G20: Harmonie ohne Trump

MEDELLÍN – O Freunde, nicht diese Töne! schmetterte der Bariton in der bewegenden Aufführung von Beethovens Neunter Symphonie vor den Staats- und Regierungschefs der G20 in Hamburg am letzten Freitagabend. Dieser herzergreifende Aufruf, die erste Zeile der Ode an die Freude – Beethovens Appell an eine universelle Gemeinschaft der Menschen – war die perfekte Botschaft an die globale politische Elite, die in der Loge des Konzernsaals saß. Und G20-Präsidentin Angela Merkel hat tatsächlich bemerkenswerte Fortschritte dabei gemacht, Beethovens Geist eine Richtung zu geben.

Dieser G20-Gipfel war natürlich der erste, bei dem US-Präsident Donald Trump dabei war. Die Misstöne des Gipfels, die ein Echo der stürmischen Abschnitte von Beethovens Symphonie bildeten, gingen uneingeschränkt von den USA aus. Trump hat keine Neigung zu Appellen an brüderliche Liebe. Er verbreitet ethnische und religiöse Uneinigkeit, Feindseligkeit gegenüber Nachbarn (indem er etwa auf dem Gipfeltreffen einmal mehr darauf beharrte, dass die USA eine Mauer an der Grenze zu Mexiko errichten würden und dass Mexiko diese bezahlen würde) und manichäische Bilder einer westlichen Zivilisation, die anfällig für einen Zusammenbruch von der Hand des radikalen Islams ist, statt einer, die sich auf dem Höhepunkt unvorstellbaren Reichtums und technologischer Fähigkeiten befindet.

Während der Dirigent das Orchester zu einer atemberaubenden Aufführung anleitete, war Merkel der wahre Maestro des Abends. Was für ein Geistesblitz, die Staats- und Regierungschefs der G20 in Hamburgs spektakuläre neue Elbphilharmonie zu bringen (die selbst ein Triumph architektonischer Vision ist), um sich von dem vielleicht größten musikalischen Werk universeller Kultur mit einer Botschaft globaler Harmonie inspirieren zu lassen.

Das Konzert selbst bestach durch seine vielschichtige Bedeutung. Das Deutschland Beethovens wurde aus der Asche Hitlerdeutschlands wiedergeboren und ist heute ein weltweit bewundertes, friedensliebendes, den Krieg verabscheuendes, demokratisches, wohlhabendes, innovatives und kooperatives Land.

Zugleich gehört das Genie Beethovens nicht nur seinem Heimatland Deutschland oder selbst dem Westen, sondern der gesamten Menschheit. Seine musikalische Unterlegung von Schillers poetischer Ode spiegelt die wahrhaft globalen Aspirationen der Aufklärung wider. Natürlich war die Aufklärung ein europäisches Phänomen, aber sie war sich der gesamten Welt und der Gefahren von Partikularismus und Chauvinismus völlig bewusst. In Deutschland war sie inspiriert von Immanuel Kants Vision des „ewigen Friedens“, die im „kategorischen Imperativ“ zum Handeln gemäß in ein universelles Gesetz überführbaren Maximen statt gemäß persönlichen Launen und engem Eigeninteresse gründet.

Trumps „America First“ ist ein dreister Affront gegen die Kant’sche Ethik und eine Bedrohung des Friedens. Sein Bruch mit der übrigen Welt in der Frage des Pariser Klimaabkommens ist sein bisher unerquicklichster Akt unverhüllten Eigeninteresses. Er gründet auf dem Ziel einiger weniger US-Unternehmen – angeführt von Koch Industries, Continental Resources, Peabody Energy, ExxonMobil, Chevron und einigen anderen –, maximale Gewinne aus Gas- und Ölfracking, Tiefseebohrungen und dem fortgesetzten Kohlebergbau und -einsatz zu ziehen, egal, welche Konsequenzen das für das Klima hat.

Diese fossilen Brennstoffunternehmen haben den Wahlkampf der republikanischen Kongressabgeordneten und Senatoren finanziert, die Trump aufgefordert haben, sich von dem Pariser Abkommen zurückzuziehen. Sie und die republikanischen Politiker auf ihrer Gehaltsliste sind bereit, das Wohl ihrer amerikanischen Mitbürger und sogar ihrer eigenen Familien zu opfern, von der übrigen Welt und kommenden Generationen ganz zu schweigen. Gier über alles.

