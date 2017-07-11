Гармония в «Большой двадцатке» без Трампа

МЕДЕЛЬИН – «O Freunde, nicht diese Töne!» («О, друзья, не эти звуки!»), – продекламировал баритон во время захватывающего исполнения Девятой симфонии Бетховена для лидеров стран «Большой двадцатки» (G20) вечером минувшей пятницы в Гамбурге. Эта волнующая душу фраза, первая строчка «Оды к радости» – бетховенского призыва к вселенскому братству, стала идеальным посланием мировым лидерам, сидевшим в концертном зале на балконе. Председатель G20, канцлер Германии Ангела Меркель, действительно сумела выдающимся образом продемонстрировать бетховенский дух.
Это был первый саммит G20 с участием Дональда Трампа в качестве президента США. Разнобой в звуках саммита, нашедший отклик в ураганных частях этой симфонии Бетховена, создавали исключительно США. Трампа не волнуют призывы к братской любви. Его стихия – этнические и религиозные разногласия, враждебность к соседям (на саммите он снова заявил, что США построят стену на границе с Мексикой, и что Мексика за неё заплатит), а также манихейские представления о западной цивилизации, которая находится под угрозой уничтожения от рук радикального ислама, а совсем не на вершине невообразимого богатства и технологического успеха.
Оркестром во время этого потрясающего концерта управлял дирижёр, но подлинным маэстро вечера была Меркель. Какой гениальный ход – пригласить лидеров G20 в новый, эффектный концертный зал «Эльбфилармони» в Гамбурге, который уже сам по себе является триумфом архитектурный мечты, чтобы вдохновить их возмо��но величайшим в мировой культуре музыкальным произведением и его идеей мировой гармонии.
У этого концерта было множество смыслов. Германия Бетховена возродилась из пепла Германии Гитлера. Сегодня Германия – это страна, которой восхищаются во всём мире, любящая мир, питающая отвращение к войне, демократическая, процветающая, инновационная и готовая к сотрудничеству.
Но в то же время гений Бетховена принадлежит не только его родной Германии, или даже Западу, а всему человечеству. Его музыкальная аранжировка поэтической оды Шиллера стала отражением по-настоящему глобальных чаяний эпохи Просвещения. Да, Просвещение – это европейское явление, но с прекрасным пониманием целостности мира и опасности партикуляризма и шовинизма. В Германии символом Просвещения стала концепция «вечного мира» Иммануила Канта, основанная на «категорическом императиве» – действовать, согласно принципам, которые могли быть стать всеобщим, универсальным законом, а не согласно личным капризам или узким корыстным интересам.
Идея Трампа «Америка прежде всего» является неприкрытым вызовом кантианской этике и угрозой миру. Разрыв Трампа с остальными странами мира в вопросе о Парижском климатическом соглашении стал на сегодня наиболее ужасающим поступком, продиктованным голой корыстью. Его причиной является поставленная горсткой американских компаний, во главе с Koch Industries, Continental Resources, Peabody Energy, ExxonMobil, Chevron и некоторыми другими, цель – получать максимальные прибыли от добычи газа и нефти, в том числе сланцевой, от глубоководного бурения, от сохранения добычи и методов использования угля; и пусть идут к чёрту любые последствия для климата.
Эти компании, добывающие ископаемое топливо, профинансировали избирательную кампанию республиканских членов Конгресса, которые затем призвали Трампа выйти из Парижского договора. Именно они (и находящиеся у них на содержании политики-республиканцы) готовы принести в жертву благополучие американских сограждан и даже собственных семей, не говоря уже об остальном мире и будущих поколениях. Жадность über alles («превыше всего»).
Именно поэтому главный вопрос накануне саммита G20 был таков: последуют ли другие страны за США в их безрассудной попытке поставить собственные интересы впереди общего блага? Слухов было много. Газета The New York Timesопубликовала в качестве увертюры статью, намекавшую, что Трамп может затащить Россию, Саудовскую Аравию, Турцию и даже Индонезии в коалицию нефтяных государств, желающих подорвать или даже отменить Парижское соглашение.
По этой причине на кону в Гамбурге стояло будущее глобального сотрудничества. Потребовались долгие годы (как было убедительно подсчитано, целое поколение, начиная с Саммита Земли в Рио-де-Жанейро в 1992 году), чтобы достичь Парижского климатического соглашения, одобренного единогласно всеми 193 странами-членами ООН в декабре 2015 года. Сможет ли американское нефтяное лобби, с его политическими лакеями на поводке, отправить мир обратно к месту старта?
