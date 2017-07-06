G20的误入歧途的全球主义

Paul Friesen JUL 6, 2017

"When we economists teach the principle of comparative advantage and the gains from trade, we explain that free trade expands the home country’s economic pie. We trade not to confer benefits on other countries, but to enhance our own citizens’ economic opportunities. Responding to other countries’ protectionism by erecting barriers of our own amounts to shooting ourselves in the foot. "



Not really so sure.



I am quite familiar with all the standard arguments about gains from trade. But they are missing something.



Suppose that cars are made in country A along with lots of other things, and trucks are made in country B, which also produces lots of other things. suppose that production of trucks moves, for some reason, to country A, and nothing else changes. It is pretty obvious that this will be of advantage to country A. If all its workers are already employed, there won't actually be more "jobs", but what will happen is that the prices of all the things country A makes will rise relative to those of country B until equilibrium is restored. This will raise wages in A relative to those in B.



Why might this happen? Industrial clustering could be involved. It could actually be quite attractive to build trucks in A because the existing car industry means that there are lots of suppliers and skilled workers available. It might not take too much to make these two industries combine together in one of the two countries, which would then gain.



A big country like the U.S. just might be able to make such things happen by erecting trade barriers. I live in Canada, and I wish I could be quite sure that Mr. Trump can't steal all our manufacturing by making life difficult for our manufacturers, many of whom are dependent on U.S. exports. Big countries have a natural advantage at this sort of game, just because of the size of their markets. I am not at all sure that they are just "shooting themselves in the foot" when they begin acting like bullies. Read more