عولمة مجموعة العشرين المضلَّلة

هامبورج ــ توحي قمة مجموعة العشرين، المنعقدة هذا العام في هامبورج، بأن تكون واحدة من أكثر القمم جذبا للاهتمام في السنوات الأخيرة، وما ذلك إلا لسبب واحد وهو أنها ستشهد المشاركة الأولى للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، الذي يتعامل مع تعددية الأطراف والتعاون الدولي بازدراء شديد.

يأتي ترمب إلى هامبورج بعد أن انسحب بالفعل من أحد الالتزامات الرئيسة لقمة العام الماضي ــ وهو الانضمام لاتفاقية باريس للمناخ "في أسرع وقت ممكن". كما أنه لن يتحمس كثيرا للنصح والوعظ المعتاد بهذه الاجتماعات، فلن يجعله يتعهد بالتخلي عن تدابير الحماية التجارية ولن يحمله على تقديم مزيد من المساعدات للاجئين.

فضلا عن ذلك، تأتي قمة هامبورج بعد اجتماعين سنويين لمجموعة العشرين في دولتين استبداديتين ــ هما تركيا في 2015 والصين في 2016 ــ وهي دول يمكن فيها قمع المظاهرات وكبتها. أما قمة هذا العام، فتوحى بأنها ستكون مناسبة لمظاهرات صاخبة في الشوارع، ولن تكون هذه المظاهرات موجهة ضد ترمب فحسب، وإنما أيضا ضد الرئيسين التركي رجب طيب أردوغان والروسي فلاديمير بوتن.

يعود منشأ قمة العشرين إلى فكرتين: إحداهما ذات صلة ومهمة، والأخرى زائفة ومشتتة للانتباه. أما الأولى فهي أن اقتصادات السوق النامية والناشئة مثل البرازيل، والهند، وإندونيسيا، وجنوب أفريقيا، والصين قد أصبحت مهمة لدرجة أنه لا يمكن استبعادها من النقاشات بشأن الحوكمة العالمية. ومع بقاء مجموعة السبع وعدم استبدالها ــ حيث عقدت قمتها الأخيرة في مايو/أيار في صقلية ــ تظل اجتماعات مجموعة العشرين فرصة لمد وتوسيع الحوار.

أُنشِئت مجموعة العشرين عام 1999، في أعقاب الأزمة المالية في آسيا. في البداية، تعاملت الدول المتقدمة مع المجموعة على أنها منتدى للتواصل ومد الجسور مع الاقتصادات النامية لمساعدتها في الارتقاء بإدارتها المالية والنقدية إلى مستوى معايير العالم المتقدم. وبمرور الوقت، صار للدول النامية صوت مسموع، وتعاظم دورها في صياغة جدول أعمال المجموعة. على أية حال، جاءت الأزمة المالية العالمية عام 2008، التي تفجرت من الولايات المتحدة، وما تلاها من انهيار منطقة اليورو لتجعل من فكرة الاستعانة بالخبرات المفيدة والغنية للدول المتقدمة في مثل هذه القضايا أضحوكة ومثارا للتهكم.

أما الفكرة الثانية من الفكرتين المبنيّ عليهما أساس مجموعة العشرين، والتي تعد أقل جدوى من الأولى، فكان فحواها أن حل مشكلات الاقتصاد العالمي الملحة تتطلب تعاونا وتنسيقا أقوى على المستوى العالمي. والقياس الذي يُذكر في هذا المقام غالبا هو أن الاقتصاد العالمي عبارة عن "مشاعات عالمية": فإما أن تقوم الدول كلها بدورها للمساهمة في صيانته وحمايته، وإلا سيعاني الجميع من العواقب.

يبدو هذا المنطق صحيحا، ولا شك أنه ينطبق على بعض المجالات. ولو أخذنا مشكلة رئيسة كالتغير المناخي، لوجدنا أن علاجها يتطلب بالتأكيد عملا جماعيا. فخفض انبعاثات ثاني أكسيد الكربون يعد صالحا عاما عالميا بحق، ولو ترُكت كل دولة لأهوائها، لما فعلت إلا القليل داخلها، ولآثرت الاستفادة المجانية بالاعتماد على إجراءات خفض الانبعاثات التي تتخذها الدول الأخرى.

كذلك تتطلب الأمراض المعدية التي تنتقل عبر الحدود استثمارات عالمية في نظم التحذير المبكر والمراقبة والوقاية. وهنا أيضا نجد حافز المساهمة في تلك الاستثمارات لدى كل دولة على حدة ضعيف، بينما لديها كل حافز للاستفادة المجانية من مساهمات الدول الأخرى.