Но Меркель в очередной доказала, что является бастионом разума и эффективности. Она не стала паниковать, повышать голос, выступать с требованиями. Она просто чётко продемонстрировала свою позицию, позицию Германии и Европы. После встречи лидеров стран «Большой семёрки» в конце мая она посетовала, что Европа больше не сможет полагаться на США в полной мере. А за кулисами она и высокопрофессиональный немецкий дипломатический корпус без устали работали над тем, чтобы добиться консенсуса всех стран G20 – минус Америка.
Когда в пятницу лидеры G20 направлялись на концерт, их шерпы продолжали обсуждать финальный текст совместного заявления. Станут ли Россия, Саудовская Аравия и другие страны подыгрывать Трампу? Когда, наконец, вышло итоговое коммюнике, дипломаты и климатические активисты во всём мире вздохнули с облегчением. Все остальные страны G20 устояли перед интригами США. Текст коммюнике оказался простым, точным и обнадёживающим в вопросе об изменении климата: «Лидеры других участников G20 заявляют о том, что Парижское соглашение не подлежит пересмотру… Мы вновь подтверждаем твердую приверженность реализации Парижского соглашения, оперативно продвигаясь к его полному выполнению…».
Коммюнике содержит также абзац демагогии Трампа. США подтвердили «свою твердую приверженность подходу, предполагающему одновременное сокращение выбросов, поддержку экономического роста и удовлетворение потребностей в сфере энергетической безопасности», а также готовность «стремиться к тесному сотрудничеству с другими странами в целях содействия их доступу и использованию ископаемого топлива более чистым и эффективным образом и содействию в применении возобновляемых и других чистых источников энергии». Как сказал бы современный американский тинейджер: «whatever» («фигня какая-то»).
По нескольким другим глобальным вопросам на саммите был достигнут полный консенсус. Лидеры G20 подтвердили, что «международная торговля и инвестиции являются важными двигателями роста, производительности, инноваций, создания рабочих мест и развития». Все лидеры G20 ещё раз подтвердили свою приверженность идеям всеобщего охвата медицинскими услугами (это ещё один ясный сигнал Трампу, лидеру сенатского большинства Митчу Макконнеллу и спикеру Палаты представителей Полу Райану) и укрепления систем здравоохранения. Они также подтвердили своё стремление к устойчивому развитию и достижению «Целей устойчивого развития» ООН.
Когда концерт окончился, лидеры G20 и все находившиеся в зале встали для продолжительных оваций. Бетховен, Кант и Меркель были их действительно достойны.
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
CREDIT WHERE CREDIT IS DUE
Laudable as the German leadership initiatives in isolating Trump is, JS is perhaps being driven by Planet Earth needs.
Needs of the Planet arguably have enabled Great Powers to ascend higher orbits in pursuit of The Enlightenment.
An Enlightenment that achieves the greatest good for the largest sections of humanity.
In being apologetic for America, JS perhaps guilty of GLOBALISM par excellence.
German genius has often been the trigger for heights humanity never achieved.
German failure in 1794 in Virginia to become the Voice of America - was Serendipity.
222 years later, the contributions of Angela Merkel in securing gains for GLOBALISM is great.
Credit where credit is due - but to dismiss the Democratic choice that America has made.
Prematurely writing off the Democratic process - is not giving Credit where it is due.
Serendipity works in mysterious ways.
JS
Read more
Comment Commented Liz Connor
I agree Peter, although I also agree with Salvador. That's one reason why it is a sad article. Even such a minor agreement, with so little ultimate effect on AGW, is beyond the ken of Trump (and a few people posting comments here). But I'm comforted by this article, and of course by Schiller, Beethoven, Kant and Merkel.
I'm going to be quoting 'Greed uber alles' from now on - 'greed' as a single word doesn't have the pejorative force it once did. So thank you especially for that phrase, Jeffrey. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Jeffrey D. Sachs has reason to laud Angela Merkel for hosting the G20 summit in Hamburg last week. The event was symbolic - both politically and culturally. The choice of the venue - Hamburg - had been questioned by critics, who said holding an international summit in an environment, that is known for its far-left, anti-establishment scene would only attract protesters like bugs attracted to light.
Unlike many remote venues in the past, Hamburg is a densely populated city, which had been ravaged by riots, lootings and chaos. Despite criticism Merkel defended her choice, not only was Hamburg her place of birth, but also due to its status as a wealthy port city and “beacon of free trade” She has confirmed that victims caught up in the protests will be compensated.
