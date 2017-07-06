عولمة مجموعة العشرين المضلَّلة

هامبورج ــ توحي قمة مجموعة العشرين، المنعقدة هذا العام في هامبورج، بأن تكون واحدة من أكثر القمم جذبا للاهتمام في السنوات الأخيرة، وما ذلك إلا لسبب واحد وهو أنها ستشهد المشاركة الأولى للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، الذي يتعامل مع تعددية الأطراف والتعاون الدولي بازدراء شديد.
يأتي ترمب إلى هامبورج بعد أن انسحب بالفعل من أحد الالتزامات الرئيسة لقمة العام الماضي ــ وهو الانضمام لاتفاقية باريس للمناخ "في أسرع وقت ممكن". كما أنه لن يتحمس كثيرا للنصح والوعظ المعتاد بهذه الاجتماعات، فلن يجعله يتعهد بالتخلي عن تدابير الحماية التجارية ولن يحمله على تقديم مزيد من المساعدات للاجئين.
فضلا عن ذلك، تأتي قمة هامبورج بعد اجتماعين سنويين لمجموعة العشرين في دولتين استبداديتين ــ هما تركيا في 2015 والصين في 2016 ــ وهي دول يمكن فيها قمع المظاهرات وكبتها. أما قمة هذا العام، فتوحى بأنها ستكون مناسبة لمظاهرات صاخبة في الشوارع، ولن تكون هذه المظاهرات موجهة ضد ترمب فحسب، وإنما أيضا ضد الرئيسين التركي رجب طيب أردوغان والروسي فلاديمير بوتن.
يعود منشأ قمة العشرين إلى فكرتين: إحداهما ذات صلة ومهمة، والأخرى زائفة ومشتتة للانتباه. أما الأولى فهي أن اقتصادات السوق النامية والناشئة مثل البرازيل، والهند، وإندونيسيا، وجنوب أفريقيا، والصين قد أصبحت مهمة لدرجة أنه لا يمكن استبعادها من النقاشات بشأن الحوكمة العالمية. ومع بقاء مجموعة السبع وعدم استبدالها ــ حيث عقدت قمتها الأخيرة في مايو/أيار في صقلية ــ تظل اجتماعات مجموعة العشرين فرصة لمد وتوسيع الحوار.
أُنشِئت مجموعة العشرين عام 1999، في أعقاب الأزمة المالية في آسيا. في البداية، تعاملت الدول المتقدمة مع المجموعة على أنها منتدى للتواصل ومد الجسور مع الاقتصادات النامية لمساعدتها في الارتقاء بإدارتها المالية والنقدية إلى مستوى معايير العالم المتقدم. وبمرور الوقت، صار للدول النامية صوت مسموع، وتعاظم دورها في صياغة جدول أعمال المجموعة. على أية حال، جاءت الأزمة المالية العالمية عام 2008، التي تفجرت من الولايات المتحدة، وما تلاها من انهيار منطقة اليورو لتجعل من فكرة الاستعانة بالخبرات المفيدة والغنية للدول المتقدمة في مثل هذه القضايا أضحوكة ومثارا للتهكم.
أما الفكرة الثانية من الفكرتين المبنيّ عليهما أساس مجموعة العشرين، والتي تعد أقل جدوى من الأولى، فكان فحواها أن حل مشكلات الاقتصاد العالمي الملحة تتطلب تعاونا وتنسيقا أقوى على المستوى العالمي. والقياس الذي يُذكر في هذا المقام غالبا هو أن الاقتصاد العالمي عبارة عن "مشاعات عالمية": فإما أن تقوم الدول كلها بدورها للمساهمة في صيانته وحمايته، وإلا سيعاني الجميع من العواقب.
يبدو هذا المنطق صحيحا، ولا شك أنه ينطبق على بعض المجالات. ولو أخذنا مشكلة رئيسة كالتغير المناخي، لوجدنا أن علاجها يتطلب بالتأكيد عملا جماعيا. فخفض انبعاثات ثاني أكسيد الكربون يعد صالحا عاما عالميا بحق، ولو ترُكت كل دولة لأهوائها، لما فعلت إلا القليل داخلها، ولآثرت الاستفادة المجانية بالاعتماد على إجراءات خفض الانبعاثات التي تتخذها الدول الأخرى.
كذلك تتطلب الأمراض المعدية التي تنتقل عبر الحدود استثمارات عالمية في نظم التحذير المبكر والمراقبة والوقاية. وهنا أيضا نجد حافز المساهمة في تلك الاستثمارات لدى كل دولة على حدة ضعيف، بينما لديها كل حافز للاستفادة المجانية من مساهمات الدول الأخرى.
