají mnoho užitečných znalostí, které v těchto oblastech mohou předat, se vlivem globální finanční krize roku 2008, vzešlé ze Spojených států a následného debaklu eurozóny, proměnila ve frašku.
Druhou, méně užitečnou ideovou oporou G20 je, že k řešení naléhavých problémů světové ekonomiky je zapotřebí čím dál intenzivnější spolupráce a koordinace na globální úrovni. Často se odkazuje na analogii, že světová ekonomika je „globální obecní pastvina“: k její údržbě musí svým dílem přispívat každá země, jinak důsledky postihnou všechny.
To zní věrohodně a v některých oblastech to jistě platí. Řešení změny klimatu, abychom zmínili jeden zásadní problém, skutečně vyžaduje společný postup. Snižování emisí oxidu uhličitého je opravdový globální veřejný statek, neboť každá země, jíž by se ponechala volnost, by se raději vezla jako černý pasažér na škrtech ostatních a doma dělala velmi málo.
Rovněž infekční nemoci, které překračují hranice, vyžadují globální investice do systémů včasného varování, monitoringu a prevence. I v této oblasti mají jednotlivé země chabou motivaci se na takových investicích podílet a vše je pobízí vézt se zadarmo na účet druhých.
Od takové argumentace je jen krůček k tomu, uvažovat v tomtéž duchu o praktických ekonomických tématech G20 – finanční stabilitě, makroekonomickém managementu, obchodních politikách, strukturálních reformách. Logika globální pastviny se ale u takových ekonomických problémů valnou měrou rozpadá.
Vezměme si téma, jež budou lídři G20 v Hamburku zvažovat (kromě Trumpa, samozřejmě): hrozbu sílícího obchodního protekcionizmu. Nová zpráva od Global Trade Alert upozorňuje, že G20 se v této otázce nepodařilo dostát svým dřívějším slibům. Trump zatím v oblasti obchodu víc štěká než kouše. Jak však zpráva uvádí, tisíce protekcionistických opatření, která v jiných zemích stále potlačují export z USA, mohou Trumpovi posloužit jako výmluva ke zvýšení amerických bariér.
Přesto neschopnost udržovat otevřené obchodní politiky ve skutečnosti není selháním světové spolupráce ani důsledkem absence globálního ducha. V zásadě se jedná o selhání domácí politiky.
Když my ekonomové vyučujeme princip komparativní výhody a přínosy obchodu, vysvětlujeme, že volný obchod zvětšuje ekonomický koláč domovské země. Neobchodujeme proto, abychom poskytli výhody jiným zemím, nýbrž proto, abychom posílili ekonomické příležitosti našich vlastních občanů. Reagovat na protekcionizmus jiných zemí zvyšováním vlastních bariér je jako sám si podrážet nohy.
Pravda, obchodní dohody dosud neprospěly velkému počtu Američanů; mnoho pracujících a obcí naopak utrpělo. Pokřivené a nevyvážené obchodní dohody, jež takové ovoce přinášejí, však Spojeným státům nevnutily jiné země. Byly tím, co žádaly a co si dokázaly prosadit mocné americké podnikatelské a finanční skupiny – právě ty, které podporují Trumpa. Ani scházející kompenzace pro poražené nebyly důsledkem nedostatečné globální spolupráce; jednalo se o úmyslný domácí politický přístup.
Totéž platí pro finanční regulaci, makroekonomickou stabilitu i strukturální reformy k podpoře růstu. Když se v těchto oblastech vlády chovají nevhodně, mohou se negativa přelévat do jiných zemí. Nejvyšší cenu ale zaplatí jejich vlastní občané. Výzvy na summitech G20 s žádným z těchto problémů nehnou. Chceme-li předejít pomýlenému protekcionizmu nebo obecně těžit z lepší správy ekonomiky, musíme si nejprve zamést na národních prazích.