The choice of Beethoven's "soul-stirring phrase," the opening line of "Ode to Joy" for the G20 guests in the impressive Elbphilharmonie concert hall, that had cost €866 million to build, was another success. It was seen as a political piece of music - "Beethoven’s appeal to universal brotherhood" that Merkel sent to some world leaders. The "Ode to Joy" is a hymn to humanity, peace and international understanding. The author says, the "summit’s discordant tones, echoed in the stormy sections of Beethoven’s symphony, emanated entirely from the United States. But Trump has no use for appeals to brotherly love." He has no clue about the "Enlightenment" and Immanuel Kant’s vision of “perpetual peace.”
Instead of embracing a "universal culture" and appreciating the hymn's "message of world harmony," he fans the flames of "chauvinism" and "particularism." Trumps loves to sow discord and incites violence, dividing the country and pitting the Western civilisation against the Muslim world, withdrawing from internatonal treaties and abandoning America's allies across the globe.
Merkel "proved once again to be a bulwark of reason and efficiency" and she managed to salvage the Paris Climate Change agreement, by securing "consensus – minus America – at the G20."
That Trump ignored the irreversibility of the Paris agreement and the strong commitment of the other 19 world leaders, was because greedy Republicans have succumbed to the power of big money - "led by Koch Industries, Continental Resources, Peabody Energy, ExxonMobil, Chevron, and a few others – to maximize profits from gas and oil fracking, deep-sea drilling, and continued coal mining and use, the climate consequences be dammed."
Congress Republicans are on the "payroll" of a few fossil-fuel companies, and rely on them to fund their campaigns. They urged Trump to ditch the Paris agreement, showing their preparedness "to sacrifice the wellbeing of fellow Americans, even their own families, not to mention the rest of the world and future generations."
Although on "other global issues a full consensus was reached," the author doesn't take on "international trade and investment" although he is critical of globalisation. Indeed these instruments "are important engines of growth productivity, innovation, job creation, and development.”
That the G20 "reaffirmed that..leaders recommitted their countries to universal health coverage" was a vindication of Obama's legacy - his Affordable Care Act. It is "(another clear message to Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Speaker Paul Ryan), and to strengthening health systems."
The concert ended with a "prolonged standing ovation." and the author was pleased that the "curtain call truly belonged to Beethoven, Kant, and Merkel." Trump was no doubt envious, because he suffers from inferiority complexes.
Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
How exactly does Obama have the right to commit the US to an irreversible agreement without the advise and consent of the US Senate? And if Obama did have the right then so does Trump you people can't have it both ways. Bluntly allowing or implying that the president can make "Irreversible Agreements" without the advise and consent of the Senate is poor precedent at best. And you people can't figure out why so many of us feel democracy/republican government is DEAD. When the president you think is a saint can make irrevocable agreements by executive order while the president you people hate can't wipe his arse without you people taking him to court. I hate Trump but this pretty proves that the US is run not by law or custom or even by understood rules but by THE WHIMS of our so called Political elites!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
A little breathy for my taste, but does present the only benefit the planet may realize from the disaster of the Trump election -- that Europe and Germany in particular will begin to once again play a more assertive role in world affairs. No return to enlightenment ideas is likely in the U.S. for some time, so it is perhaps up to the eastern side of the Atlantic to keep the candle lit. Read more
Comment Commented Hank Bones
Trump is not beholden to the Koch brothers - they refused to fund his campaign, and he kicked one of them off his golf course. He is certainly not beholden to the Congressional Republicans who have fought his agenda kicking and screaming since before he was elected to office.
Sachs is searching for reasons for why Trump pulled us out of Paris, and looking at every reason but the actual one: aside from progressives and elites in America's large coastal cities, the American electorate did not want us in the Paris Agreement. In November, we voted in the candidate who would do our will instead of the elites', and our betters have been howling over it ever since.
To borrow a phrase from the other side of the political aisle, this is what democracy looks like. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
Hank - Don't worry. Seems Liz doesn't understand that Trump being elected is exactly what the US system is about. She would probably support HRC winning because of the popular vote (even though she didn't receive more than 50% herself) even though that is not how the US system is designed. Read more
Comment Commented Liz Connor
Hank I'm confused as to why you bother to read articles like this. If you think Trump's election is a beacon of democracy, I can only wonder what your definition of democracy is. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Actually, Donald Trump doesn't represent the American electorate, or even a majority portion of it. If the post-election analysis can be believed, in fact, Trump only represents the dumbest portion of the American electorate. People like yourself, in other words. Read more
Comment Commented Hank Bones
Suggestion to the elites: here's how to get the majority of Americans on-board with the Paris Agreement:
- Convince us that CO2 causes global warming. Discard the "adjusted" data from NOAA and NASA and work with the actual data. Also explain why CO2 has trailed warming by 800-5000 years throughout the geological record, yet now we claim CO2 is the cause of warming rather than the effect of it it has been historically. Make an actual case, rather than holler religious rants about heretics and "deniers."