على مقربة من تلك الحالات المذكورة، توجد مشاكل اقتصادية أساسية مشابهة تعاني منها مجموعة العشرين وتحتاج للنظر والمناقشة، ومن ذلك قضايا الاستقرار المالي، وإدارة الاقتصاد الكلي، والسياسات التجارية، والإصلاح الهيكلي. لكن منطق المشاعات العامة ينهار بشكل كبير عند معالجة مثل هذه المشكلات الاقتصادية.

لو نظرنا مثلا إلى الموضوع الذي سيشغل أذهان كل قادة مجموعة العشرين في هامبورج (عدا ترمب بالطبع)، وهو: التهديدات التي تشكلها زيادة تدابير الحماية التجارية، سنجد أن تقريرا جديدا لمبادرة مراقبة التجارة العالمية يحذر من فشل دول العشرين في الوفاء بتعهداتها السابقة بشأن هذه القضية. فالملاحظ حتى الآن أن كل ما صدر عن ترمب بشأن التجارة هو مجرد تصريحات جوفاء دون خطوات فعلية مؤثرة. لكن التقرير حذر من أن آلاف التدابير التي تتوخى الحماية والتي لا تزال تعيق دخول الصادرات الأمريكية إلى دول أخرى قد تعطي ترامب المبرر الذي يحتاجه لزيادة الحواجز على هواه.

لكن الإخفاق في الحفاظ على سياسات تجارية مفتوحة ليس في الحقيقة فشلا في التعاون الدولي أو نتيجة لنقص روح التعاون العالمي، بل إنه في الأساس فشل في السياسات المحلية.

عندما نُدرّس نحن أهل الاقتصاد مبدأ الميزة النسبية والمكاسب من التجارة، نوضح أن التجارة الحرة تسهم في تمديد وزيادة حجم اقتصاد الدولة التي تتبنى هذا الاتجاه. فنحن لا نتاجر من أجل منفعة الدول الأخرى، لكن لتعزيز فرص مواطنينا الاقتصادية. لذا فإن الرد على تدابير الحماية التي تتخذها دول أخرى بنصب حواجز من جانبنا يجعلنا وكأننا نطلق النار على أقدامنا.

لا شك أن الاتفاقيات التجارية لم يستفد منها عدد كبير من الأمريكيين، بل إنها أضرت بكثير من العمال والمجتمعات. لكن اتفاقيات التجارة غير المتكافئة وغير المتوازنة التي أفرزت تلك النتائج لم تفرضها الدول الأخرى على الولايات المتحدة، وإنما أملتها وتمكنت من الحصول عليها مصالح الشركات والمصالح المالية القوية للولايات المتحدة، وهي ذاتها التي تدعم ترمب. كما لم يكن الإخفاق في تعويض الخاسرين نتيجة لقلة التعاون الدولي، بل كان نتيجة لاختيار متعمد للسياسات المحلية.

وينطبق الأمر نفسه على النظام المالي، أو استقرار الاقتصاد الكلي، أو الإصلاحات الهيكلية الهادفة لتشجيع النمو. فعندما تسيئ الحكومات التصرف في أي من هذه المجالات، قد تفضي هذه التصرفات إلى آثار جانبية عكسية على الدول الأخرى. لكن مواطني هذه الدول هم من يدفعون الثمن الأكبر. إن خطب ومواعظ اجتماعات مجموعة العشرين لن تؤدي إلى حل أي من هذه المشكلات. ولو أردنا تحاشي نزعة الحماية المضلَّلة، أو الاستفادة من إدارة اقتصادية أفضل بشكل عام، فعلى كل دولة أن تشرع في ترتيب داخلها الوطني.

الأسوأ من كل هذا، تلك العولمة الهوجاء التي تضفي على المواد المطروحة في اجتماعات مجموعة العشرين طابعا شعبويا. إذ أن مثل هذه المواد تعطى ترمب ومن على شاكلته من القادة ذوي العقلية المشابهة مبررا لصرف الانتباه عن سياساتهم وإلقاء اللوم على الآخرين. وعندها يُصبِح بوسعهم أن يتحججوا بأن الدول الأخرى تخالف القواعد والقوانين وتستغل بلادهم، لتتحول العولمة ساعتها بسهولة شديدة من حل إلى كبش فداء.

حقيقة الأمر، كما يمكن أن يلخصها قيصر معاصر، هي أن العيب لا يكمن في شركائنا التجاريين، وإنما في أنفسنا.

ترجمة: أيمن السملاوي                  Translated by: Ayman Al-Semellawi