Ještě horší je, že bezděčný globalizmus, jímž jsou schůzky G20 prosyceny, se propisuje do populistického líčení světa. Trumpovi a podobně smýšlejícím lídrům poskytuje záminku k odvádění pozornosti od vlastních politik a svalování viny na ostatní. Náš lid strádá, protože jiné země porušují pravidla a kořistí z nás, mohou říct. Globalizmus jako řešení se snadno převrací v globalizmus jako prapříčinu zla.
Ve skutečnosti, jak by snad řekl soudobý Caesar, není chyba v našich obchodních partnerech, ale v nás samotných.
Z angličtiny přeložil David Daduč
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (19)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented venze chern
Violent protests in Hamburg inevitable. Misguided globalism or not, so far, what good have all G-20s done to world peace or economic health. Only talk, talk the talk. Read more
Comment Commented Yoshimichi Moriyama
No doubt "free trade expands the home country's economic pie" but not necessarily "to enhance our own citizens' economic opportunities." Whether it is true or not to say "to enhance our own citizens' economic opportunities" will depend on the definition of our own citizens or on what we think our own citizens to be. To make this statement always true can be done by introducing the concept of minus. Children can do the addition of 5 + 7 but they are baffled at the deduction of 5 apples - 7 apples. The answer is -2 apples, which of course children cannot understand. They are right, because they cannot eat -1 or -2 or -3 apples. What would be the worth of -1,000 apples? Prof. Rodrick seems to be able to eat a minus apple. I wonder how it will taste. Economists are intelligent people and make us believe what they tell us, but we are not apples.
Japanese auto companies like Toyota have plants operating in the United States when the fact is that they could make their automobiles, which are always much better than American automobiles, more competitively in some other places like Mexico which offers cheaper wages. Production of Japanese cars in the U.S. was a political deal politically agreed to by the Japanese and American govenments with an economic and social aim because neither Americans nor Japanese are apples. Read more
Comment Commented Yoshimichi Moriyama
Steve,
The US-Japanese automobile deal prevented a purely economic issue from escalating into a big national political issue. It turned a kind of zero-sum contest into a win-win game through politics which intervened in economics, and Americans were saved from eating imaginary apples. And I doubt if there is a purely economic issue; and I think if there are, there are seldom. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Yoshi
v Good Yoshi, made me smile. Negative apples is a bitter harvest on the table. But the ultimate is the imaginary number, or by your example - imaginary apples. Economists are good with imaginary apples. Problem is they are not much help in the positive world Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
These - G7's, G20's are just photo ops and nothing else. They came, shook hands, exchanged pleasantries, had their pics. Taken and went back home and continued with their practices. " Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
M.M : Yes, These meetings cost bundle of money. I remember one of those G5 meetings. Former president Reagan attended in Spain( or France?) where was praised as if the emperor spoke. Traffic was stopped days ahead, the bay was patrolled by gun boats, oand navy drivers etc. What happened when leaders went home? Nothing really! Read more
Comment Commented M M
Pundalik, each of these events costs the tax payers millions, and I mean in the hundred of millions, to add to the huge pile of debt that already exits! Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Unfortunately countries do break the rules and dump products, just a small point. Banditry is global whether it is home brewed or in the hills elsewhere. Banditry is usually most active with large corps and usually guvnts are only just offstage. As SMEs decline in number and as a percentage of the economy due to corp bandits the propensity for banditry increases, thus the trend is in one direction Read more
Comment Commented M M
Paul, add to it "human dumping", Mexico into the US, Eatsern Europe into Westrn Europ,e, etc.. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Paul
This is the way it works -
Guvnt one way or the other underwrites some quasi commercial activity. Goods are shipped and dumped destablising production in the target country. Their home production collapses. The dumper then ups the price because they are the only supplier left. This has happened time and time again. Example 1 - Japan did it by encouraging manufacturing plants to be built for optimal production volumes and effectively guaranteeing exports (electronic). Example 2 China by one mechanism or the other encouraged iron ore imports and steel production which whilst scaled down has resulted in dumping. Incidentally if the US stops Chinese steel imports the impact will then be felt in the UK because the steel has to be dumped somewhere. There are lots of examples. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
