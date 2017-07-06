12

G20的误入歧途的全球主义

汉堡—今年的G20汉堡峰会想必要比最近几年的峰会都更加有趣。有趣的地方之一，是对多边主义和国际合作持炫耀式蔑视的美国总统特朗普将第一次出席G20峰会。

来到汉堡以前，特朗普已经与去年峰会的一项关键承诺分道扬镳——即“尽快”加入巴黎气候协定。并且他对于这类会议习惯性的劝告——摒弃保护主义、加大难民援助等——都没有什么热情。

此外，汉堡峰会之前的两次G20年会都在极权国家举行——2015年在土耳其，2016年在中国——在那些国家，示威可以被镇压。今年的峰会很有可能面对激烈的街头示威，矛头不但指向特朗普，也将指向土耳其的埃尔多安和俄罗斯的普京。

G20起源于两个思想，其一意义重大，至关重要；其二则是错误的，让人分心。意义重大、至关重要的思想是，发展中和新兴市场经济体，如巴西、印度、印尼、南非和中国等，已经强大到无法将它们排除在全球治理问题的讨论之外。尽管G7仍然没有被取代——其最新一次峰会于今年5月在西西里举行——但G20会议才是扩大对话的场合。

G20成立于1999年亚洲金融危机期间。一开始，发达国家将G20作为一个扩大的论坛，以便帮助发展中国经济体将金融和货币管理水平提升到发达国家标准。随着时间的推移，发展中国家发现，它们的声音可以在影响G20集团日程方面起更大的作用。无论如何，源于美国的2008年全球金融危机，以及随后的欧元区动荡，使得发达国家在这些问题上有很多有用的经验可以传授的观点沦为笑柄。

第二个没有什么用的G20基本思想是，解决世界经济所面临的紧迫问题需要日益紧密的合作和全球层次的协调。一个经常被人们引用的类比是世界经济是一个“全球公地”：要么所有国家一起承担维护成本，要么都承受后果。

这听起来很正确，并且显然在某些领域是恰当的。一个重要问题是气候变化，解决这个问题确实需要集体行动。减少二氧化碳排放的确是一个全球公共品，因为每个国家，如果自行决定怎么办的话，都会更愿意什么都不干，而去搭其他国家削减排放的便车。

类似地，跨境传播的传染病也需要早期预警系统、监控和预防方面的全球性投资。在这个问题上，个体国家也没有什么动力去进行这样的投资，远远不如搭其他国家投资的便车方便。

稍稍更进一步，就可以用这些观点看待G20的基本经济问题——金融稳定、宏观经济管理、贸易政策、结构性改革。但全球公地逻辑在这些问题上基本无法自洽。

以汉堡峰会的每一位G20领���人都会提到的话题为例（当然，特朗普例外）：贸易保护主义抬头的威胁。全球贸易警报（Global Trade Alert）的一份新报告 警告说，G20没能兑现此前在这个问题上的承诺。目前，特朗普的行为比反咬贸易还要糟糕。尽管如此，报告认为，目前美国对外出口仍然面临数千项保护主义阻挠措施，这给了特朗普提高美国贸易壁垒的借口。

但没能保持开放的贸易政策其实并不是全球合作的失败，或全球精神不足的结果。本质上，这是国内政策的失败。

我们经济学家在教授比较优势原理和贸易的收益时，都会解释自由贸易做大了国内经济的蛋糕。我们做贸易，不是为了要给其他国家好处，而是为了增加本国公民的经济机会。用树立贸易壁垒的方式回应其他国家的保护主义等于是搬起石头砸自己的脚。

诚然，贸易协定并没有给许多美国人带来好处；许多工人和社区还受到了伤害。但造成这些结果的有缺陷的、不平衡的贸易协议不是其他国家强加给美国的。它们是强大的美国公司和金融利益集团——也就是特朗普的支持者们要求并得逞的。没有补偿输家也不是因为全球合作不足；而是国内贸易政策有意为之。

金融监管、宏观经济稳定，或促增长的结构改革也是如此。当政府在这些领域做出不当的行为时，可能造成外溢到其他国家的消极影响。但付出最大代价的是它们自己的公民。G20峰会上的谆谆告诫无法解决这些问题中的任何一个。如果我们想避免错误的保护主义，或者从一般意义上的更好的经济管理中获得好处，首先需要管好我们自己的国家。

更糟糕的是，充斥着G20会议的本能式的全球主义催生了民粹主义叙事。特朗普和与他思想相近的领导人藉此将注意力从他们自己的政策中引开，将矛头引向其他人。他们可以说，因为外国不遵守规则，利用了我们，所以我们的人民才蒙受损失。作为解决方案的全球主义很容易演变为作为替罪羊的全球主义。

如果凯撒活到现在，他肯定会说，现实是错不在我们的贸易伙伴，而在我们自己。