Die Frage, die sich vor dem G20-Gipfel stellte, war daher klar: Würden andere Länder den USA folgen und rücksichtslos ihr Eigeninteresse über das Gemeinwohl stellen? Die Gerüchteküche tobte. Als Auftakt veröffentlichte die New York Timeseinen Artikel, der nahelegte, dass es Trump gelingen könnte, Russland, Saudi-Arabien, die Türkei und sogar Indonesien zu einer Koalition der Ölförderstaaten zusammenzubringen, um das Pariser Abkommen zu schwächen oder gar zu kippen.

Aus diesem Grund stand in Hamburg die Zukunft der globalen Zusammenarbeit auf dem Spiel. Es hatte viele Jahre gedauert – laut einer plausiblen Darstellung eine komplette Generation seit dem Erdgipfel von Rio 1992 –, um das im Dezember 2015 von allen 193 UN-Mitgliedsstaaten einstimmig verabschiedete Pariser Klimaabkommen zu erreichen. Würde es der US-Öllobby mit ihren politischen Lakaien im Gefolge tatsächlich gelingen, diese Bemühungen zunichte zu machen?

Merkel hat sich einmal mehr als ein Bollwerk an Vernunft und Effizienz erwiesen. Sie ist nicht in Panik verfallen, laut geworden oder hat Forderungen gestellt. Aber sie hat klargestellt, wo sie, Deutschland und Europa stehen. Im Anschluss an die Tagung der G7 Ende Mai hatte sie geklagt, dass sich Europa nicht mehr uneingeschränkt auf die USA verlassen könne. Hinter den Kulissen schoben sie und das hochprofessionelle deutsche diplomatische Corps Überstunden, um innerhalb der G20 (abzüglich USA) einen Konsens sicherzustellen.

Während sich die Staats- und Regierungschefs der G20 am Freitag zu ihrem Konzert aufmachten, blieben ihre Sherpas zurück, um das Abschlusskommunique zu diskutieren. Würden Russland, Saudi-Arabien und andere Trumps Spiel mitspielen? Als das Kommuniqué erschien, taten Diplomaten und Klimaaktivisten in der ganzen Welt einen Stoßseufzer der Erleichterung. Alle übrigen G20-Länder hatten sich dem US-Manöver widersetzt. Das Kommuniqué war in der Frage des Klimawandels einfach, präzise und ermutigend: „Die Staats- und Regierungschefs der übrigen G20-Mitglieder erklären, dass das Übereinkommen von Paris unumkehrbar ist. … Wir bekräftigen unser nachdrückliches Bekenntnis zum Übereinkommen von Paris und bewegen uns zügig auf dessen uneingeschränkte Umsetzung … zu“.

Das Kommuniqué enthält einen Absatz mit Trump’schem Doppelsprech. Die USA bekräftigten „ihr nachdrückliches Engagement für einen Ansatz, der Emissionen verringert und dabei das Wirtschaftswachstum unterstützt und die Energiesicherheit verbessert.“ Sie würden danach streben, „eng mit anderen Ländern zusammenzuarbeiten, um ihnen dabei zu helfen, auf fossile Brennstoffe zuzugreifen und sie sauberer und effizienter zu nutzen, und ihnen dabei helfen, erneuerbare und andere saubere Energiequellen einzusetzen“. Wie ein Teenager sagen würde: „Was auch immer.“

In mehreren anderen globalen Fragen wurde ein vollständiger Konsens erreicht. Die G20 bestätigte, dass „[i]nternationaler Handel und internationale Investitionen … wichtige Triebfedern für Wachstum, Produktivität, Innovation, Schaffung von Arbeitsplätzen und Entwicklung“ seien. Alle Staats- und Regierungschefs der G20 schworen ihre Länder erneut auf eine universelle Krankenversicherung (eine weitere klare Botschaft an Trump, den Vorsitzenden der Mehrheitsfraktion im Senat Mitch McConnell und den Sprecher des Repräsentantenhauses Paul Ryan) und eine Stärkung ihrer Gesundheitssysteme ein. Sie wiederholten ihr Bekenntnis zur nachhaltigen Entwicklung und zu den Zielen für nachhaltige Entwicklung der Vereinten Nationen.

Als das Konzert endete, erhoben sich die Staats- und Regierungschefs der G20 zusammen mit dem Rest des Publikums für eine lange stehende Ovation. Dieser Applaus gebührte wahrhaftig Beethoven, Kant und Merkel.