It always mystifies me why people think "dumping" is so widespread and such a huge problem. If any country is really selling goods below cost in another country, it is hard to imagine it doing so for very long. I am sure that most cases of "dumping" are actually just cases where producers in one country have lower costs and are therefore able to sell things cheaply. "Dumping" is just an excuse for protectionism. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Steve, did you know that Germany is the only country in the EU that has a rule of not allowing any product which includes a battery in it to be transported to it by post (and ultimately shipped to it by plane) whilst every single plane passenger travelling in and out of Germany is allowed to carry his / her mobile, laptop and other electronic devices which include batteries and this without any hindrance?. The German rules have gone by far beyond the level of stupidity and can be very easily categorised as " ignorant protectionist" rules, rules that work only in Germany' s favour of course. And this is only one example. People are speaking very loudly today in Hamburg against the G20. It shows the disconnect between the people and the political leadership and how frustrated the people are with their ignorant leaderships. Read more
Comment Commented Moctar Aboubacar
Sorry to nitpick, but the last line is an adaptation from Cassius' line, certainly not Caesar's. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
What the author is suggesting is that the US should reduce is govt debt and housing debt that compensate for the currency manipulation. Then, when the currency manipulators steal most of our profits, we collapse in a recession/depression with potential violent repurcussions. After we have collapsed economically, we can then verify that "Oh! It is not our fault!"
The economic vehicle starts with the profit incentive and ends with the investment/savings imbalance. Stop implying that since exhaust is correlated with the vehicle moving that the exhaust is why the car moves. Read more
Comment Commented harry wilkinson
Your comment falls right in line with the authors comment that the real problem lies with our own political systems allowing control over legislation to go to business interests whose only mantra is more, more ,and still more for us and little for you. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
"When we economists teach the principle of comparative advantage and the gains from trade, we explain that free trade expands the home country’s economic pie. We trade not to confer benefits on other countries, but to enhance our own citizens’ economic opportunities. Responding to other countries’ protectionism by erecting barriers of our own amounts to shooting ourselves in the foot. "
Not really so sure.
I am quite familiar with all the standard arguments about gains from trade. But they are missing something.
Suppose that cars are made in country A along with lots of other things, and trucks are made in country B, which also produces lots of other things. suppose that production of trucks moves, for some reason, to country A, and nothing else changes. It is pretty obvious that this will be of advantage to country A. If all its workers are already employed, there won't actually be more "jobs", but what will happen is that the prices of all the things country A makes will rise relative to those of country B until equilibrium is restored. This will raise wages in A relative to those in B.
Why might this happen? Industrial clustering could be involved. It could actually be quite attractive to build trucks in A because the existing car industry means that there are lots of suppliers and skilled workers available. It might not take too much to make these two industries combine together in one of the two countries, which would then gain.
A big country like the U.S. just might be able to make such things happen by erecting trade barriers. I live in Canada, and I wish I could be quite sure that Mr. Trump can't steal all our manufacturing by making life difficult for our manufacturers, many of whom are dependent on U.S. exports. Big countries have a natural advantage at this sort of game, just because of the size of their markets. I am not at all sure that they are just "shooting themselves in the foot" when they begin acting like bullies. Read more
Comment Commented M M
The G20 is an obsolete forum that was created for a different era. It continued under BO, the Lecturer-In-Chief because of its sightseeing, photo opportunities and some other perks. The G20 has no meaning whatsoever in today's world, it should be discontinued. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
What the planet really needs is an inverted OECD, a democratic-socialist 'united consumers the world'. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
+1 Read more
Featured
Death or Democracy in Venezuela
Enrique ter Horst proposes a potential solution to the country's ongoing political, economic, and humanitarian crisis.
Trump and the Truth About Climate Change
Joseph E. Stiglitz counters the US president's argument that efforts to combat global warming are "unfair" to America.
Should We Be Worried About Productivity Trends?
Sandile Hlatshwayo & Michael Spence argue that economists' focus on GDP and income growth misses a more fundamental question.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty the result of a carefully laid plot.