على مقربة من تلك الحالات المذكورة، توجد مشاكل اقتصادية أساسية مشابهة تعاني منها مجموعة العشرين وتحتاج للنظر والمناقشة، ومن ذلك قضايا الاستقرار المالي، وإدارة الاقتصاد الكلي، والسياسات التجارية، والإصلاح الهيكلي. لكن منطق المشاعات العامة ينهار بشكل كبير عند معالجة مثل هذه المشكلات الاقتصادية.
لو نظرنا مثلا إلى الموضوع الذي سيشغل أذهان كل قادة مجموعة العشرين في هامبورج (عدا ترمب بالطبع)، وهو: التهديدات التي تشكلها زيادة تدابير الحماية التجارية، سنجد أن تقريرا جديدا لمبادرة مراقبة التجارة العالمية يحذر من فشل دول العشرين في الوفاء بتعهداتها السابقة بشأن هذه القضية. فالملاحظ حتى الآن أن كل ما صدر عن ترمب بشأن التجارة هو مجرد تصريحات جوفاء دون خطوات فعلية مؤثرة. لكن التقرير حذر من أن آلاف التدابير التي تتوخى الحماية والتي لا تزال تعيق دخول الصادرات الأمريكية إلى دول أخرى قد تعطي ترامب المبرر الذي يحتاجه لزيادة الحواجز على هواه.
لكن الإخفاق في الحفاظ على سياسات تجارية مفتوحة ليس في الحقيقة فشلا في التعاون الدولي أو نتيجة لنقص روح التعاون العالمي، بل إنه في الأساس فشل في السياسات المحلية.
عندما نُدرّس نحن أهل الاقتصاد مبدأ الميزة النسبية والمكاسب من التجارة، نوضح أن التجارة الحرة تسهم في تمديد وزيادة حجم اقتصاد الدولة التي تتبنى هذا الاتجاه. فنحن لا نتاجر من أجل منفعة الدول الأخرى، لكن لتعزيز فرص مواطنينا الاقتصادية. لذا فإن الرد على تدابير الحماية التي تتخذها دول أخرى بنصب حواجز من جانبنا يجعلنا وكأننا نطلق النار على أقدامنا.
لا شك أن الاتفاقيات التجارية لم يستفد منها عدد كبير من الأمريكيين، بل إنها أضرت بكثير من العمال والمجتمعات. لكن اتفاقيات التجارة غير المتكافئة وغير المتوازنة التي أفرزت تلك النتائج لم تفرضها الدول الأخرى على الولايات المتحدة، وإنما أملتها وتمكنت من الحصول عليها مصالح الشركات والمصالح المالية القوية للولايات المتحدة، وهي ذاتها التي تدعم ترمب. كما لم يكن الإخفاق في تعويض الخاسرين نتيجة لقلة التعاون الدولي، بل كان نتيجة لاختيار متعمد للسياسات المحلية.
وينطبق الأمر نفسه على النظام المالي، أو استقرار الاقتصاد الكلي، أو الإصلاحات الهيكلية الهادفة لتشجيع النمو. فعندما تسيئ الحكومات التصرف في أي من هذه المجالات، قد تفضي هذه التصرفات إلى آثار جانبية عكسية على الدول الأخرى. لكن مواطني هذه الدول هم من يدفعون الثمن الأكبر. إن خطب ومواعظ اجتماعات مجموعة العشرين لن تؤدي إلى حل أي من هذه المشكلات. ولو أردنا تحاشي نزعة الحماية المضلَّلة، أو الاستفادة من إدارة اقتصادية أفضل بشكل عام، فعلى كل دولة أن تشرع في ترتيب داخلها الوطني.
الأسوأ من كل هذا، تلك العولمة الهوجاء التي تضفي على المواد المطروحة في اجتماعات مجموعة العشرين طابعا شعبويا. إذ أن مثل هذه المواد تعطى ترمب ومن على شاكلته من القادة ذوي العقلية المشابهة مبررا لصرف الانتباه عن سياساتهم وإلقاء اللوم على الآخرين. وعندها يُصبِح بوسعهم أن يتحججوا بأن الدول الأخرى تخالف القواعد والقوانين وتستغل بلادهم، لتتحول العولمة ساعتها بسهولة شديدة من حل إلى كبش فداء.
حقيقة الأمر، كما يمكن أن يلخصها قيصر معاصر، هي أن العيب لا يكمن في شركائنا التجاريين، وإنما في أنفسنا.
