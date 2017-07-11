18

Гармония в «Большой двадцатке» без Трампа

МЕДЕЛЬИН – «O Freunde, nicht diese Töne!»О, друзья, не эти звуки!»), – продекламировал баритон во время захватывающего исполнения Девятой симфонии Бетховена для лидеров стран «Большой двадцатки» (G20) вечером минувшей пятницы в Гамбурге. Эта волнующая душу фраза, первая строчка «Оды к радости» – бетховенского призыва к вселенскому братству, стала идеальным посланием мировым лидерам, сидевшим в концертном зале на балконе. Председатель G20, канцлер Германии Ангела Меркель, действительно сумела выдающимся образом продемонстрировать бетховенский дух.

Это был первый саммит G20 с участием Дональда Трампа в качестве президента США. Разнобой в звуках саммита, нашедший отклик в ураганных частях этой симфонии Бетховена, создавали исключительно США. Трампа не волнуют призывы к братской любви. Его стихия – этнические и религиозные разногласия, враждебность к соседям (на саммите он снова заявил, что США построят стену на границе с Мексикой, и что Мексика за неё заплатит), а также манихейские представления о западной цивилизации, которая находится под угрозой уничтожения от рук радикального ислама, а совсем не на вершине невообразимого богатства и технологического успеха.

Оркестром во время этого потрясающего концерта управлял дирижёр, но подлинным маэстро вечера была Меркель. Какой гениальный ход – пригласить лидеров G20 в новый, эффектный концертный зал «Эльбфилармони» в Гамбурге, который уже сам по себе является триумфом архитектурный мечты, чтобы вдохновить их возмо��но величайшим в мировой культуре музыкальным произведением и его идеей мировой гармонии.

У этого концерта было множество смыслов. Германия Бетховена возродилась из пепла Германии Гитлера. Сегодня Германия – это страна, которой восхищаются во всём мире, любящая мир, питающая отвращение к войне, демократическая, процветающая, инновационная и готовая к сотрудничеству.

Но в то же время гений Бетховена принадлежит не только его родной Германии, или даже Западу, а всему человечеству. Его музыкальная аранжировка поэтической оды Шиллера стала отражением по-настоящему глобальных чаяний эпохи Просвещения. Да, Просвещение – это европейское явление, но с прекрасным пониманием целостности мира и опасности партикуляризма и шовинизма. В Германии символом Просвещения стала концепция «вечного мира» Иммануила Канта, основанная на «категорическом императиве» – действовать, согласно принципам, которые могли быть стать всеобщим, универсальным законом, а не согласно личным капризам или узким корыстным интересам.

Идея Трампа «Америка прежде всего» является неприкрытым вызовом кантианской этике и угрозой миру. Разрыв Трампа с остальными странами мира в вопросе о Парижском климатическом соглашении стал на сегодня наиболее ужасающим поступком, продиктованным голой корыстью. Его причиной является поставленная горсткой американских компаний, во главе с Koch Industries, Continental Resources, Peabody Energy, ExxonMobil, Chevron и некоторыми другими, цель – получать максимальные прибыли от добычи газа и нефти, в том числе сланцевой, от глубоководного бурения, от сохранения добычи и методов использования угля; и пусть идут к чёрту любые последствия для климата.

Эти компании, добывающие ископаемое топливо, профинансировали избирательную кампанию республиканских членов Конгресса, которые затем призвали Трампа выйти из Парижского договора. Именно они (и находящиеся у них на содержании политики-республиканцы) готовы принести в жертву благополучие американских сограждан и даже собственных семей, не говоря уже об остальном мире и будущих поколениях. Жадность über alles («превыше всего»).

Именно поэтому главный вопрос накануне саммита G20 был таков: последуют ли другие страны за США в их безрассудной попытке поставить собственные интересы впереди общего блага? Слухов было много. Газета The New York Timesопубликовала в качестве увертюры статью, намекавшую, что Трамп может затащить Россию, Саудовскую Аравию, Турцию и даже Индонезии в коалицию нефтяных государств, желающих подорвать или даже отменить Парижское соглашение.

По этой причине на кону в Гамбурге стояло будущее глобального сотрудничества. Потребовались долгие годы (как было убедительно подсчитано, целое поколение, начиная с Саммита Земли в Рио-де-Жанейро в 1992 году), чтобы достичь Парижского климатического соглашения, одобренного единогласно всеми 193 странами-членами ООН в декабре 2015 года. Сможет ли американское нефтяное лобби, с его политическими лакеями на поводке, отправить мир обратно к месту старта?

Но Меркель в очередной доказала, что является бастионом разума и эффективности. Она не стала паниковать, повышать голос, выступать с требованиями. Она просто чётко продемонстрировала свою позицию, позицию Германии и Европы. После встречи лидеров стран «Большой семёрки» в конце мая она посетовала, что Европа больше не сможет полагаться на США в полной мере. А за кулисами она и высокопрофессиональный немецкий дипломатический корпус без устали работали над тем, чтобы добиться консенсуса всех стран G20 – минус Америка.

Когда в пятницу лидеры G20 направлялись на концерт, их шерпы продолжали обсуждать финальный текст совместного заявления. Станут ли Россия, Саудовская Аравия и другие страны подыгрывать Трампу? Когда, наконец, вышло итоговое коммюнике, дипломаты и климатические активисты во всём мире вздохнули с облегчением. Все остальные страны G20 устояли перед интригами США. Текст коммюнике оказался простым, точным и обнадёживающим в вопросе об изменении климата: «Лидеры других участников G20 заявляют о том, что Парижское соглашение не подлежит пересмотру… Мы вновь подтверждаем твердую приверженность реализации Парижского соглашения, оперативно продвигаясь к его полному выполнению…».

Коммюнике содержит также абзац демагогии Трампа. США подтвердили «свою твердую приверженность подходу, предполагающему одновременное сокращение выбросов, поддержку экономического роста и удовлетворение потребностей в сфере энергетической безопасности», а также готовность «стремиться к тесному сотрудничеству с другими странами в целях содействия их доступу и использованию ископаемого топлива более чистым и эффективным образом и содействию в применении возобновляемых и других чистых источников энергии». Как сказал бы современный американский тинейджер: «whatever» («фигня какая-то»).

По нескольким другим глобальным вопросам на саммите был достигнут полный консенсус. Лидеры G20 подтвердили, что «международная торговля и инвестиции являются важными двигателями роста, производительности, инноваций, создания рабочих мест и развития». Все лидеры G20 ещё раз подтвердили свою приверженность идеям всеобщего охвата медицинскими услугами (это ещё один ясный сигнал Трампу, лидеру сенатского большинства Митчу Макконнеллу и спикеру Палаты представителей Полу Райану) и укрепления систем здравоохранения. Они также подтвердили своё стремление к устойчивому развитию и достижению «Целей устойчивого развития» ООН.

Когда концерт окончился, лидеры G20 и все находившиеся в зале встали для продолжительных оваций. Бетховен, Кант и Меркель были их действительно достойны.