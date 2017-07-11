18

En un G20 en armonía, Trump desafina

MEDELLÍN – O Freunde, nicht diese Töne! (¡Oh amigos, dejemos esos tonos!), proclamó el barítono en la conmovedora ejecución de la Novena Sinfonía de Beethoven para los líderes del G20 en Hamburgo, la noche del viernes pasado. La emocionante frase inicial del “Himno a la alegría”, el llamado de Beethoven a la hermandad universal, fue el mensaje perfecto para los líderes mundiales sentados en el palco de la sala de conciertos. Y la presidenta del G20, la canciller alemana Angela Merkel, se reveló como una notable intérprete del espíritu de Beethoven.

Esta fue la primera cumbre del G20 con Donald Trump como presidente de los Estados Unidos. Las notas discordantes de la cumbre, evocadas en las secciones tormentosas de la sinfonía de Beethoven, brotaron todas de Estados Unidos. A Trump no le vengan con llamados al amor fraternal. Lo suyo son las divisiones étnicas y religiosas, la hostilidad hacia los vecinos (en la cumbre volvió a insistir con lo de que Estados Unidos levantará un muro en la frontera con México y se lo hará pagar) y visiones maniqueas de una civilización occidental a punto de colapsar bajo el Islam radical, en vez de en la cima de avances tecnológicos y económicos inimaginables.

El director condujo la orquesta a través de una actuación memorable, pero el mayor virtuosismo de la velada lo exhibió Merkel. ¡Qué chispa de genio, llevar a los líderes del G20 a la espectacular nueva sala de conciertos de la Elbphilharmonie en Hamburgo (ella misma un triunfo de la visión arquitectónica) para recibir inspiración de la que tal vez sea la mayor creación musical de la cultura universal, con su mensaje de armonía mundial!

El concierto contuvo varias capas de significado superpuestas. En primer lugar, la Alemania de Beethoven ha renacido de las cenizas de la Alemania de Hitler, y hoy es un país admirado en todo el mundo, pacífico, antibelicista, democrático, próspero, innovador y cooperativo.

Al mismo tiempo, el genio de Beethoven no pertenece sólo a su Alemania natal, ni siquiera a Occidente, sino a toda la humanidad. Su musicalización de la oda poética de Schiller refleja las aspiraciones auténticamente globales de la Ilustración. Es verdad que esta fue un fenómeno europeo; pero era enteramente consciente de la totalidad del mundo y de los peligros del particularismo y del chauvinismo. En Alemania, estuvo imbuida de la visión de “paz perpetua” de Immanuel Kant, fundada sobre el “imperativo categórico” de obrar conforme a máximas pasibles de convertirse en leyes universales, y no según caprichos y estrechos intereses personales.

Contra esto, el “Estados Unidos primero” de Trump se alza como un desafío descarado a la ética kantiana y una amenaza a la paz. Su ruptura con el resto del mundo en relación con el acuerdo climático de París es hasta ahora el acto de egoísmo declarado más terrorífico que ha cometido. Surge del objetivo de unas pocas empresas estadounidenses (lideradas por Koch Industries, Continental Resources, Peabody Energy, ExxonMobil, Chevron y algunas más) de maximizar las ganancias de la explotación gaspetrolera con fracking, la perforación en mar abierto y la continuidad de la extracción y el uso del carbón; y al diablo con las consecuencias climáticas.

Estas empresas de la industria de los combustibles fósiles financiaron las campañas de los congresistas republicanos que pidieron a Trump la retirada del acuerdo de París. Ellas, y los políticos republicanos que tienen a sueldo, están dispuestos a sacrificar el bienestar de sus conciudadanos estadounidenses, incluso el de sus propias familias, por no hablar del resto del mundo y de las generaciones futuras. La codicia über alles.

La gran pregunta de la cumbre del G20 estaba pues clara: ¿seguirían otros países a Estados Unidos en la imprudencia de anteponer el interés propio al bien común? El evento era un hervidero de rumores. El New York Times abrió la velada insinuando que Trump lograría arrastrar a Rusia, Arabia Saudita, Turquía y hasta Indonesia a una coalición de petroestados para debilitar o anular el acuerdo de París.

De modo que en Hamburgo estaba en juego el futuro de la cooperación internacional. Llegar al acuerdo climático de París, firmado unánimemente por los 193 estados miembros de la ONU en diciembre de 2015, llevó muchos años (incluso toda una generación, desde la Cumbre de la Tierra de Río de Janeiro en 1992). ¿Podría la presión de la industria petrolera estadounidense, con sus lacayos políticos a la rastra, llevar al mundo a foja cero otra vez?

Pero Merkel volvió a mostrarse como un baluarte de razón y eficiencia. No entró en pánico, no alzó la voz, no planteó demandas. Pero puso en claro su posición, la de Alemania y la de Europa. Tras la reunión del G7 a fines de mayo, lamentó que Europa ya no pudiera confiar plenamente en Estados Unidos. Mientras tanto, ella y el altamente profesional cuerpo diplomático alemán trabajaron sin descanso entre bambalinas para asegurar el consenso de todos los países asistentes a la cumbre (menos Estados Unidos).

Cuando el viernes la dirigencia del G20 fue a la sala de concierto, sus equipos de trabajo se quedaron a debatir el texto final. ¿Se sumarían Rusia, Arabia Saudita y otros países al juego de Trump? Pero cuando se difundió el comunicado, diplomáticos y activistas climáticos de todo el mundo suspiraron aliviados. Los demás países del G20 habían resistido las tácticas estadounidenses. El comunicado fue sencillo, preciso y tranquilizador en materia de cambio climático: “Los líderes de los otros estados miembros del G20 declaran que el Acuerdo de París es irreversible (…) Reafirmamos nuestro fuerte compromiso con el Acuerdo de París y avanzamos velozmente hacia su plena implementación (…)”.

Pero en el comunicado se coló un párrafo de la neolengua ambigua de Trump. Estados Unidos afirmó “su firme compromiso con una metodología que reduzca las emisiones y a la vez sostenga el crecimiento económico y atienda mejor a las necesidades de seguridad energética” y declaró intención de “trabajar codo a codo con otros países para ayudarlos a evaluar los combustibles fósiles y usarlos en forma más limpia y eficiente, y a implementar fuentes de energía renovables y otras fuentes de energía limpia”. Como diría un adolescente: “Sí, te creo”.

En otras cuestiones globales, se alcanzó pleno consenso. El G20 reafirmó que “el comercio internacional y la inversión son importantes motores de crecimiento, productividad, innovación, creación de empleo y desarrollo”. La dirigencia entera del bloque reiteró el compromiso de sus países con la cobertura universal de salud (otro claro mensaje a Trump, al líder de la mayoría en el Senado estadounidense, Mitch McConnell, y al líder de la Cámara de Representantes, Paul Ryan) y con el fortalecimiento de los sistemas sanitarios, así como con el desarrollo sostenible y con los Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible de la ONU.

Al terminar el concierto, los líderes del G20 y el resto de la sala se pusieron de pie para una larga ovación. Todos los aplausos fueron para Beethoven, Kant y Merkel.

Traducción: Esteban Flamini