Scestný globalizmus G20

HAMBURK – Letošní summit G20 v Hamburku slibuje, že za poslední roky bude patřit k těm zajímavějším. Především se jej poprvé zúčastní americký prezident Donald Trump, který k multilateralizmu a mezinárodní spolupráci přistupuje s pěstěným opovržením.

Trump do Hamburku přijíždí poté, co už odstoupil od jednoho z klíčových závazků z loňského summitu – přistoupit „co nejdříve“ k pařížské klimatické dohodě. Mnoho nadšení u něj nevzbudí ani pravidelné výzvy těchto schůzek k odhození protekcionizmu či poskytnutí větší pomoci uprchlíkům.

Nadto hamburský summit přichází po dvou výročních zasedáních G20 v autoritářských zemích (v roce 2015 v Turecku, v roce 2016 v Číně), kde bylo možné potlačit protesty. Letošní summit slibuje, že se stane příležitostí pro divoké pouliční demonstrace, namířené nejen proti Trumpovi, ale i proti Recepu Tayyipu Erdoğanovi z Turecka a Vladimiru Putinovi z Ruska.

Skupina G20 má původ ve dvou idejích, jedné podstatné a důležité a druhé klamné a zavádějící. Podstatnou a důležitou myšlenkou je, že rozvojové a rozvíjející se tržní ekonomiky jako Brazílie, Indie, Indonésie, Jižní Afrika a Čína získaly na významu tolik, že je z diskuse o globálním řízení nelze vylučovat. Nejedná se o náhradu G7, jejíž poslední summit se konal v květnu na Sicílii; schůzky G20 jsou příležitostí rozšířit a prohloubit dialog.

G20 byla vytvořena roku 1999, v reakci na asijskou finanční krizi. Vyspělé země ji zpočátku braly jako debatní fórum, kde budou rozvojovým ekonomikám pomáhat se sbližováním jejich finanční a měnové správy se standardy ve vyspělém světě. Rozvojové země postupem času našly svůj vlastní hlas a hrají významnější roli při sestavování agendy skupiny. Každopádně myšlenka, že vyspělé země mají mnoho užitečných znalostí, které v těchto oblastech mohou předat, se vlivem globální finanční krize roku 2008, vzešlé ze Spojených států a následného debaklu eurozóny, proměnila ve frašku.

Druhou, méně užitečnou ideovou oporou G20 je, že k řešení naléhavých problémů světové ekonomiky je zapotřebí čím dál intenzivnější spolupráce a koordinace na globální úrovni. Často se odkazuje na analogii, že světová ekonomika je „globální obecní pastvina“: k její údržbě musí svým dílem přispívat každá země, jinak důsledky postihnou všechny.

To zní věrohodně a v některých oblastech to jistě platí. Řešení změny klimatu, abychom zmínili jeden zásadní problém, skutečně vyžaduje společný postup. Snižování emisí oxidu uhličitého je opravdový globální veřejný statek, neboť každá země, jíž by se ponechala volnost, by se raději vezla jako černý pasažér na škrtech ostatních a doma dělala velmi málo.

Rovněž infekční nemoci, které překračují hranice, vyžadují globální investice do systémů včasného varování, monitoringu a prevence. I v této oblasti mají jednotlivé země chabou motivaci se na takových investicích podílet a vše je pobízí vézt se zadarmo na účet druhých.

Od takové argumentace je jen krůček k tomu, uvažovat v tomtéž duchu o praktických ekonomických tématech G20 – finanční stabilitě, makroekonomickém managementu, obchodních politikách, strukturálních reformách. Logika globální pastviny se ale u takových ekonomických problémů valnou měrou rozpadá.

Vezměme si téma, jež budou lídři G20 v Hamburku zvažovat (kromě Trumpa, samozřejmě): hrozbu sílícího obchodního protekcionizmu. Nová zpráva od Global Trade Alert upozorňuje, že G20 se v této otázce nepodařilo dostát svým dřívějším slibům. Trump zatím v oblasti obchodu víc štěká než kouše. Jak však zpráva uvádí, tisíce protekcionistických opatření, která v jiných zemích stále potlačují export z USA, mohou Trumpovi posloužit jako výmluva ke zvýšení amerických bariér.

Přesto neschopnost udržovat otevřené obchodní politiky ve skutečnosti není selháním světové spolupráce ani důsledkem absence globálního ducha. V zásadě se jedná o selhání domácí politiky.

Když my ekonomové vyučujeme princip komparativní výhody a přínosy obchodu, vysvětlujeme, že volný obchod zvětšuje ekonomický koláč domovské země. Neobchodujeme proto, abychom poskytli výhody jiným zemím, nýbrž proto, abychom posílili ekonomické příležitosti našich vlastních občanů. Reagovat na protekcionizmus jiných zemí zvyšováním vlastních bariér je jako sám si podrážet nohy.

Pravda, obchodní dohody dosud neprospěly velkému počtu Američanů; mnoho pracujících a obcí naopak utrpělo. Pokřivené a nevyvážené obchodní dohody, jež takové ovoce přinášejí, však Spojeným státům nevnutily jiné země. Byly tím, co žádaly a co si dokázaly prosadit mocné americké podnikatelské a finanční skupiny – právě ty, které podporují Trumpa. Ani scházející kompenzace pro poražené nebyly důsledkem nedostatečné globální spolupráce; jednalo se o úmyslný domácí politický přístup.

Totéž platí pro finanční regulaci, makroekonomickou stabilitu i strukturální reformy k podpoře růstu. Když se v těchto oblastech vlády chovají nevhodně, mohou se negativa přelévat do jiných zemí. Nejvyšší cenu ale zaplatí jejich vlastní občané. Výzvy na summitech G20 s žádným z těchto problémů nehnou. Chceme-li předejít pomýlenému protekcionizmu nebo obecně těžit z lepší správy ekonomiky, musíme si nejprve zamést na národních prazích.

Ještě horší je, že bezděčný globalizmus, jímž jsou schůzky G20 prosyceny, se propisuje do populistického líčení světa. Trumpovi a podobně smýšlejícím lídrům poskytuje záminku k odvádění pozornosti od vlastních politik a svalování viny na ostatní. Náš lid strádá, protože jiné země porušují pravidla a kořistí z nás, mohou říct. Globalizmus jako řešení se snadno převrací v globalizmus jako prapříčinu zla.

Ve skutečnosti, jak by snad řekl soudobý Caesar, není chyba v našich obchodních partnerech, ale v nás samotných.

Z angličtiny přeložil David Daduč