- Convince us that transferring wealth to China and India while they continue to pollute and we do not is a good idea. Wagging fingers at us and telling us we "have to" do it because of racism or colonialism is not enough. Actual arguments are required here.
I realize this is a departure from the Bernays-inspired mass control the elites have leveraged over the past century. But this is not the Baby Boomer generation anymore. Gen Xers, Millennials, and Generation Z have grown up awash in emotional appeals devoid of logic, and these do not work on many of us anymore. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
1) The USA already has a border fence. I suggest this author read up about immigration policies that Mexico applies to its southern neighbors.
2) Mexico has the obligation to enforce its border the same as we do. They are to blame in part for the mass migration of central American immigrants to the USA.
3) "Germany today is a globally admired, peace-loving, war-abhorring, democratic, prosperous, innovative, and cooperative country"
What a joke. I suggest you talk to Greece and the other PIG nations about their feelings towards Germany. Or how actual Germans feel about their government that lets in millions of Syrians (aka Afghans, North Africans, middle aged men posing as children, etc).
Germany has had issues integrating decade old Turkish immigrants, yet Merkel magically things fresh immigrants from war torn nations will happily integrate.
4) Kantian ethics? Oh lord.
Trump is the president of America. America first is what the people who voted and pay taxes want. Breaking with the Climate Accord? You mean the thing that Congress never signed off on?
I cannot wait to read the next deep and thoughtful article from people who have too many diplomas and not enough humility. Read more
Comment Commented SALVADOR RIOS
It is time for the community to realize that it has been totally unproductive and that if Paris is more of the same, something even more disruptive than Trump is required to force us to think about taking sustainable solutions.
My generation became interested in the route that took us to Paris (2015) from Stockholm (1972). Since then, despite the UN and the conferences, the temperature has risen by 1 Celsius - half of the limit Paris has imposed to avoid environmental disaster - and dozens of species have disappeared. Half of them may disappear in this century.
In 1972 I was 23. Now, at 68, my 45-year experience has taught me that the good will of diplomats and leaders has been totally unproductive. If Paris remains that, only goodwill, the environmental disaster will come and will fall on twice the population. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
The Paris climate agreement was signed by the Obama administration and was an agreement BY THE OBAMA ADMINISTRATION not a treaty voted on by the senate thus NOT FOREVER BINDING on the US. Obama did not have that right by US law or custom PERIOD. I don't like Trump I didn't vote for him but without advised to and consented to Senate the Paris accord was I catching toilet paper to a new administration. An executive agreement does not and cannot forever bind a new president IT IS NOT a Treaty. And while I may or may not think withdrawing was a good idea. I do believe agreeing to pay out billions of dollars for the world governments to was a act of stupidity. China and India surely don't need any more of our money they already have our jobs when is enough enough??? Since when is an executive agreement an irreversible agreement by One president binding his successors, and the nations citizens WITHOUT EVER being voted by their representatives ?????????? I make think the Paris agreement was or was not a good idea but it was a Very Very questionable precedent. In the US presidents CAN NOT make irreversible commitments without the advise and consent of the Senate. Or do people Trump should have the same right to bind the US to irreversible commitments as Obama apparently did????????????????????? Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Now I know what it is like to drown in digital syrup Read more
Comment Commented Peter Burgess
Thank you Jeffrey Sachs ... a beautiful essay ... and incredibly sad. While the US has huge potential most of it has been wasted because of misplaced ideologies and weak K-12 education. It is a sad state of affairs that someone like Donald Trump could be elected as President of the United States, but no surprise. The G19 is moving on and accelerating. The USA and Washington political leadership is on the wrong track ... though other pieces of US leadership are pushing ahead in spite of a dysfunctional Washington. Again, thank you Jeffrey Sachs.
Peter Burgess http://truevaluemetrics.org Read more
Comment Commented Liz Connor
I agree Peter, although I also agree with Salvador. That's one reason why it is a sad article. Even such a minor agreement, with so little ultimate effect on AGW, is beyond the ken of Trump (and a few people posting comments here). But I'm comforted by this article, and of course by Schiller, Beethoven, Kant and Merkel.
I'm going to be quoting 'Greed uber alles' from now on - 'greed' as a single word doesn't have the pejorative force it once did. So thank you especially for that phrase, Jeffrey. Read more
Comment Commented Karen Ericksen
you might have mentioned that 'ode to joy' is also the EU
anthem. Read more
Comment Commented Don Berks
"The curtain call truly belonged to Beethoven, Kant, and Merkel"
And Schiller too, presumably.... Read more
