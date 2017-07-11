18

L’armonia del G20 senza Trump

MEDELLÍN – O Freunde, nicht diese Töne! (Amici, non questi suoni!) invocava il baritono durante l’entusiasmante esecuzione della Nona Sinfonia di Beethoven per i leader del G20 lo scorso venerdì ad Amburgo. Quel commovente verso che apre l’Inno alla gioia, l’invito di Beethoven alla fratellanza universale, era il messaggio perfetto per i leader mondiali seduti nella balconata dell’auditorium. La cancelliera tedesca Angela Merkel, presidente del G20, ha fatto un gran lavoro nel tentativo di ricreare quello spirito.        

Questo G20 è stato il primo di Donald Trump nel ruolo di presidente. Le note dissonanti della riunione, riecheggiate dai passaggi tumultuosi della sinfonia, sono tutte arrivate dagli Stati Uniti. Trump non si cura dell’amore fraterno poiché è impegnato a trafficare in temi divisivi etnici e religiosi, ostilità verso i paesi vicini (tornando a insistere, anche in questa occasione, che gli Usa costruiranno un muro al confine con il Messico e che sarà quest’ultimo a sostenerne i costi) e immagini manichee di una civiltà occidentale a rischio di crollo per mano dell’Islam radicale, piuttosto che all’apice di una ricchezza e di una abilità tecnologica inimmaginabili.   

Se il direttore ha guidato l’orchestra in un’esecuzione straordinaria, il vero “maestro” della serata è stata Merkel. Che colpo di genio quello di portare i leader del G20 nel nuovo e spettacolare auditorium di Amburgo, la Elbphilharmonie, un trionfo di visione architettonica di per sé, affinché venissero ispirati da quello che è forse il più importante brano musicale della cultura universale, con il suo messaggio di armonia globale.  

Il concerto stesso offriva una molteplicità di messaggi. La Germania di Beethoven è rinata dalle ceneri della Germania di Hitler, e oggi è un paese ammirato a livello mondiale, pacifista, avverso alla guerra, democratico, prospero, innovativo e collaborativo.  

Al contempo, il genio di Beethoven appartiene non solo alla Germania, suo paese natale, o all’occidente, ma a tutta l’umanità. Il suo arrangiamento dell’ode di Schiller riflette le aspirazioni profondamente universali dell’Illuminismo. L’Illuminismo, è vero, è stato un fenomeno europeo, ma caratterizzato da una marcata consapevolezza del mondo nel suo complesso e dei pericoli del particolarismo e dello sciovinismo. In Germania, esso era pervaso dalla visione di Immanuel Kant di una “pace perpetua”, radicata nel “categorico imperativo” di agire in base a precetti convertibili in legge universale, anziché spinti da capricci personali e da un cieco individualismo.   

Lo slogan “America First” di Trump è uno spudorato affronto all’etica kantiana e una minaccia per la pace. La sua posizione di rottura con il resto del mondo in merito all’accordo sul clima di Parigi è il più spaventoso atto di individualismo che Trump abbia compiuto finora. Alla sua base vi è l’obiettivo di alcune aziende statunitensi – capeggiate da Koch Industries, Continental Resources, Peabody Energy, ExxonMobil, Chevron e altre – di massimizzare i profitti derivanti dall’utilizzo della fratturazione idraulica nell’estrazione di gas naturale e petrolio, dalla trivellazione in alto mare e dalla continua estrazione e utilizzo del carbone, in barba alle conseguenze sul clima.

Queste aziende legate ai combustibili fossili hanno finanziato la campagna dei deputati e dei senatori repubblicani che hanno chiesto a Trump di ritirarsi dall’accordo di Parigi. Insieme ai politici repubblicani alle loro dipendenze, questi individui sono pronti a sacrificare il benessere dei loro concittadini e delle loro stesse famiglie, per non parlare del resto del mondo e delle generazioni future. Avidità über alles

L’interrogativo che incombeva sul vertice del G20 era, dunque, chiaro: gli altri paesi avrebbero seguito lo sconsiderato esempio degli Usa anteponendo l’interesse personale al bene comune? Le indiscrezioni sono fioccate. The New York Timesha aperto le danze suggerendo che Trump poteva convincere la Russia, l’Arabia Saudita, la Turchia e persino l’Indonesia a formare una coalizione di petrostati per indebolire o invalidare l’accordo di Parigi.    

Per questa ragione, ad Amburgo era in gioco il futuro della cooperazione mondiale. Ci erano voluti molti anni – un’intera generazione dal vertice di Rio del 1992 – per giungere all’accordo di Parigi sul clima, adottato all’unanimità da tutti i 193 stati membri dell’Onu nel dicembre del 2015. Poteva la lobby statunitense del petrolio, con i suoi lacchè politici al seguito, riportare il mondo al punto di partenza?

Merkel ha dimostrato ancora una volta di essere un baluardo di ragione ed efficienza. Non si è fatta prendere dal panico né ha alzato la voce o avanzato pretese, ma ha fatto capire con chiarezza quale fosse la sua posizione, così come quella della Germania e dell’Europa. Dopo la riunione del G7 a fine maggio, si era rammaricata che l’Europa non potesse più fare del tutto affidamento sugli Stati Uniti e perciò, insieme ai bravi diplomatici tedeschi, ha lavorato senza sosta dietro le quinte per garantire un consenso – senza l’America – al G20.  

Mentre venerdì scorso i leader del G20 si recavano al concerto, i loro sherpa si sono fermati a discutere il testo finale. La Russia, l’Arabia Saudita e altri avrebbero fatto il gioco di Trump? Quando è apparso il comunicato finale, diplomatici e attivisti del clima di tutto il mondo hanno tirato un sospiro di sollievo. Tutti gli altri paesi del G20 si erano dichiarati contrari all’idea degli Usa. Il comunicato era semplice, preciso e rassicurante sul cambiamento climatico: “I leader degli altri stati membri del G20 dichiarano che l’accordo di Parigi è irreversibile… Riconfermiamo il nostro pieno appoggio all’accordo di Parigi, con l’obiettivo di una rapida e piena attuazione dello stesso…”.    

Il comunicato contiene anche l’ambiguo paragrafo voluto da Trump. Gli Stati Uniti hanno dichiarato “di volersi impegnare per ridurre le emissioni al tempo stesso sostenendo la crescita economica e migliorando la sicurezza energetica”, e che “lavoreranno a stretto contatto con altri paesi per aiutarli ad accedere e utilizzare i combustibili fossili in modo più pulito ed efficiente, e contribuiranno al dispiegamento di fonti di energia rinnovabili e pulite”. Come direbbe un adolescente, “vabbè”.   

Su molte altre questioni globali è stato raggiunto il pieno consenso. Il G20 ha riaffermato che “il commercio e gli investimenti internazionali sono importanti motori di crescita della produttività, innovazione, creazione di posti di lavoro e sviluppo”. Tutti i leader del G20 hanno riconfermato l’impegno dei propri paesi per raggiungere la copertura sanitaria universale (un altro chiaro messaggio per Trump, il leader della maggioranza al Senato Mitch McConnell e il presidente della Camera dei rappresentanti Paul Ryan) e rafforzare i rispettivi sistemi sanitari. Inoltre, hanno rinnovato il proprio impegno verso lo sviluppo sostenibile e gli Obiettivi di sviluppo sostenibile dell’Onu. 

Alla fine del concerto, i leader del G20 e il resto degli spettatori si sono alzati in piedi per una lunga standing ovation. La chiamata alla ribalta era tutta per Beethoven, Kant e Merkel.

Traduzione di Federica Frasca