L’armonia del G20 senza Trump

j. von Hettlingen JUL 12, 2017

Jeffrey D. Sachs has reason to laud Angela Merkel for hosting the G20 summit in Hamburg last week. The event was symbolic - both politically and culturally. The choice of the venue - Hamburg - had been questioned by critics, who said holding an international summit in an environment, that is known for its far-left, anti-establishment scene would only attract protesters like bugs attracted to light.

Unlike many remote venues in the past, Hamburg is a densely populated city, which had been ravaged by riots, lootings and chaos. Despite criticism Merkel defended her choice, not only was Hamburg her place of birth, but also due to its status as a wealthy port city and “beacon of free trade” She has confirmed that victims caught up in the protests will be compensated.

The choice of Beethoven's "soul-stirring phrase," the opening line of "Ode to Joy" for the G20 guests in the impressive Elbphilharmonie concert hall, that had cost €866 million to build, was another success. It was seen as a political piece of music - "Beethoven’s appeal to universal brotherhood" that Merkel sent to some world leaders. The "Ode to Joy" is a hymn to humanity, peace and international understanding. The author says, the "summit’s discordant tones, echoed in the stormy sections of Beethoven’s symphony, emanated entirely from the United States. But Trump has no use for appeals to brotherly love." He has no clue about the "Enlightenment" and Immanuel Kant’s vision of “perpetual peace.”

Instead of embracing a "universal culture" and appreciating the hymn's "message of world harmony," he fans the flames of "chauvinism" and "particularism." Trumps loves to sow discord and incites violence, dividing the country and pitting the Western civilisation against the Muslim world, withdrawing from internatonal treaties and abandoning America's allies across the globe.

Merkel "proved once again to be a bulwark of reason and efficiency" and she managed to salvage the Paris Climate Change agreement, by securing "consensus – minus America – at the G20."

That Trump ignored the irreversibility of the Paris agreement and the strong commitment of the other 19 world leaders, was because greedy Republicans have succumbed to the power of big money - "led by Koch Industries, Continental Resources, Peabody Energy, ExxonMobil, Chevron, and a few others – to maximize profits from gas and oil fracking, deep-sea drilling, and continued coal mining and use, the climate consequences be dammed."

Congress Republicans are on the "payroll" of a few fossil-fuel companies, and rely on them to fund their campaigns. They urged Trump to ditch the Paris agreement, showing their preparedness "to sacrifice the wellbeing of fellow Americans, even their own families, not to mention the rest of the world and future generations."

Although on "other global issues a full consensus was reached," the author doesn't take on "international trade and investment" although he is critical of globalisation. Indeed these instruments "are important engines of growth productivity, innovation, job creation, and development.”

That the G20 "reaffirmed that..leaders recommitted their countries to universal health coverage" was a vindication of Obama's legacy - his Affordable Care Act. It is "(another clear message to Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Speaker Paul Ryan), and to strengthening health systems."

The concert ended with a "prolonged standing ovation." and the author was pleased that the "curtain call truly belonged to Beethoven, Kant, and Merkel." Trump was no doubt envious, because he suffers from inferiority complexes.