ترجمة: أيمن السملاوي Translated by: Ayman Al-Semellawi
Comment Commented Yoshimichi Moriyama
No doubt "free trade expands the home country's economic pie" but not necessarily "to enhance our own citizens' economic opportunities." Whether it is true or not to say "to enhance our own citizens' economic opportunities" will depend on the definition of our own citizens or on what we think our own citizens to be. To make this statement always true can be done by introducing the concept of minus. Children can do the addition of 5 + 7 but they are baffled at the deduction of 5 apples - 7 apples. The answer is -2 apples, which of course children cannot understand. They are right, because they cannot eat -1 or -2 or -3 apples. What would be the worth of -1,000 apples? Prof. Rodrick seems to be able to eat a minus apple. I wonder how it will taste. Economists are intelligent people and make us believe what they tell us, but we are not apples.
Japanese auto companies like Toyota have plants operating in the United States when the fact is that they could make their automobiles, which are always much better than American automobiles, more competitively in some other places like Mexico which offers cheaper wages. Production of Japanese cars in the U.S. was a political deal politically agreed to by the Japanese and American govenments with an economic and social aim because neither Americans nor Japanese are apples. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
These - G7's, G20's are just photo ops and nothing else. They came, shook hands, exchanged pleasantries, had their pics. Taken and went back home and continued with their practices. " Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Unfortunately countries do break the rules and dump products, just a small point. Banditry is global whether it is home brewed or in the hills elsewhere. Banditry is usually most active with large corps and usually guvnts are only just offstage. As SMEs decline in number and as a percentage of the economy due to corp bandits the propensity for banditry increases, thus the trend is in one direction Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
It always mystifies me why people think "dumping" is so widespread and such a huge problem. If any country is really selling goods below cost in another country, it is hard to imagine it doing so for very long. I am sure that most cases of "dumping" are actually just cases where producers in one country have lower costs and are therefore able to sell things cheaply. "Dumping" is just an excuse for protectionism. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Steve, did you know that Germany is the only country in the EU that has a rule of not allowing any product which includes a battery in it to be transported to it by post (and ultimately shipped to it by plane) whilst every single plane passenger travelling in and out of Germany is allowed to carry his / her mobile, laptop and other electronic devices which include batteries and this without any hindrance?. The German rules have gone by far beyond the level of stupidity and can be very easily categorised as " ignorant protectionist" rules, rules that work only in Germany' s favour of course. And this is only one example. People are speaking very loudly today in Hamburg against the G20. It shows the disconnect between the people and the political leadership and how frustrated the people are with their ignorant leaderships. Read more
Comment Commented Moctar Aboubacar
Sorry to nitpick, but the last line is an adaptation from Cassius' line, certainly not Caesar's. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
What the author is suggesting is that the US should reduce is govt debt and housing debt that compensate for the currency manipulation. Then, when the currency manipulators steal most of our profits, we collapse in a recession/depression with potential violent repurcussions. After we have collapsed economically, we can then verify that "Oh! It is not our fault!"
The economic vehicle starts with the profit incentive and ends with the investment/savings imbalance. Stop implying that since exhaust is correlated with the vehicle moving that the exhaust is why the car moves. Read more
Comment Commented harry wilkinson
Your comment falls right in line with the authors comment that the real problem lies with our own political systems allowing control over legislation to go to business interests whose only mantra is more, more ,and still more for us and little for you. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
"When we economists teach the principle of comparative advantage and the gains from trade, we explain that free trade expands the home country’s economic pie. We trade not to confer benefits on other countries, but to enhance our own citizens’ economic opportunities. Responding to other countries’ protectionism by erecting barriers of our own amounts to shooting ourselves in the foot. "
Not really so sure.
I am quite familiar with all the standard arguments about gains from trade. But they are missing something.
Suppose that cars are made in country A along with lots of other things, and trucks are made in country B, which also produces lots of other things. suppose that production of trucks moves, for some reason, to country A, and nothing else changes. It is pretty obvious that this will be of advantage to country A. If all its workers are already employed, there won't actually be more "jobs", but what will happen is that the prices of all the things country A makes will rise relative to those of country B until equilibrium is restored. This will raise wages in A relative to those in B.
Why might this happen? Industrial clustering could be involved. It could actually be quite attractive to build trucks in A because the existing car industry means that there are lots of suppliers and skilled workers available. It might not take too much to make these two industries combine together in one of the two countries, which would then gain.
A big country like the U.S. just might be able to make such things happen by erecting trade barriers. I live in Canada, and I wish I could be quite sure that Mr. Trump can't steal all our manufacturing by making life difficult for our manufacturers, many of whom are dependent on U.S. exports. Big countries have a natural advantage at this sort of game, just because of the size of their markets. I am not at all sure that they are just "shooting themselves in the foot" when they begin acting like bullies. Read more
Comment Commented M M
The G20 is an obsolete forum that was created for a different era. It continued under BO, the Lecturer-In-Chief because of its sightseeing, photo opportunities and some other perks. The G20 has no meaning whatsoever in today's world, it should be discontinued. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
What the planet really needs is an inverted OECD, a democratic-socialist 'united consumers the world'. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
+1 Read more
